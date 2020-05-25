$30 Oil Isn’t Good Enough For U.S. Shale

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 34.50 +1.25 +3.76%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 36.41 +0.88 +2.48%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 1.715 -0.016 -0.92%
Graph down Mars US 10 hours 33.45 -0.67 -1.96%
Graph up Opec Basket 5 days 28.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Urals 4 days 34.75 -0.20 -0.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 33.01 -1.45 -4.21%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 27.30 -0.73 -2.60%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 1.715 -0.016 -0.92%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 32.85 -1.43 -4.17%
Graph down Murban 4 days 32.82 -1.30 -3.81%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 30.30 -0.97 -3.10%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 37.21 -0.96 -2.52%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 33.54 -1.25 -3.59%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 33.01 -1.45 -4.21%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 33.01 -1.45 -4.21%
Chart Girassol 4 days 34.01 -1.13 -3.22%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 28.43 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 23.58 +0.52 +2.25%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 29.75 -0.67 -2.20%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 hours 32.25 -0.67 -2.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 hours 33.65 -0.67 -1.95%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 33.25 -0.67 -1.98%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 28.25 -0.67 -2.32%
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 28.25 -0.67 -2.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 28.75 -0.67 -2.28%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 33.25 -0.67 -1.98%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 28.25 -0.67 -2.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 29.75 -1.00 -3.25%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 23.50 -1.00 -4.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 33.76 +0.44 +1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 27.87 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 31.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 31.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 29.75 -1.00 -3.25%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 23.50 -0.75 -3.09%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 36.83 -0.67 -1.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 40 mins COVID 19 May Be Less Deadly Than Flu Study Finds
  • 20 mins 60 mph electric mopeds
  • 4 hours So the President is on that Hydroxy
  • 56 mins Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 2 hours Payback Time: Republican Senators turn the tables on Democrats. The difference is the Republican investigations are legit.
  • 5 hours Why 2030-Isn.t-The-Magic-Year-For-Electric-Vehicles
  • 7 hours US-China tech competition accelerates: on Friday 05/15 new sanctions on Huawei, on Monday 05/18 Samsung chief visits China
  • 2 hours China to Impose Dictatorship on Hong Kong
  • 6 hours Monetary and Fiscal Policies in Times of Large Debt:
  • 4 hours Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 9 hours DEFIANCE – There are More of Us Than Them
  • 4 hours Oil Capex Proportions
  • 13 hours Let’s Try This....

Breaking News:

Why Bitcoin Miners Should Head To Oil Country

Why This Oil Rally Won't Last

Why This Oil Rally Won't Last

Oil prices have doubled in…

Oil Jumps 11% On Signs Of Demand Recovery

Oil Jumps 11% On Signs Of Demand Recovery

U.S. benchmark oil prices surged…

Oil Jumps 10% As Saudis Raise Prices For First Time Since Price War

Oil Jumps 10% As Saudis Raise Prices For First Time Since Price War

Brent soared on Thursday morning…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

$30 Oil Isn’t Good Enough For U.S. Shale

By Nick Cunningham - May 25, 2020, 7:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The rebound of WTI from below zero back into the $30s led to a wave of bullish trading, with energy stocks rallying in response. One renowned industry expert recently celebrated the return of $30 oil:

But the enthusiasm in no way reflects the true state of the U.S. oil industry. Shale drillers were collectively unprofitable even when oil prices were twice today’s levels, and are drowning in red ink with WTI at $30 per barrel. 

The poor economics predate the global pandemic and the market downturn. For instance, large U.S. oil drillers spent a combined $1.18 trillion over the past decade, but only generated $819 billion in cash flow from their operations, according to Evercore ISI and the Wall Street Journal. In other words, oil drillers are more than $350 billion in the hole over a ten-year period. For much of that time, oil prices were trading at $50 per barrel or higher.

Between 2015 and 2019, more than 200 North American oil and gas companies filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The pace of bankruptcies actually accelerated last year as investors began to sour on the industry. Again, that predated the pandemic. 

At $30, the financial blood-letting will continue. Roughly 73 E&Ps in the U.S. could be forced into bankruptcy this year if oil remains stuck at $30 per barrel, according to Rystad Energy. Another 170 companies would go under in 2021. If oil falls back below $30 per barrel again, the number of bankruptcies would climb even higher. 

“I don’t think $30 oil saves a lot of those producers who are sitting in the emergency room on a gurney waiting on a heart transplant,” Buddy Clark, a lawyer at Haynes & Boone, told the FT. “There are more bankruptcies to come.”

In the first quarter, the top 39 publicly-listed U.S. independent shale companies posted a combined $26 billion in losses, due to a wave of write downs, Rystad data shows. The second quarter is going to be dramatically worse since the first three months of the year only partially captured the market crash.

Related: Putin To Bail Out Russian Oil Industry

The pain is visible in the rig count, which is now at historic lows. Last week, the industry shed another 21 rigs, 13 of which came from the Permian basin. At 237 active oil rigs, the rig count is now down by more than 65 percent since March. 

U.S. oil production fell to 11.5 mb/d in mid-May, but U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette estimated the shut ins have already topped 2.2 mb/d. 

Some of that could come back online. “Most of the production that was to be shut is now already shut, and producers count down until the day they will be able to recover some of the output that’s put on ice,” Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of Oil Markets at Rystad Energy, said in a statement. “It is going to be a slow path to recovery though.”

But the steep drop in drilling quickly leads to production declines. According to ShaleProfile Analytics and Bloomberg, U.S. oil production from major shale basins would plunge by more than a third to under 5 million barrels per day if drilling came entirely to a halt. Of course, drilling won’t cease entirely, but the analysis illustrates how swiftly shale wells tend to decline. 

This has been the problem of U.S. shale since its inception. It’s no secret that shale wells decline precipitously after an initial burst of production. As a result, keeping production aloft requires a certain amount of continuous drilling. Growing production requires a more aggressive level of spending and drilling increases. Whatever money comes out of the ground must be reinjected into the next well. This dynamic meant that the promise of huge profits proved to be a mirage in most cases. 

Industry critics have pointed out these problems for years, but the COVID-19 pandemic, the collapse of demand, low oil prices, and a crippled shale industry has brought these problems to the forefront. The upshot is that we may have already witnessed the peak of U.S. shale.

“February was peak shale,” Daniel Yergin, vice chairman of IHS Markit told the Wall Street Journal. Yergin has been a shale booster for years, so that declaration will not go unnoticed. 

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Chinese Hedge Funds Are Betting Big On An Oil Price Recovery
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market
Is The Oil Rally Coming To An End?

Is The Oil Rally Coming To An End?
Oil Is Unlikely To Go Much Higher

Oil Is Unlikely To Go Much Higher
Is The Oil Collapse Over Already?

Is The Oil Collapse Over Already?
U.S. Rig Count Collapse Continues Despite Soaring Oil Prices

U.S. Rig Count Collapse Continues Despite Soaring Oil Prices



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com