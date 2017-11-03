Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 55.70 +1.16 +2.13%
Brent Crude 62.05 +1.43 +2.36%
Natural Gas 2.994 +0.06 +2.01%
Mars US 56.37 +0.16 +0.28%
Opec Basket 58.49 -0.74 -1.25%
Urals 57.54 -1.18 -2.01%
Louisiana Light 60.60 +0.23 +0.38%
Bonny Light 60.65 -0.26 -0.43%
Mexican Crude Basket 52.72 +0.60 +1.15%
Marine 58.18 -1.10 -1.86%
Murban 60.78 -1.10 -1.78%
Iran Heavy Crude 56.92 -0.40 -0.70%
Basra Light 56.17 +0.09 +0.16%
Saharan Blend 60.39 -0.42 -0.69%
Girassol 60.75 -0.26 -0.43%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 40.81 +1.29 +3.26%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 51.00 +0.25 +0.49%
Giddings 44.75 +0.25 +0.56%
ANS West Coast 60.82 -0.31 -0.51%
West Texas Sour 48.49 +0.24 +0.50%
Eagle Ford 52.44 +0.24 +0.46%
Oklahoma Sweet 50.99 +0.24 +0.47%
Kansas Common 44.75 +0.25 +0.56%
Buena Vista 61.49 +0.24 +0.39%
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

WTI Soars As U.S. Oil Rigs See Biggest Decline Of The Year

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 03, 2017, 12:21 PM CDT Rig

Baker Hughes has reported that the number of oil and gas rigs in the United States fell for yet another week, this time dipping 11 rigs—most of which was a loss to the number of oil rigs—the largest decline in the number of oil rigs this year.

WTI and Brent continue on their upward trend as even more analysts agree on the increased likelihood that OPEC will extend their production cut agreement throughout all of 2018, and as EIA reports a continued drawdown of crude oil inventories in the US. Prices will likely increase even more as the Iraq/Kurd situation drags on, and as Baker Hughes reports even further reductions to the number of active rigs in the United States.

The total oil and gas rig count in the United States now stands at 898 rigs, up 329 rigs from the year prior, with the number of oil rigs in the United States decreasing by 8 this week and the number of natural gas rigs decreasing by 3. The US oil rig count now stands at 729.

The spot price for WTI is also trading up to its highest level in six months, up .86% on the day at $55.01 at 11:05am EST—more than $1 up from last week. Brent crude was trading up 1.02% at $61.24 at that time—also $1 over last week’s price at the same time.

Despite the falling oil rig count, US crude oil production was up for the week ending October 27 at 9.553 million barrels per day—a new high for 2017.

At 10 minutes after the hour, WTI was trading at $55.01, with Brent crude trading at $61.24.

