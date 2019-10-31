Canadian Oil Companies Can Boost Production... On One Condition

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.14 -0.92 -1.67%
Brent Crude 10 mins 59.50 -0.74 -1.23%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.643 -0.048 -1.78%
Mars US 21 hours 55.51 -0.43 -0.77%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.24 -0.20 -0.33%
Urals 2 days 59.85 +0.90 +1.53%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.25 -0.34 -0.58%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.25 -0.34 -0.58%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.39 -1.13 -1.84%
Mexican Basket 2 days 47.52 +0.05 +0.11%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.643 -0.048 -1.78%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 61.17 +0.17 +0.28%
Murban 2 days 62.90 +0.45 +0.72%
Iran Heavy 2 days 51.65 -1.11 -2.10%
Basra Light 2 days 64.83 -0.78 -1.19%
Saharan Blend 2 days 61.11 -0.68 -1.10%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.39 -1.13 -1.84%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.39 -1.13 -1.84%
Girassol 2 days 61.51 -0.98 -1.57%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.24 -0.20 -0.33%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.03 -2.59 -6.88%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 37.81 -0.68 -1.77%
Canadian Condensate 72 days 49.06 -0.48 -0.97%
Premium Synthetic 62 days 55.46 -0.48 -0.86%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 49.31 -0.73 -1.46%
Peace Sour 23 hours 48.31 -0.48 -0.98%
Peace Sour 23 hours 48.31 -0.48 -0.98%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 51.31 -0.48 -0.93%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 53.96 -0.48 -0.88%
Central Alberta 23 hours 49.06 -0.48 -0.97%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.25 -0.34 -0.58%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 51.50 -0.50 -0.96%
Giddings 2 days 45.25 -0.50 -1.09%
ANS West Coast 49 days 64.44 -0.23 -0.36%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.01 -0.48 -0.97%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.96 -0.48 -0.90%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.96 -0.48 -0.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 51.50 -0.50 -0.96%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.25 -0.50 -1.09%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.64 -1.08 -1.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 7 minutes China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 9 minutes World "Awash" in oil. Sec Perry says Goldman wrong.
  • 12 minutes A Week Of Absurd Stories From Round The World
  • 3 hours Democrats Just Accidentally Sparked A Federal Fracking Boom
  • 4 hours Big oil getting bigger: US majors focus on shale:
  • 11 hours Science: Only correct if it fits the popular narrative
  • 18 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 7 hours Solar Cells at 7.5 Cents Per Watt
  • 4 hours Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger
  • 15 hours “We Want To Keep The Oil”
  • 18 hours NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 11 mins Hong Kong to be a USA election issue?
  • 1 hour China & Coal: China's 2019 coal imports set to rise more than 10%: analysts

Breaking News:

North Korean Hackers Hit Critical Indian Nuclear Plant

A Rare Bullish Tint In Oil Markets

A Rare Bullish Tint In Oil Markets

Oil prices are up on…

U.S. Shale Braces For Brutal Earnings Season

U.S. Shale Braces For Brutal Earnings Season

It is a big week…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Canadian Oil Companies Can Boost Production... On One Condition

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 31, 2019, 1:30 PM CDT Boost Production

The government of Alberta said on Thursday it would allow energy firms to produce more oil despite the industry-wide production cuts, if those firms move the additional barrels by rail, as continued pipeline capacity shortage dampens the prospects of Alberta’s oil and gas sector.

The provincial government will be providing special allowances to oil companies to raise their oil production above the individual curtailment limit permits, on the condition that firms move the additional oil by rail.

The special allowances are set to come into effect as of December and the volumes will be based off an operator’s average rail shipments for Q1 2019. Volumes moved under an allowance by rail cannot be nominated onto pipelines, the Alberta government said.

“The special allowance program will protect the value of our oil by ensuring that operators are only producing what they are able to move to market. Pipeline delays ultimately have constrained market access and dampened investment in our oil sector,” Sonya Savage, Alberta’s Minister of Energy, said.

Canadian producers have had a tough couple of years with constrained market access that drove the price of Western Canadian Select (WCS)—the benchmark price of oil from Canada’s oil sands—to a discount of US$50 to WTI Crude in the fall of 2018. This blow-out in the differential between the Canadian benchmark and the U.S. benchmark prompted Alberta’s government to impose at the beginning of 2019 a mandatory production cut across all companies in the province to help ease congested takeaway routes and lift the abnormally low price of Canadian oil.

Related: A Warm Winter Would Be 'Catastrophic' For Natural Gas

This September, Alberta’s government eased the production cuts, saying that it would allow oil producers to pump 3.8 million bpd of crude in November and 3.81 million bpd in December. That’s up from 3.79 million bpd in October and 3.56 million bpd in January this year.

Canadian energy companies continue to believe that the long-term solution to Canada’s oil industry’s woes is the construction of major new pipelines to increase market access, and potentially, to tap new export markets outside the buyer of nearly all Canadian oil exports, the United States.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Canadian Oil Companies Flee To The U.S. Amidst Pipeline Crisis

Next Post

North Korean Hackers Hit Critical Indian Nuclear Plant

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market
Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

 A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

 Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

 API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Most Commented

Alt text

Renewable Energy's Inconvenient Truth

 Alt text

Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

 Alt text

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

 Alt text

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Finally Within Reach
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com