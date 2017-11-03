Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 54.99 +0.45 +0.83%
Brent Crude 61.26 +0.64 +1.06%
Natural Gas 2.990 +0.06 +1.87%
Mars US 56.37 +0.16 +0.28%
Opec Basket 59.23 +0.96 +1.65%
Urals 57.54 -1.18 -2.01%
Bonny Light 60.65 -0.26 -0.43%
Mexican Crude Basket 52.72 +0.60 +1.15%
Marine 58.18 -1.10 -1.86%
Murban 60.78 -1.10 -1.78%
Iran Heavy Crude 56.92 -0.40 -0.70%
Basra Light 56.17 +0.09 +0.16%
Saharan Blend 60.39 -0.42 -0.69%
Girassol 60.75 -0.26 -0.43%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 40.09 +0.57 +1.44%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 51.00 +0.25 +0.49%
Giddings 44.75 +0.25 +0.56%
ANS West Coast 61.13 +0.38 +0.63%
West Texas Sour 48.49 +0.24 +0.50%
Oklahoma Sweet 50.99 +0.24 +0.47%
Kansas Common 44.50 -0.25 -0.56%
Buena Vista 61.25 -0.08 -0.13%
Irina Slav

Big Oil CEO Slams Saudi Energy Reform

By Irina Slav - Nov 03, 2017, 10:30 AM CDT

Total’s chief executive Patrick Pouyanne has warned that Saudi Arabia’s social and economic reforms might be a bit too ambitious, and might not go as smoothly, not to mention as quickly, as their proponents seem to believe.

Speaking at an event in London, Pouyanne said “You don’t change into a secular regime just like that,” reminiscing about the situation in Russia after the toppling of its last Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbatchev. Chaos, Pouyanne said, was the first stage of the transition.

The Saudi Vision 2030 program, initiated by Crown Prince Mohammed, envisages sweeping reforms in the Kingdom’s economy and society, most of them hinging on a complete transformation of its energy industry aimed at reducing its dependence on oil.

Plans for several renewable projects and allowing women to drive cars and enter stadiums are the latest indications that Riyadh is taking the initiative seriously. However, these are early steps and a lot more will need to be done if the Kingdom is to accomplish its goals.

Perhaps ironically, Saudi Arabia’s shift away from oil is supposed to be funded with proceeds from Aramco’s IPO, which has been plagued by reports about problems that may lead to a delay or even a cancellation of the international listing. The authorities in Riyadh are dismissing all such reports.

But there is another problem with the reforms, inherent in any society, as Total’s CEO noted. While about 70 percent of the young Saudis are in support of the reform, there are many older citizens of the Kingdom who might not be so forthcoming with the radical transition that Vision 2030 envisions.

Total has a very strong presence in the Middle East, with operations in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and, from this year, Iran, where it will partner with the local state gas company to develop the huge South Pars field.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Irina Slav

