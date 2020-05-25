IEA: Peak Oil Demand Is Still Years Away

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 4 hours 33.72 +0.47 +1.41%
Graph up Brent Crude 4 hours 35.53 +0.40 +1.14%
Graph down Natural Gas 4 hours 1.707 -0.024 -1.39%
Graph down Mars US 4 hours 33.45 -0.67 -1.96%
Graph up Opec Basket 5 days 28.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Urals 4 days 34.75 -0.20 -0.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 33.01 -1.45 -4.21%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 27.30 -0.73 -2.60%
Chart Natural Gas 4 hours 1.707 -0.024 -1.39%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 32.85 -1.43 -4.17%
Graph down Murban 4 days 32.82 -1.30 -3.81%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 30.30 -0.97 -3.10%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 37.21 -0.96 -2.52%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 33.54 -1.25 -3.59%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 33.01 -1.45 -4.21%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 33.01 -1.45 -4.21%
Chart Girassol 4 days 34.01 -1.13 -3.22%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 28.43 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 23.58 +0.52 +2.25%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 days 30.42 +0.43 +1.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 days 32.92 +0.43 +1.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 days 34.32 +0.43 +1.27%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 days 33.92 +0.43 +1.28%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 days 28.92 +0.43 +1.51%
Chart Peace Sour 4 days 28.92 +0.43 +1.51%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 days 29.42 +0.43 +1.48%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 33.92 +0.43 +1.28%
Chart Central Alberta 4 days 28.92 +0.43 +1.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 29.75 -1.00 -3.25%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 23.50 -1.00 -4.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 33.76 +0.44 +1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 27.87 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 31.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 31.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 29.75 -1.00 -3.25%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 23.50 -0.75 -3.09%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 36.83 -0.67 -1.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 18 hours Norway horrified as new rates make EV charging prices higher than petrol
  • 5 hours 60 mph electric mopeds
  • 2 mins COVID 19 May Be Less Deadly Than Flu Study Finds
  • 4 hours US-China tech competition accelerates: on Friday 05/15 new sanctions on Huawei, on Monday 05/18 Samsung chief visits China
  • 3 hours China to Impose Dictatorship on Hong Kong
  • 6 hours Payback Time: Republican Senators turn the tables on Democrats. The difference is the Republican investigations are legit.
  • 3 hours Why 2030-Isn.t-The-Magic-Year-For-Electric-Vehicles
  • 4 hours Monetary and Fiscal Policies in Times of Large Debt:
  • 9 hours Iran's first oil tanker has arrived near Venezuela
  • 3 hours DEFIANCE – There are More of Us Than Them
  • 3 hours Let’s Try This....
  • 17 hours Ventura County to Replace Natural Gas Generation with Battery Storage
  • 19 hours Trumpe will win next election, hands down.

Breaking News:

India Sees Fuel Demand Reaching Pre-Virus Levels In June

The State Hit Hardest By The Oil Crash

The State Hit Hardest By The Oil Crash

The state of Texas is…

Is The Oil Collapse Over Already?

Is The Oil Collapse Over Already?

The oil market is facing…

Putin To Bail Out Russian Oil Industry

Putin To Bail Out Russian Oil Industry

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

IEA: Peak Oil Demand Is Still Years Away

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 25, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

The world hasn’t seen peak oil demand yet, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) told Bloomberg News on Monday, expecting that sooner or later, oil consumption would return to the pre-crisis levels and rise above that.  

“In the absence of strong government policies, a sustained economic recovery and low oil prices are likely to take global oil demand back to where it was, and beyond,” Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the IEA, told Bloomberg.

Birol’s assessment of oil demand trends for after the COVID-19 pandemic and recession could sound reassuring to major oil-producing nations that depend on oil revenues for their budgets, as well as to oil majors, some of which have expressed uncertainty whether oil demand will ever return to the 2019 levels.

The pandemic adds not only a layer of uncertainty in the oil industry in the short term, but it also creates another challenge for the coming years, BP's chief executive Bernard Looney told the Financial Times in an interview published earlier this month.

"It's not going to make oil more in demand. It's gotten more likely [oil will] be less in demand," Looney told FT.

BP's top executive joins other CEOs of major oil corporations who have recently expressed views that it's not guaranteed that global oil demand will return to its 'normal' pre-virus levels of around 100 million barrels per day (bpd).

"I don't think we know how this is going to play out. I certainly don't know," Looney said. "Could it be peak oil? Possibly. Possibly. I would not write that off," BP's chief executive told FT.

Last month, Shell's chief executive Ben van Beurden said on the earnings call that the current crisis is a "crisis of uncertainty," and we don't know what's on the other side of it, as the supermajor slashed its dividend for the first time since World War II.

According to IEA’s Birol, increased use of cars instead of public transport after the lockdowns and the depressed new passenger vehicle sales mean that oil demand for road transportation at least would recover faster than demand for other uses of oil.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Putin To Bail Out Russian Oil Industry

Next Post

The Risky Road To Oil Demand Recovery
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market
The Oil Rally Is Running On Fumes

The Oil Rally Is Running On Fumes
Is The Oil Rally Coming To An End?

Is The Oil Rally Coming To An End?
Is The Oil Collapse Over Already?

Is The Oil Collapse Over Already?
Oil Is Unlikely To Go Much Higher

Oil Is Unlikely To Go Much Higher



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com