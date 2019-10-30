Oil Prices Fall As EIA Reports Large Crude Build

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.93 -0.13 -0.24%
Brent Crude 2 hours 60.24 -0.99 -1.62%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.692 +0.001 +0.04%
Mars US 3 hours 55.51 -0.43 -0.77%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.44 -0.21 -0.34%
Urals 19 hours 59.85 +0.90 +1.53%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.59 +0.34 +0.58%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.59 +0.34 +0.58%
Bonny Light 19 hours 60.39 -1.13 -1.84%
Mexican Basket 2 days 47.47 -1.26 -2.59%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.692 +0.001 +0.04%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 19 hours 61.17 +0.17 +0.28%
Murban 19 hours 62.90 +0.45 +0.72%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 51.65 -1.11 -2.10%
Basra Light 19 hours 64.83 -0.78 -1.19%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 61.11 -0.68 -1.10%
Bonny Light 19 hours 60.39 -1.13 -1.84%
Bonny Light 19 hours 60.39 -1.13 -1.84%
Girassol 19 hours 61.51 -0.98 -1.57%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.44 -0.21 -0.34%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 19 mins 37.62 -0.83 -2.16%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 38.49 -0.07 -0.18%
Canadian Condensate 71 days 49.54 -0.27 -0.54%
Premium Synthetic 61 days 55.94 -0.27 -0.48%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 50.04 -0.02 -0.04%
Peace Sour 2 hours 48.79 -0.27 -0.55%
Peace Sour 2 hours 48.79 -0.27 -0.55%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 51.79 -0.27 -0.52%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 54.44 -0.27 -0.49%
Central Alberta 2 hours 49.54 -0.27 -0.54%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.59 +0.34 +0.58%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 51.50 -0.50 -0.96%
Giddings 19 hours 45.25 -0.50 -1.09%
ANS West Coast 48 days 64.67 -0.59 -0.90%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 49.01 -0.48 -0.97%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 52.96 -0.48 -0.90%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 52.96 -0.48 -0.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 51.50 -0.50 -0.96%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.75 -0.25 -0.54%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.72 +0.33 +0.50%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 7 minutes China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 12 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 15 minutes ABC of Brexit, economy wise, where to find sites, links to articles ?
  • 2 hours World "Awash" in oil. Sec Perry says Goldman wrong.
  • 3 hours China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 22 hours PETROTEQ ACHIEVES HIGHER OIL QUALITY
  • 3 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 15 hours Crazy Stories From Round The World
  • 14 mins Science: Only correct if it fits the popular narrative
  • 11 mins Solar Cells at 7.5 Cents Per Watt
  • 1 day Us Shale: Moving the US shale revolution forward
  • 1 day Deepwater GOM Project Claims Industry First
  • 1 day “We Want To Keep The Oil”
  • 1 day NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 1 day GLOBAL LNG-Oversupply drives Asian prices down
  • 3 hours Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger

Breaking News:

OPEC Is Looking For Another Member

Alt Text

Oil & Gas Earnings Set To Surpass Expectations

As the first earnings reports…

Alt Text

Is Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 Doomed To Fail?

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 is…

Alt Text

How Moon Water Could Fuel The Space Race

Space travel is the pinnacle…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Fall As EIA Reports Large Crude Build

By Irina Slav - Oct 30, 2019, 9:57 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Crude Build

The Energy Information Administration reported a crude oil inventory build of 5.7 million barrels for the week to October 25, pressuring oil prices a day after the American Petroleum Institute reported an estimated fourth consecutive inventory build, of 592,000 barrels.

Analysts expected a build of 729,000 barrels for last week after a 1.7-million-barrel draw interrupted a string of five weekly inventory builds, which added more than 19 million barrels to U.S. commercial crude oil inventories.

The EIA also reported gasoline inventories had shed 3.0 million barrels in the week to October 25, with production averaging XX million barrels daily. This compared with a 3.1-million-barrel decline in gasoline stockpiles a week earlier and production of 10.1 million bpd.

Distillate fuel inventories, meanwhile, fell by 1.0 million barrels last week, with production averaging 5.0 million barrels daily. A week earlier, distillate fuel inventories shed 2.7 million barrels while production averaged 4.8 million barrels daily.

Refineries processed 16.0 million barrels daily in the reporting period, with imports at 6.7 million bpd, the EIA also said.

Meanwhile, oil prices have been trending lower on the back of more clouds gathering on the horizon of a U.S.-Chinese trade deal.

“The market has largely ignored the decline in U.S. crude inventories and assumed the demand side will remain weak in the foreseeable future as the global cyclical slowdown deepens,” one energy analyst from CMC Markets told CNBC. Related: Tesla’s Tipping Point: Breaking Into China

At the same time, worry about the OPEC+ production cut agreement has increased after Russia’s Deputy Energy Minister said in a recent interview it was too early to discuss steeper cuts despite oil prices’ resilience to the current cuts.

In addition to these ongoing issues, third-quarter earnings season has so far presented mixed results. While some, such as ConocoPhillips, exceeded analyst expectations, others, such as BP, have posted a loss. These results have highlighted the precarious position of the oil industry: despite strict cost control, swings in oil prices can still lead to unpleasant surprises.

At the time of writing, Brent crude traded at $60.93 per barrel, with WTI at $55.06 per barrel both slightly down from yesterday’s close.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

The Shady Truth Behind The Aramco IPO

Next Post

A Warm Winter Would Be 'Catastrophic' For Natural Gas
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Renewable Energy's Inconvenient Truth

Renewable Energy's Inconvenient Truth
China’s Superpower Status At Risk As Energy Nightmare Intensifies

China’s Superpower Status At Risk As Energy Nightmare Intensifies

 The Biggest Oil & Gas Discoveries Of 2019

The Biggest Oil & Gas Discoveries Of 2019

 Is U.S. Shale Circling The Drain?

Is U.S. Shale Circling The Drain?

 Texas Hit Hard By Shale Slowdown

Texas Hit Hard By Shale Slowdown

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com