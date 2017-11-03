Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 55.64 +1.10 +2.02%
Brent Crude 62.07 +1.45 +2.39%
Natural Gas 2.984 +0.05 +1.67%
Mars US 57.49 +1.10 +1.95%
Opec Basket 58.49 -0.74 -1.25%
Urals 57.54 -1.18 -2.01%
Louisiana Light 60.60 +0.23 +0.38%
Louisiana Light 60.60 +0.23 +0.38%
Bonny Light 61.44 +0.79 +1.30%
Mexican Crude Basket 52.72 +0.60 +1.15%
Natural Gas 2.984 +0.05 +1.67%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 58.73 +0.55 +0.95%
Murban 61.23 +0.45 +0.74%
Iran Heavy Crude 57.70 +0.78 +1.37%
Basra Light 57.57 +1.40 +2.49%
Saharan Blend 61.28 +0.89 +1.47%
Bonny Light 61.44 +0.79 +1.30%
Bonny Light 61.44 +0.79 +1.30%
Girassol 61.49 +0.74 +1.22%
Opec Basket 58.49 -0.74 -1.25%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.81 +1.29 +3.26%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 60.60 +0.23 +0.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 51.00 +0.25 +0.49%
Giddings 44.75 +0.25 +0.56%
ANS West Coast 60.82 -0.31 -0.51%
West Texas Sour 48.49 +0.24 +0.50%
Eagle Ford 52.44 +0.24 +0.46%
Eagle Ford 52.44 +0.24 +0.46%
Oklahoma Sweet 50.99 +0.24 +0.47%
Kansas Common 44.75 +0.25 +0.56%
Buena Vista 61.49 +0.24 +0.39%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 50 mins Enbridge Line 3 Faces Dakota Access-Style Opposition
  • 3 hours Pakistan Braces For Another Winter Of Energy Shortages
  • 5 hours LNG Prices Climbing As China Scrambles To Secure Supply
  • 7 hours Exxon Splashes Big On Renewables
  • 8 hours Venezuela Desperate For Debt Restructure
  • 10 hours Niger Delta Avengers Declare “Bloody” End To Oil Ceasefire
  • 16 hours U.S. Withdraws From Oil & Gas Anti-Corruption Treaty
  • 21 hours Kurdistan Accuses Iraq Of Dishonesty After Kirkuk Attack
  • 1 day Libya Loses 50,000 BPD In Production As Protests Continue
  • 1 day Shell Tops Q3 Forecasts In Big Oil’s Solid Earnings Season
  • 1 day TransCanada Wants Alberta To Commit To Keystone XL Capacity
  • 1 day PDVSA Not Out Of The Woods Just Yet
  • 1 day Climate Change Fight Is Bad News For Refineries
  • 1 day Tesla Still Struggling With Production, But Skies Are Beginning To Clear
  • 2 days OPEC Likely to Keep Cuts Through 2018
  • 2 days Russia’s Rosneft To Invest Billions In Iranian Oil & Gas
  • 2 days UK’s Largest Independent Oil Producer To Begin North Sea Drilling In 2018
  • 2 days Ford Races Ahead Of Detroit's Big Three
  • 2 days PetroChina Boosts November Oil Product Exports Significantly
  • 2 days Russia’s Gazprom To Help Build Iran-India Gas Pipeline
  • 2 days Canadian Oil Drilling To Grow In 2018: Petroleum Association
  • 3 days Mexico Spends Record $1.25 Billion On 2018 Oil Hedge
  • 3 days OPEC Output Drops By 80,000 BPD On Iraq Output Instability
  • 3 days UK Oil & Gas Reserves Fall To 5.7 Billion BOE
  • 3 days Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher
  • 3 days Petrobras Pipeline Sale Sparks Interest From Investors Worldwide
  • 3 days BP Launches Share Buyback As Q3 Profit Beats Estimates
  • 3 days Railway Company Lawsuit Highlights Dangers Of Oil By Rail
  • 3 days Alaska Watchdog Orders Oil Well Shut-Downs
  • 4 days 80 Oil Pipeline Companies Off The Hook For Wetlands Damage
  • 4 days Chad Considers Handing Over $1.4B Oil Deal To Exxon
  • 4 days Investors Have Yet To Receive PDVSA’s $842M Bond Payment
  • 4 days Puerto Rico Scraps $300M Power Grid Deal With Whitefish Energy
  • 4 days Bahrain Wants Qatar's GCC Membership Frozen
  • 4 days Violence Ensues Following Kurdistan President Resignation
  • 4 days Chevron Cancels Plan To Exit Bangladesh Gas Field
  • 4 days Sanctions Force Rosneft To Shut Down Oil Project
  • 7 days Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now
  • 7 days Higher Oil Prices Help Exxon Beat Q3 Forecasts Despite Harvey
  • 7 days Iraq Takes Saudi’s Spot As #2 Oil Exporter To U.S.

Breaking News:

Enbridge Line 3 Faces Dakota Access-Style Opposition

Is Saudi Arabia’s Oil Strategy Working?

Is Saudi Arabia’s Oil Strategy Working?

In 2017 Saudi Arabia has…

The Radical Transformation Of U.S. Oil Imports

The Radical Transformation Of U.S. Oil Imports

As Saudi Arabia shows a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Enbridge Line 3 Faces Dakota Access-Style Opposition

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Nov 03, 2017, 7:00 PM CDT Pipeline

Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline should progress as planned, despite the intense scrutiny it faces in Minnesota as an oil and gas project, according to new reports emerging from the area.

“A lot of the people here are from Standing Rock, and learned a lot about what happens when people stand together, and the power of that, and the creation of a global movement,” says Tara Zhaabowekwe Houska in a Makwa Camp video. The Standing Rock Sioux tribe resisted efforts by Energy Transfer Partners to build a pipeline without a proper environmental evaluation. The effort ultimately failed, allowing the company to build its infrastructure project.

By mid-2019, the Line 3 should be complete, according to the Al Monaco CEO, who spoke to a local news station in Minnesota.

Still, regulators in the state continue to review environmental and regulatory commitments in order to guarantee the health and safety of local citizens.

As reported by the local CTV news, protests against the lines have been on the rise, with commissions cancelling two public hearings in the past week over logistical and public safety issues.

"Line 3 is a key piece of infrastructure that supplies the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast markets, and ultimately it's critical in maintaining low gasoline prices for Americans,” Enbridge says.

Related: Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

The company’s partner, Monaco, added:

"Putting capital at risk in uncertain environments is something that we're going to be very cautious about, and I'm pretty sure the other pipeline midstream companies would tell you the same thing. I think we've probably seen a switch in the industry over the last few years, where we're going to have to have a proper sharing of the risk before we actually get regulatory permits.”

The uncertain environment of concern refers to three years of oil prices, which have devastated commodities markets and made it difficult for investors to commit to oil and gas ventures – both new and old.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Pakistan Braces For Another Winter Of Energy Shortages

Next Post

Pakistan Braces For Another Winter Of Energy Shortages

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw
Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

 Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

 Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

 Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

Most Commented

Alt text

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Alt text

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Alt text

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 Alt text

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com