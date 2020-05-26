Will U.S. Shale Survive If Oil Hits $40?

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 34.11 -0.24 -0.70%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 35.98 -0.19 -0.53%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 1.792 -0.001 -0.06%
Graph up Mars US 6 hours 34.55 +1.10 +3.29%
Graph down Opec Basket 5 days 28.06 -1.64 -5.52%
Graph down Urals 1 day 33.60 -1.15 -3.31%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 34.07 +1.06 +3.21%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 27.30 -0.73 -2.60%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 1.792 -0.001 -0.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 35.04 +2.19 +6.67%
Graph up Murban 1 day 35.11 +2.29 +6.98%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 31.39 +1.09 +3.60%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 38.41 +1.20 +3.22%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 34.41 +0.87 +2.59%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 34.07 +1.06 +3.21%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 34.07 +1.06 +3.21%
Chart Girassol 1 day 34.94 +0.93 +2.73%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 28.06 -1.64 -5.52%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 6 hours 25.34 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 24 hours 29.75 -0.67 -2.20%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 24 hours 32.25 -0.67 -2.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 24 hours 33.65 -0.67 -1.95%
Graph down Sweet Crude 24 hours 33.25 -0.67 -1.98%
Graph down Peace Sour 24 hours 28.25 -0.67 -2.32%
Chart Peace Sour 24 hours 28.25 -0.67 -2.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 24 hours 28.75 -0.67 -2.28%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 24 hours 33.25 -0.67 -1.98%
Chart Central Alberta 24 hours 28.25 -0.67 -2.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 30.75 +1.00 +3.36%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 24.50 +1.00 +4.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 33.76 +0.44 +1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 28.30 +0.43 +1.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 32.25 +0.43 +1.35%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 32.25 +0.43 +1.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 30.75 +1.00 +3.36%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 23.50 -0.75 -3.09%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 36.83 -0.67 -1.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 25 mins The CDC confirms remarkably low coronavirus death rate. Where is the media?
  • 20 mins Chicago Threatens To Condemn - Possibly Demolish - Churches Defying Lockdown
  • 53 mins COVID 19 May Be Less Deadly Than Flu Study Finds
  • 16 mins New Aussie "big batteries"
  • 5 hours Let’s Try This....
  • 7 hours Monetary and Fiscal Policies in Times of Large Debt:
  • 2 hours Nothing can shake AMLO’s fossil-fuel fixation
  • 6 hours Iran's first oil tanker has arrived near Venezuela
  • 7 hours 60 mph electric mopeds
  • 2 hours China to Impose Dictatorship on Hong Kong
  • 18 hours Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 8 hours US-China tech competition accelerates: on Friday 05/15 new sanctions on Huawei, on Monday 05/18 Samsung chief visits China
  • 17 hours Fed Says It Will Begin Buying Corporate-Debt ETFs on Tuesday
  • 18 hours DEFIANCE – There are More of Us Than Them

Breaking News:

COVID-19 Spreads To Brazil’s Offshore Oilfields

Why This Oil Rally Won't Last

Why This Oil Rally Won't Last

Oil prices have doubled in…

Oil Is Unlikely To Go Much Higher

Oil Is Unlikely To Go Much Higher

Oil prices have climbed throughout…

Oil Tumbles On Fears Of Slow Chinese Economic Recovery

Oil Tumbles On Fears Of Slow Chinese Economic Recovery

Oil prices dipped by more…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Will U.S. Shale Survive If Oil Hits $40?

By Irina Slav - May 26, 2020, 7:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Within a month, the U.S. oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate recorded two first-of-a-kind events. First, it fell below zero on April 20. Then, it soared up so high it is about to book its best month ever, CNBC's Pippa Stevens noted in a recent commentary. Still, many analysts and other observers remain wary of any premature optimism. 

They have a good reason to be.

WTI is now trading at close to $35 a barrel. That's up from less than $13 a barrel a month ago. Marked improvement is one way you could frame this--an incredible rally is another. And yet this rally did not happen on its own. It followed a fast reduction in production and the gradual lifting of lockdowns across the States and elsewhere as many parts of the world concluded that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is over. 

With such a significant cut in oil production and improving oil demand, it should be only a matter of time before prices rebound to pre-crisis levels of over $50 a barrel. 

Or it would have been, had the situation been ordinary, which it isn't. Demand may be improving, but it is not improving as fast as oil bulls would have liked. In fact, as Forbes'Gaurav Sharma forecast in a recent analysis of the market, the best that the bulls can hope for in the near term is $40 a barrel, and not before the third quarter. Expectations of WTI back to $50 or $60 are currently unrealistic, therefore, but not unrealistic over the longer term. Granted, times right now are volatile. Nobody can say whether there would be a second wave of Covid-19 infections on a wider-than-regional-China scale. That's one great uncertainty that is pressuring prices. Then, nobody can say whether there would not be a second price war within OPEC+ or between OPEC+ and other producers, notably the United States. According to energy journalist Frank Kane, another price war is just a few dollars per barrel away.

Related: The Risky Road To Oil Demand Recovery

With so much uncertainty around, it is no wonder the rebound in WTI—or Brent crude, for that matter—has not been greater. Even good news on the demand side, including an increase in Chinese oil imports and plans for expanding oil storage capacity, has not been enough to push prices much higher than $30 a barrel. In fact, even a statement from the International Energy Agency's head saying that oil demand has yet to peak has not been able to do that.

"In the absence of strong government policies, a sustained economic recovery and low oil prices are likely to take global oil demand back to where it was, and beyond," Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the IEA, told Bloomberg earlier this week.

However, not all from the industry agree with this. BP's chief executive, Bernard Looney, for instance, told the Financial Times this month that we may be nearing peak oil.

"I don't think we know how this is going to play out. I certainly don't know," Looney said. "Could it be peak oil? Possibly. Possibly. I would not write that off."

Uncertainty, in other words, is the strongest feature in today's oil markets and likely to remain their strongest feature for a while. Meanwhile, the supply of oil may be shrinking more permanently than previously believed. If so, this would contribute to the upside potential of oil prices.

Bankruptcies in the U.S. shale patch are rising. Seventeen companies have already filed for Chapter 11 protection since the start of the year, the FT reported. Still, many more bankruptcies are on the way, with Rystad Energy estimating that as many as 73 shale drillers could be forced into bankruptcy by the end of the year.

This will limit production for longer, or until these companies' fellow drillers become profitable again, which is when production will start to rise. If this happens before demand has firmly come back, there will be another price slump. The problem is that no one knows if or when demand will firmly come back.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Rise As Supply Shrinks
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market
Oil Is Unlikely To Go Much Higher

Oil Is Unlikely To Go Much Higher
Is The Oil Rally Coming To An End?

Is The Oil Rally Coming To An End?
U.S. Rig Count Collapse Continues Despite Soaring Oil Prices

U.S. Rig Count Collapse Continues Despite Soaring Oil Prices
Is The U.S. Prepared For War With China?

Is The U.S. Prepared For War With China?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com