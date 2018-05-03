Will Higher Oil Prices Destroy Demand?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 68.50 +0.07 +0.10%
Brent Crude 10 mins 73.72 +0.10 +0.14%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.732 +0.006 +0.22%
Mars US 2 hours 68.09 +0.57 +0.84%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.47 -0.13 -0.18%
Urals 7 days 70.64 -0.15 -0.21%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.71 +0.58 +0.82%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.71 +0.58 +0.82%
Bonny Light 19 hours 73.49 +0.46 +0.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.19 -1.16 -1.89%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.732 +0.006 +0.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 70.23 +0.10 +0.14%
Murban 19 hours 73.43 +0.05 +0.07%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 67.94 +0.53 +0.79%
Basra Light 19 hours 71.23 +0.32 +0.45%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 72.68 +0.37 +0.51%
Bonny Light 19 hours 73.49 +0.46 +0.63%
Bonny Light 19 hours 73.49 +0.46 +0.63%
Girassol 19 hours 72.84 +0.36 +0.50%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.47 -0.13 -0.18%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 50.08 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 49.93 +0.68 +1.38%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 67.43 +0.68 +1.02%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.03 +0.68 +1.01%
Sweet Crude 2 days 59.93 +0.68 +1.15%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.93 +0.68 +1.23%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.93 +0.68 +1.23%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.93 +0.68 +1.15%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.93 +1.93 +3.06%
Central Alberta 2 days 58.93 +1.18 +2.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.71 +0.58 +0.82%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.50 +0.75 +1.18%
Giddings 2 days 58.25 +0.75 +1.30%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.18 -1.26 -1.72%
West Texas Sour 2 days 61.88 +0.68 +1.11%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.83 +0.68 +1.04%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.83 +0.68 +1.04%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.38 +0.68 +1.07%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.25 +0.75 +1.30%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.69 +0.68 +0.92%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 9 hours Oil at $300?
  • 12 hours Oil Prices are Starting to Rise Too High
  • 12 hours EIA Inventory Data (Wednesdays)
  • 1 day EU Will Not Negotiate U.S. Tariffs Under Threat
  • 4 hours Venezuela out of OPEC soon?
  • 1 day How solar and wind benefits Republicans
  • 21 hours Oman, an interesting case in oil in the Middle East
  • 15 hours China Has The Ultimate Population Control Weapon
  • 1 day Mercedes-Benz Exits Home Battery Market
  • 2 days Saudi Aramco IPO Seems Unlikely
  • 5 hours PetroYuan - China's Oil Futures are Gaining Momentum
  • 2 days Russia retaliate: Our Response to U.S. Sanctions Will Be Precise And Painful
  • 2 hours Anybody Watching Aluminum Stocks Today??
  • 2 days Humans vs. Robots:What Are The Roles That Humans Can Do That A Robot Can't?
  • 2 days China to transfer LNG technology to Iran
  • 1 day Here we go! Oil Heads Up To $74 a Barrel, But U.S. Bonds, Crude Supply Cast A Pall

Breaking News:

Libya Withholds Total’s Share Of Waha Oil Over Deal Dispute

Alt Text

Will Higher Oil Prices Boost The Global Economy?

As oil prices continue to…

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

If Saudi Arabia really is…

Alt Text

Are High Oil Prices Sustainable?

Oil prices have soared to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Will Higher Oil Prices Destroy Demand?

By Nick Cunningham - May 03, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Oil

Oil prices have dipped a bit this week, but still remain at their highest levels in nearly three and a half years. The reasons are by now familiar to most readers who pay attention to the daily whims of the oil market: OPEC cuts, falling inventories, geopolitical unrest and strong demand growth, to name a few.

But at what point do higher prices start to destroy some of that demand, erasing one of the most significant bullish factors influencing the market right now? As John Kemp over at Reuters points out, there isn’t a magical threshold in which demand is humming along swimmingly and then suddenly drops off a cliff. There isn’t a binary response in that way.

Consumers respond in different ways to different prices, and the duration of high prices also matters quite a bit. Auto fleet turnover takes time, and people don’t rush out and buy a more fuel efficient car immediately when prices spike. And as John Kemp rightly argues, demand will likely take a hit before we can detect it in the data.

Nevertheless, demand is sensitive to prices, which is to say it will slow or even decline if prices rise high enough. A brief look at recent history bears that out. Crude oil prices saw a historic run up in prices in the years preceding the 2008 record high spike and subsequent meltdown. That rally essentially ended a century-long upward trend in demand, which hit a high above 21 million barrels per day (mb/d) in the U.S. in 2006-2007. The financial crisis, a terrible economy, more efficient cars and a somewhat saturated auto market led to a temporary peak in oil demand, which was followed by several years at lower levels.

(Click to enlarge)

When oil prices rose back to $100 per barrel in 2011 following the Arab Spring, demand dipped even further.

Related: Can Japan Dodge Trump’s Trade War?

Only when prices collapsed in 2014 did the U.S. start to see a revival in demand. U.S. consumers enjoyed more than three years of cheap oil, causing them to fall back in love with SUVs and pickup trucks.

However, we could be on the verge of another shift in the cycle, with WTI at a three-year high, sitting just shy of $70 per barrel. More importantly, the OPEC cuts, the prospect of supply outages in Iran and Venezuela, and the depletion of inventories down to average levels promise to push prices even higher. We haven’t seen any discernable change in demand just yet, but again, these things take time to show up in the data.

The IEA projects oil demand will rise by a robust 1.5 mb/d in 2018. The agency believes total demand will outstrip supply for the rest of this year, with the supply gap growing as time passes. That, of course, is predicated on the assumption that demand does indeed grow at that projected rate of 1.5 mb/d. But, at some point, if demand exceeds supply by enough, and inventories fall below average levels, prices will spike to much higher levels

(Click to enlarge)

At that point, say, $80 or $90 or $100 per barrel, demand will have to start taking a hit. To reiterate, forecasting the precise price level, and the magnitude of the demand response, is tricky. But, suffice it to say, the oil market won’t see consistently high levels of demand growth – at 1.5 mb/d – year after year if prices are approaching triple-digit territory.

Related: Oil Majors Are Abandoning Venezuela

Then there is the matter of the short-term versus the long-term. Demand destruction might not occur instantaneously. It will take an extended period of high prices before consumers start really cutting back in a big way. But if prices stay high for several years – and there are plenty of reasons why that might not occur – the hit to demand could have more permanent consequences.

In other words, this time could be different. Unlike a decade ago, electric vehicles are increasingly competitive with traditional gasoline or diesel-fueled cars and at some point in the 2020s will reach cost-parity without subsidies. Higher oil prices tilt that equation in favor of EVs and could shift that timeline forward. A sustained period of high prices could accelerate the energy transition that most analyst see as inevitable.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Needs $88 Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Spike As OPEC Compliance Hits New Record

Oil Prices Spike As OPEC Compliance Hits New Record
Russian Oil Turns Its Back On Its Biggest Customer

Russian Oil Turns Its Back On Its Biggest Customer

 Oil Prices Slip On Large Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip On Large Crude Inventory Build

 The Top Natural Gas Players In 2018

The Top Natural Gas Players In 2018

 Venezuela Offers India 30% Discount On Oil...If It Pays In Cryptocurrency

Venezuela Offers India 30% Discount On Oil...If It Pays In Cryptocurrency

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com