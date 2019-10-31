Oil Tumbles As Trade War Hopes Fade

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.14 -0.92 -1.67%
Brent Crude 10 mins 59.50 -0.74 -1.23%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.643 -0.048 -1.78%
Mars US 21 hours 55.51 -0.43 -0.77%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.24 -0.20 -0.33%
Urals 2 days 59.85 +0.90 +1.53%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.25 -0.34 -0.58%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.25 -0.34 -0.58%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.39 -1.13 -1.84%
Mexican Basket 2 days 47.52 +0.05 +0.11%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.643 -0.048 -1.78%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 61.17 +0.17 +0.28%
Murban 2 days 62.90 +0.45 +0.72%
Iran Heavy 2 days 51.65 -1.11 -2.10%
Basra Light 2 days 64.83 -0.78 -1.19%
Saharan Blend 2 days 61.11 -0.68 -1.10%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.39 -1.13 -1.84%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.39 -1.13 -1.84%
Girassol 2 days 61.51 -0.98 -1.57%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.24 -0.20 -0.33%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.03 -2.59 -6.88%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 37.81 -0.68 -1.77%
Canadian Condensate 72 days 49.06 -0.48 -0.97%
Premium Synthetic 62 days 55.46 -0.48 -0.86%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 49.31 -0.73 -1.46%
Peace Sour 23 hours 48.31 -0.48 -0.98%
Peace Sour 23 hours 48.31 -0.48 -0.98%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 51.31 -0.48 -0.93%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 53.96 -0.48 -0.88%
Central Alberta 23 hours 49.06 -0.48 -0.97%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.25 -0.34 -0.58%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 51.50 -0.50 -0.96%
Giddings 2 days 45.25 -0.50 -1.09%
ANS West Coast 49 days 64.44 -0.23 -0.36%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.01 -0.48 -0.97%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.96 -0.48 -0.90%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.96 -0.48 -0.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 51.50 -0.50 -0.96%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.25 -0.50 -1.09%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.64 -1.08 -1.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 7 minutes China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 9 minutes World "Awash" in oil. Sec Perry says Goldman wrong.
  • 12 minutes A Week Of Absurd Stories From Round The World
  • 3 hours Democrats Just Accidentally Sparked A Federal Fracking Boom
  • 4 hours Big oil getting bigger: US majors focus on shale:
  • 11 hours Science: Only correct if it fits the popular narrative
  • 18 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 7 hours Solar Cells at 7.5 Cents Per Watt
  • 4 hours Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger
  • 15 hours “We Want To Keep The Oil”
  • 18 hours NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 11 mins Hong Kong to be a USA election issue?
  • 1 hour China & Coal: China's 2019 coal imports set to rise more than 10%: analysts

Breaking News:

North Korean Hackers Hit Critical Indian Nuclear Plant

Alt Text

Oil Prices Fall As EIA Reports Large Crude Build

The EIA has reported a…

Alt Text

How Moon Water Could Fuel The Space Race

Space travel is the pinnacle…

Alt Text

How The Internet Is Killing The Planet

As public perception continues to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Tumbles As Trade War Hopes Fade

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 31, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Trade War

Oil erased earlier gains and traded lower on Thursday morning after weak Chinese industrial data and renewed pessimism about the U.S.-China trade talks added to a rise in U.S. oil inventories to weigh on prices.

At 11:57 a.m. EDT on Thursday, WTI Crude was down 1.69 percent at US$54.13 and Brent Crude traded down 1.18 percent at US$59.53.

On Wednesday, the price of oil came under pressure after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a crude oil inventory build of 5.7 million barrels for the week to October 25. Analysts had expected a much smaller build of 729,000 barrels for last week after a 1.7-million-barrel draw interrupted a string of five weekly inventory builds, which added more than 19 million barrels to U.S. commercial crude oil inventories.

On Thursday, oil prices quickly wiped off early gains after China reported six consecutive months of lower factory activity. China’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dropped in October, compared to expectations of staying unchanged from September. This exacerbated fears that the Chinese economic growth will further weaken, especially without a U.S.-China trade deal.

On the trade war front, pessimism reigned on Thursday after Bloomberg reported that Chinese officials are signaling doubt about the possibility the U.S. and China could reach a long-term comprehensive trade deal. China will not give in on the stickiest points in the trade negotiations, officials have warned at various meetings in recent weeks, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg. Chinese officials don’t expect any meaningful breakthrough in the talks unless the U.S. offers to roll back some of the tariffs it has slapped on Chinese imports, according to Bloomberg’s sources.

Related: The Shady Truth Behind The Aramco IPO

Reports of the Chinese position came as U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that “China and the USA are working on selecting a new site for signing of Phase One of Trade Agreement, about 60% of total deal, after APEC in Chile was canceled do to unrelated circumstances.”

The longer the trade war continues, the longer analysts will come up with pessimistic outlooks on the pace of global economic growth and consequently, oil demand growth.

If oil demand growth continues to languish with uncertainties around the global economy and Brexit, the oil market will likely have to cope with another oversupply next year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said earlier this week.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

The Ukrainian Gas Giant At The Center Of A Global Political Scandal

Next Post

Mysterious Oil Spill Could Cost Brazil Billions
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on October 31 2019 said:
    The strongest bullish influence depressing global oil demand and prices is the continuing trade war between the United States and China. The war has widened an already existing glut from a relatively manageable 1.0-1.5 million barrels a day (mbd) before the war to an estimated
    4.0-5.0 mbd.

    This glut has been big enough to nullify the impact of geopolitics on oil prices and also absorb a loss of 5.7 mbd from Saudi oil production.

    Only an end to the trade war will brighten the prospects of the global economy and stimulate global oil demand and prices.

    A sticking point, however, is China’s demand that the United States should roll back
    some of the tariffs it has slapped on Chinese imports, according to Bloomberg’s sources.

    China could afford to outwait the United States on tariffs having already won the war. With an economy 28% bigger than the United States’ based on purchasing power parity (PPP) and more integrated in the global trade system, China can withstand the adverse impact of the trade war far better and longer than the United States.

    Furthermore, China’s economy is still growing at a healthy 6.1% per annum compared with 2.4% for the US despite the trade war.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Renewable Energy's Inconvenient Truth

Renewable Energy's Inconvenient Truth
The Biggest Oil & Gas Discoveries Of 2019

The Biggest Oil & Gas Discoveries Of 2019

 Is U.S. Shale Circling The Drain?

Is U.S. Shale Circling The Drain?

 Democrats Just Accidentally Sparked A Federal Fracking Boom

Democrats Just Accidentally Sparked A Federal Fracking Boom

 Texas Hit Hard By Shale Slowdown

Texas Hit Hard By Shale Slowdown

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com