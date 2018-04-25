Can Japan Dodge Trump’s Trade War?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 31 mins 68.36 +0.31 +0.46%
Brent Crude 31 mins 73.67 +0.44 +0.60%
Natural Gas 31 mins 2.815 +0.008 +0.29%
Mars US 3 hours 67.75 +0.30 +0.44%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.34 +0.83 +1.18%
Urals 20 hours 69.84 -0.77 -1.09%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.86 +0.35 +0.50%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.86 +0.35 +0.50%
Bonny Light 20 hours 73.34 -1.34 -1.79%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.02 -0.31 -0.51%
Natural Gas 31 mins 2.815 +0.008 +0.29%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 69.93 -0.95 -1.34%
Murban 20 hours 73.18 -0.95 -1.28%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 68.14 -1.18 -1.70%
Basra Light 20 hours 70.79 +0.04 +0.06%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 73.30 -1.24 -1.66%
Bonny Light 20 hours 73.34 -1.34 -1.79%
Bonny Light 20 hours 73.34 -1.34 -1.79%
Girassol 20 hours 72.29 -1.34 -1.82%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.34 +0.83 +1.18%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 6 hours 50.11 +0.05 +0.10%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.70 +0.56 +1.19%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 67.90 -1.64 -2.36%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 67.80 -0.94 -1.37%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.45 -3.19 -5.26%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.70 -0.94 -1.63%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.70 -0.94 -1.63%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.70 -0.94 -1.55%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.95 -2.19 -3.41%
Central Alberta 2 days 57.70 -0.94 -1.60%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 70.86 +0.35 +0.50%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 64.50 +0.25 +0.39%
Giddings 20 hours 58.25 +0.25 +0.43%
ANS West Coast 3 days 73.99 +0.51 +0.69%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 62.00 +0.35 +0.57%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 65.95 +0.35 +0.53%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 65.95 +0.35 +0.53%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 64.50 +0.35 +0.55%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.00 -1.00 -1.69%
Buena Vista 3 days 74.90 +0.60 +0.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 hours What will happen with Venezuela's oil sector? Privatization needed?
  • 10 hours What happened to stocks yesterday?
  • 1 hour Here we go! Oil Heads Up To $74 a Barrel, But U.S. Bonds, Crude Supply Cast A Pall
  • 1 hour Yemen's Rebels Step Up Attacks on Aramco Oil Facilities
  • 5 hours Saudi Arabia Looks To Raise $10bn In Privatization Scheme
  • 19 hours Wind, solar deliver stunning 98 percent of new U.S. power capacity in January, February
  • 7 hours China Has The Ultimate Population Control Weapon
  • 9 hours China's Yuan Oil Contracts: No Liquidity, but It Will be Built
  • 3 hours Electric Buses are Eating into Oil Demand
  • 1 day API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 5 hours Large-Cap Oil Earnings: What to Watch
  • 1 day Trump's Revenge: U.S. Oil Floods Europe, Hurting OPEC and Russia
  • 11 hours Trump Warns Iran Against Restarting Nuclear Program
  • 6 hours Most Likely Fossil Fuel Future
  • 9 hours Trump's top energy adviser resigns
  • 1 day Oil Falls As Trump Tweet Blasts OPEC

Breaking News:

Iran Claims Its Oil Exports To India Are Not Dropping

Alt Text

Shell To Shift From Oil ‘When This Makes Commercial Sense’

Oil major Shell outlined its…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Fall As Russia Reconsiders Production Cuts

OPEC and Non-OPEC oil producers…

Alt Text

The Overlooked Implications Of The U.S. Shale Boom

The U.S. shale revolution has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Can Japan Dodge Trump’s Trade War?

By Tim Daiss - Apr 25, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT Trump

Japan is trying to avoid getting caught in the crosshairs of President Trump’s tariff maneuverings with countries that have large trade deficits with the U.S.

Tokyo said that it wants to promote the export of U.S.-sourced liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Asian countries to help cut the trade deficit with Washington. Masaki Ishikawa, chief of the Trade and Economy Cooperation Bureau in the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, said at a bilateral economic dialogue in Washington on Monday that he hoped it would “broaden the scope of Japan-U.S. cooperation.”

The remarks come a week after the much-heralded meeting between President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Trump’s winter resort in Palm Beach, Florida. However, the two leaders said they had failed to reach a deal that would exempt Japan from new U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs, as Abe had wanted.

Trump, for his part, told Abe, “we have a very big deficit, and we’re going to weed that down and hopefully get a balance at some point in the not-too-distant future.” According to the U.S. State Department, the trade deficit between the U.S. and Japan last year was $56.1 billion, the third largest.

Tokyo needs to appease Washington

Given Japan’s long-time rivalry with China and Japan’s immediate threat from North Korea, Abe has little choice than to offer a carrot to appease Trump’s trade war pivot.

Japan also needs U.S. help as Beijing increasingly enforces its claim to over 90 percent of the South China Sea. These claims pose a potential threat to not only rival South China Sea claimants, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan, but potentially to vital shipping lanes that bring crude oil and LNG supplies to Japan. Both Japan and China also have a terse decades-old dispute over the Senkaku Islands (Japanese), Diaoyu Islands (China) in the East China Sea. Related: Iran Pushes Back Against The OPEC Deal

These uninhabited islands are located roughly due east of Mainland China, northeast of Taiwan, west of Okinawa Island, and north of the southwestern end of the Ryukyu Islands and have been the location of numerous standoffs and confrontations between Japanese Defense Force planes and ships and their Chinese counterparts.

Recently, the U.S., Japan, India and Australia agreed to join efforts in enforcing freedom of navigation in the area’s waters, much to the dismay and even anger of policy makers in Beijing.

However, though Japan’s decision to procure more LNG from U.S. producers seems like a concession, in essence it’s not only a smart geopolitical move but a start economic one as well.

As more LNG hits global markets from the U.S., who is poised to become the world’s third largest LNG exporter after Qatar and Australia by the end of the decade, Japan is also positing itself as the prominent LNG trader (or more accurately labeled re-seller) in the Asia-Pacific region.

Even Japan’s largest gas utility is taking advantage of the current LNG supply glut. Tokyo Gas recently said that it would build LNG infrastructure in the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia. A report in the Tokyo-based Nikei Asian Review said Tokyo Gas has a $10 billion plan to install small LNG storage and power-generating plants on remote islands around the region, supplying them “once a week or so,” using small LNG carriers.

Southeast Asia nations will present opportunities for both LNG producers and traders as these countries build LNG import terminals to diversify their energy mix away from overreliance on coal and fuel oil needed for electrical power generation. Related: Higher Oil Prices Could Unleash Market Turmoil

Moreover, Japanese gas utilities are also expanding in Southeast Asia since LNG growth demand in Japan, which is still the largest global LNG importer, slows. In doing so, Japan can even challenge appear to rival China and its massive and far-reaching One Belt One Road (OBOR) Initiative. As part of OBOR, China is investing in energy, shipping, ports, infrastructure, energy projects and various corridors connecting China with Europe, via Central Asia and the Middle East.

On the downside, at least for Japanese-U.S. relations, choosing to increase the purchase of one commodity, in this case LNG, will not be enough to offset the massive and growing trade deficit between the two sides. For that to happen, either Trump or Abe, both nationalistic leaders, will have to make concessions, but at this point when that will happen is anybody’s guess.

By Tim Daiss for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Expect Electricity Prices To Rise Soon

Next Post

Expect Much Tighter Oil Markets
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The One Man Who Could Send Oil To $100

The One Man Who Could Send Oil To $100
A Crisis At The Heart Of U.S. Shale

A Crisis At The Heart Of U.S. Shale

 Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

 Is This The Most Bullish Oil Market Of All Time?

Is This The Most Bullish Oil Market Of All Time?

 19 Oil Tankers Held Hostage Off Yemeni Coast

19 Oil Tankers Held Hostage Off Yemeni Coast

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com