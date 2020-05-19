The Oil Bulls Are Back

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 50 mins 32.50 +0.68 +2.14%
Graph down Brent Crude 13 mins 34.51 -0.30 -0.86%
Graph up Natural Gas 50 mins 1.830 +0.047 +2.64%
Graph up Mars US 23 hours 33.12 +1.69 +5.38%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 28.21 +1.67 +6.29%
Graph up Urals 17 hours 33.80 +3.45 +11.37%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 34.58 +2.14 +6.60%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 34.58 +2.14 +6.60%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 33.95 +4.11 +13.77%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 26.73 +1.99 +8.04%
Chart Natural Gas 50 mins 1.830 +0.047 +2.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 33.26 +1.11 +3.45%
Graph up Murban 2 days 33.65 +0.99 +3.03%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 23.30 +3.74 +19.12%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 36.42 +2.13 +6.21%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 34.11 +4.23 +14.16%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 33.95 +4.11 +13.77%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 33.95 +4.11 +13.77%
Chart Girassol 2 days 34.69 +4.16 +13.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 28.21 +1.67 +6.29%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 21.38 +1.52 +7.65%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 28.15 +2.13 +8.19%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 30.65 +2.13 +7.47%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 32.05 +2.13 +7.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 31.65 +2.13 +7.22%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 26.65 +2.13 +8.69%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 26.65 +2.13 +8.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 27.15 +2.13 +8.51%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 31.65 +2.13 +7.22%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 26.65 +2.13 +8.69%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 34.58 +2.14 +6.60%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 29.25 +0.75 +2.63%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 23.00 +0.75 +3.37%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 29.77 +1.28 +4.49%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 26.45 +0.68 +2.64%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 30.40 +0.68 +2.29%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 30.40 +0.68 +2.29%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 29.25 +0.75 +2.63%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 22.00 +2.25 +11.39%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 35.40 +2.39 +7.24%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 2 hours Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 37 mins So the President is on that Hydroxy
  • 45 mins DEFIANCE – There are More of Us Than Them
  • 9 mins "Fracked gas contains high amounts of methane."
  • 18 hours Geothermal Drilling?
  • 2 hours Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory
  • 3 hours Lexus Battery Million Kilometer Warranty
  • 10 hours Cpt Lauren Dowsett
  • 22 hours Permanent Damage To Oil Demand
  • 23 hours Baker Hughes rig count
  • 8 hours Trumpe will win next election, hands down.
  • 10 hours Its going to be an oil bloodbath
  • 1 hour Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans

Breaking News:

Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories

A Huge Fleet Of 117 Tankers Is Bringing Super Cheap Crude To China

A Huge Fleet Of 117 Tankers Is Bringing Super Cheap Crude To China

A very large fleet of…

Activist Investors Demand More Climate Action From Oil Majors

Activist Investors Demand More Climate Action From Oil Majors

Investors are increasingly demanding that…

The Relentless Oil Price Rally

The Relentless Oil Price Rally

Oil prices are continuously rising…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Oil Bulls Are Back

By Josh Owens - May 19, 2020, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The latest Global Energy Alert report on 'How To Profit From The Oil Market Crash' is an absolute must-read for everyone from crude oil traders to energy investors. Sign up for your risk-free trial today and get the report for free.

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

Chart of the Week

(Click to enlarge)

-    U.S. natural gas production is expected to decline by 2 percent in 2020, averaging 97.1 billion cubic feet (Bcf/d), down from 99.2 Bcf/d in 2019.

-    Gas output was already expected to flatten heading into 2020, prior to the onset of the global pandemic. 

-    The EIA expects Henry Hub prices to average $2.14/MMBtu in 2020, or $0.43 cents lower than the 2019 average.

Market Movers

-    EQT (NYSE: EQT) began curtailing natural gas production in Pennsylvania and Ohio, according to a regulatory filing by Equitrans Midstream Corp. (NYSE: ETRN).

-    Oasis Petroleum (NYSE: OAS) reported a larger-than-expected first-quarter loss, and cut spending by 50 to 60 percent. 

-    Petronas farmed out its 50 percent stake in an offshore block in Suriname to ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Oil prices have climbed to their highest level in months, with WTI at $32 and Brent breaking $35 per barrel. Sentiment has vastly improved over the past few weeks, and recent promising news about a potential coronavirus vaccine has boosted energy and equity markets.

Oil prices rise, but too far? WTI has rocketed into the $30s on hopes of supply cuts and demand rebound. Fears of storage tank topping have subsided, which has helped boost prices. But there is still plenty of downside risks to the rally.

China’s oil demand rises back to pre-pandemic levels. China’s oil demand is thought to have rebounded to about 13 mb/d, just shy of the 13.4 mb/d level seen before the initial lockdown. Meanwhile, China’s air quality is now worse than it was before the pandemic.

Deferred maintenance creates new problems. With so much of the global oil industry idled, maintenance is being deferred en masse. That could cause problems later, driving up maintenance costs and also potentially leading to more unplanned outages.

Shale cuts deeper than expected. The U.S. and Canada have lost somewhere between 3.5 and 4.5 mb/d from shut-ins. In North Dakota, more than 7,000 wells have been closed, shutting down 950,000 bpd of production. Related: Oil Jumps 11% On Signs Of Demand Recovery

India’s fuel demand rises. India’s fuel demand is rising as the government moves to lift restrictions. Petrol sales from state-owned refiners plunged by 61 percent in April, year-on-year, but has been down 47.5 percent in May, a sign of a pickup in demand.

Natural gas storage running out. Natural gas could suffer a similar fate as crude oil, with oversupply leading to rapidly filling up storage.

COVID-19 does not stop EV revolution. The coronavirus will hit EV sales hard this year, but sales of gasoline and diesel vehicles will suffer worse in percentage terms. In the long run, the pandemic won’t change the trajectory for EVs. In 2020, EV sales will drop by 18 percent, according to BNEF, while the internal-combustion engine will see sales fall by 23 percent. “The long-term electrification of transport is projected to accelerate in the years ahead,” the report said.

Petrobras downgraded as pandemic rages. Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) saw its outlook downgraded by Raymond James because of the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Brazil, which now holds the fourth-largest number of cases. “The pandemic is totally out of control,” analysts at Raymond James wrote. They view a lockdown as likely.

Companies worth $2 trillion calling for “green” recovery. A group of more than 150 companies worth $2 trillion are calling on governments to ensure that their economic stimulus packages are “grounded in bold climate action.”

New York kills Williams gas pipeline. New York and New Jersey blocked key water permits for the controversial $1 billion Northeast Supply Enhancement natural gas pipeline owned by Williams Cos. (NYSE: WMB). Williams said it would not reapply at this time.

EIA: Shale to decline by 200,00 bpd in June. The EIA said that U.S. shale production will decline by 197,000 bpd June, compared to May. The Permian will lose 87,000 bpd. Gas production will also decline by 779 mcf/d, with losses from the Permian and Anadarko leading the way.

Exports fall 35 percent from Corpus Christi. Crude oil shipments from the U.S. from the port of Corpus Christi have declined by 35 percent since the first quarter.

More oil bankruptcies this week. Gavilan Resources LLC, an oil company formed by Blackstone Group, filed for bankruptcy on Monday. Offshore drillers Fieldwood Energy LLC, which operates in the Gulf of Mexico, filed for bankruptcy this week, its second Chapter 11 filling in two years. Ultra Petroleum (OTCMKTS: UPLC) also filed for bankruptcy for the second time.

Net Zero claims from Big Oil questioned. A new report casts doubt on the seriousness of the net-zero promises from the oil majors. None of the companies are aligned with 1.5C warming targets. Related: Battery Metal Demand Set To Soar By 500%

WTI June expiring with stability. The June WTI contract expires on Tuesday and there has been on rerun of the chaos seen a month ago, when WTI crashed into negative territory.

Investors betting on gasoline. After chaos in WTI pricing, some fund managers are instead looking to invest in gasoline or Brent.

Shell-Cnooc invest $5.6 billion in China ethylene. Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) and China’s Cnooc (NYSE: CEO) signed an agreement to invest $5.6 billion in an ethylene project in the Chinese city of Huizhou.

Shale drillers keep drilling. A new study looks at some of the incentives that shale companies have to keep drilling, including a desire to avoid having leases expire on land.

By Josh Owens for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

3 Reasons Big Finance Is Bailing On Fossil Fuels

Next Post

Russian Oil Majors Want Bailout From Moscow
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market
Trump Administration Approves Largest U.S. Solar Project Ever

Trump Administration Approves Largest U.S. Solar Project Ever
Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Inventory Draw
Why Trump Is Desperate To Secure This Rare Metal

Why Trump Is Desperate To Secure This Rare Metal
A Huge Fleet Of 117 Tankers Is Bringing Super Cheap Crude To China

A Huge Fleet Of 117 Tankers Is Bringing Super Cheap Crude To China



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com