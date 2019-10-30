A Warm Winter Would Be 'Catastrophic' For Natural Gas

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.93 -0.13 -0.24%
Brent Crude 2 hours 60.24 -0.99 -1.62%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.692 +0.001 +0.04%
Mars US 3 hours 55.51 -0.43 -0.77%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.44 -0.21 -0.34%
Urals 19 hours 59.85 +0.90 +1.53%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.59 +0.34 +0.58%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.59 +0.34 +0.58%
Bonny Light 19 hours 60.39 -1.13 -1.84%
Mexican Basket 2 days 47.47 -1.26 -2.59%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.692 +0.001 +0.04%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 19 hours 61.17 +0.17 +0.28%
Murban 19 hours 62.90 +0.45 +0.72%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 51.65 -1.11 -2.10%
Basra Light 19 hours 64.83 -0.78 -1.19%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 61.11 -0.68 -1.10%
Bonny Light 19 hours 60.39 -1.13 -1.84%
Bonny Light 19 hours 60.39 -1.13 -1.84%
Girassol 19 hours 61.51 -0.98 -1.57%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.44 -0.21 -0.34%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 19 mins 37.62 -0.83 -2.16%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 38.49 -0.07 -0.18%
Canadian Condensate 71 days 49.54 -0.27 -0.54%
Premium Synthetic 61 days 55.94 -0.27 -0.48%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 50.04 -0.02 -0.04%
Peace Sour 2 hours 48.79 -0.27 -0.55%
Peace Sour 2 hours 48.79 -0.27 -0.55%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 51.79 -0.27 -0.52%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 54.44 -0.27 -0.49%
Central Alberta 2 hours 49.54 -0.27 -0.54%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.59 +0.34 +0.58%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 51.50 -0.50 -0.96%
Giddings 19 hours 45.25 -0.50 -1.09%
ANS West Coast 48 days 64.67 -0.59 -0.90%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 49.01 -0.48 -0.97%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 52.96 -0.48 -0.90%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 52.96 -0.48 -0.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 51.50 -0.50 -0.96%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.75 -0.25 -0.54%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.72 +0.33 +0.50%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 7 minutes China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 12 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 15 minutes ABC of Brexit, economy wise, where to find sites, links to articles ?
  • 2 hours World "Awash" in oil. Sec Perry says Goldman wrong.
  • 3 hours China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 22 hours PETROTEQ ACHIEVES HIGHER OIL QUALITY
  • 3 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 15 hours Crazy Stories From Round The World
  • 14 mins Science: Only correct if it fits the popular narrative
  • 11 mins Solar Cells at 7.5 Cents Per Watt
  • 1 day Us Shale: Moving the US shale revolution forward
  • 1 day Deepwater GOM Project Claims Industry First
  • 1 day “We Want To Keep The Oil”
  • 1 day NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 1 day GLOBAL LNG-Oversupply drives Asian prices down
  • 3 hours Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger

Breaking News:

OPEC Is Looking For Another Member

Alt Text

The 3 Hottest Transportation Trends For 2020

We’re rapidly approaching a new…

Alt Text

How Moon Water Could Fuel The Space Race

Space travel is the pinnacle…

Alt Text

The Dirty Underwear That Saved Syrian Oil From ISIS

Dirty underwear played a key…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

A Warm Winter Would Be 'Catastrophic' For Natural Gas

By Nick Cunningham - Oct 30, 2019, 11:01 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Warm Winter

The woes for natural gas drillers continue, with forecasts for prices over the next few years showing a market stuck with oversupply.

“Any hope of higher peak winter prices likely hinges on sustained cold weather,” Bank of America Merrill Lynch wrote in a note last week. “Even then, we believe the upside in prices is limited.”

Rising production has more than offset the steady increase in demand from coal-to-gas switching. Inventories have climbed this year at a faster pace than in 2018, replenishing what had been depleted stocks. For the week ending on October 18, U.S. gas stocks stood at 3,606 billion cubic feet, or roughly 519 bcf higher than for the same week in 2018.

Unlike last year, when natural gas prices briefly spiked, the U.S. is heading into the winter season with ample supplies on hand. “A mild winter across the northern hemisphere or a worsening macro backdrop could be catastrophic for gas prices in all regions,” Bank of America said.

Due to a variety of factors, gas markets could remain in this subdued state for the next few years. By 2021, the U.S. could be sitting on 4.2 trillion cubic feet of natural gas in storage, according to Bank of America, which would be a record high. As a result, there is little room for prices to rise.

The bust in coal markets could also keep a lid on any price increase for natural gas. “With the implosion of Appalachian coal prices (down over 40% YoY), we estimate the soft cap on natural gas prices is currently just over $3/MMbtu, compared to $5/MMbtu a year ago,” Bank of America said. “As such, we lower our 1Q20 price forecast $0.5/MMbtu to $2.5/MMbtu.” Related: Floating Nuclear Power: Chernobyl On Ice Or The Future Of Energy?

For the full year in 2020, the bank expects prices to average $2.35/MMBtu, down from its previous forecast of $2.60/MMBtu. In 2021, prices are not expected to rebound, barely rising to an average of $2.40/MMBtu, according to the investment bank.

Gas exports from Texas to Mexico are on the rise, providing some outlet for a glut of gas stuck in the Permian. However, the unfolding manufacturing downturn is creating “weak domestic industrial demand,” the bank said. Gas demand rose steadily year after year over the past decade, but growth flattened out in 2019. This is a sign of the economic slowdown, which has hit the manufacturing sector particularly hard. Bank of America said it was “growing concerned about industrial natural gas demand.”

The one factor that could erase the expected glut is production growth grinding to a halt. Banks are cutting lending to cash-strapped drillers and investors are fleeing the sector. Shale gas drillers are scrapping rigs and cutting payrolls.

That’s true for much of the shale industry, but some investors and analysts expect gas-focused drillers to be especially hit hard, since natural gas prices have plunged by more this year when compared to crude oil. They also do not have oil revenues to fall back on. “I expect the biggest issues to be with over-leveraged natural gas producers, especially those without firm transportation in geographically-disadvantaged areas,” Brock Hudson, managing director at investment bank Carl Marks Advisors, told Reuters.

Within that gas segment, drillers in the Marcellus and Utica could face particular trouble because the dip in prices is in part due to the flood of gas coming out of the Permian. Because Permian drillers are mainly targeting oil, companies may not slow gas production in response to low prices. Related: Protect The Oil: Trump’s Top Priority In The Middle East

That may result in a longer period of time for the market to rebalance. In the interim, gas-focused drillers in Appalachia could feel intense pressure. Pittsburgh-based EQT, the largest gas producer in the country, has seen its share price fall by half this year.

The upshot is that the financial stress spreading in the gas industry might translate into weaker production growth. “Although it has not been a good move to go against shale production this decade, natural gas production is decelerating,” Bank of America said. “Credit conditions among some of the larger gas producers have deteriorated, but we expect most of the natural gas production in the coming years to come from liquids plays.”

In short, prices are set to remain depressed, and the only check on a deeper slide is the pain inflicted on drillers. “Risk of producer discipline keeps dated prices from completely falling apart, for now,” Bank of America said.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Prices Fall As EIA Reports Large Crude Build

Next Post

How Moon Water Could Fuel The Space Race
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Renewable Energy's Inconvenient Truth

Renewable Energy's Inconvenient Truth
China’s Superpower Status At Risk As Energy Nightmare Intensifies

China’s Superpower Status At Risk As Energy Nightmare Intensifies

 The Biggest Oil & Gas Discoveries Of 2019

The Biggest Oil & Gas Discoveries Of 2019

 Is U.S. Shale Circling The Drain?

Is U.S. Shale Circling The Drain?

 Texas Hit Hard By Shale Slowdown

Texas Hit Hard By Shale Slowdown

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com