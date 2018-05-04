Oil Prices Up As Iran Deal Hangs In The Balance

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 69.76 +1.33 +1.94%
Brent Crude 10 mins 74.88 +1.26 +1.71%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.723 -0.003 -0.11%
Mars US 19 hours 68.09 +0.57 +0.84%
Opec Basket 1 day 70.66 +0.19 +0.27%
Urals 7 days 70.64 -0.15 -0.21%
Louisiana Light 1 day 72.25 +0.54 +0.75%
Louisiana Light 1 day 72.25 +0.54 +0.75%
Bonny Light 1 day 73.49 +0.46 +0.63%
Mexican Basket 1 day 59.90 -0.29 -0.48%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.723 -0.003 -0.11%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 70.23 +0.10 +0.14%
Murban 1 day 73.43 +0.05 +0.07%
Iran Heavy 1 day 67.94 +0.53 +0.79%
Basra Light 1 day 71.23 +0.32 +0.45%
Saharan Blend 1 day 72.68 +0.37 +0.51%
Bonny Light 1 day 73.49 +0.46 +0.63%
Bonny Light 1 day 73.49 +0.46 +0.63%
Girassol 1 day 72.84 +0.36 +0.50%
Opec Basket 1 day 70.66 +0.19 +0.27%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 51.24 +1.16 +2.32%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 50.43 +0.50 +1.00%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 67.93 +0.50 +0.74%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 68.53 +0.50 +0.73%
Sweet Crude 1 day 60.43 +0.50 +0.83%
Peace Sour 1 day 56.43 +0.50 +0.89%
Peace Sour 1 day 56.43 +0.50 +0.89%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 60.43 +0.50 +0.83%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 64.18 -0.75 -1.16%
Central Alberta 1 day 58.93 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 72.25 +0.54 +0.75%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.50 +0.75 +1.18%
Giddings 2 days 58.25 +0.75 +1.30%
ANS West Coast 2 days 72.58 +0.40 +0.55%
West Texas Sour 2 days 61.88 +0.68 +1.11%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.83 +0.68 +1.04%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.83 +0.68 +1.04%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.38 +0.68 +1.07%
Kansas Common 1 day 58.75 +0.50 +0.86%
Buena Vista 1 day 75.19 +0.50 +0.67%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 54 mins Oil at $300?
  • 3 hours Bug in Twitter
  • 7 hours Did US Shale Really Hit a $25/Barrel Breakeven Price?
  • 2 hours Driverless Cars Will Dramatically Reduce Insurance Premiums, Said Buffett
  • 1 hour Venezuela Expects to Lose Another 200,000 bpd by end-2018
  • 9 hours Watch This Battle Over Somalia Ports (Vital Oil Route)
  • 1 hour Venezuela out of OPEC soon?
  • 21 hours PetroYuan - China's Oil Futures are Gaining Momentum
  • 18 hours Anybody Watching Aluminum Stocks Today??
  • 1 day Oil Prices are Starting to Rise Too High
  • 1 day EIA Inventory Data (Wednesdays)
  • 9 hours Trump's Revenge: U.S. Oil Floods Europe, Hurting OPEC and Russia
  • 2 hours HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 1 hour Oman, an interesting case in oil in the Middle East
  • 9 hours What happened to stocks yesterday?
  • 9 hours What will happen with Venezuela's oil sector? Privatization needed?

Breaking News:

Petrobras Picks Engie For Gas Pipeline Network

Alt Text

The Overstated Threat Of High Oil Prices

As U.S. exports increase, high…

Alt Text

World Bank: Oil Prices To Average $65 This Year

The World Bank remains bullish…

Alt Text

Major Airlines Expect Oil Prices To Rise

As oil prices continue to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Prices Up As Iran Deal Hangs In The Balance

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 04, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT Oil Prices Up As Iran Deal Hangs In The Balance

Oil prices were rising early on Friday, heading for a weekly gain but off recent highs, as market participants are growing apprehensive a week ahead of the May 12 deadline for the U.S. sanctions waiver decision regarding Iran.

At 08:50 a.m. EDT on Friday, WTI Crude was up 0.47 percent at $68.75, while Brent Crude was trading up 0.52 percent at $74.00. Both benchmarks slipped a little in mid-day trading.

U.S. President Donald Trump has another week to decide whether to waive the sanctions against Iran. Expectations that he would not waive the sanctions this time around have supported the price of oil over the past month, with Brent briefly breaching above $75 to its highest price level since November 2014.

Analysts are still struggling to quantify the impact of possible fresh sanctions on Iran and prices are expected to be volatile as the deadline for President Trump’s decision is getting closer.

The month of May could be a very important one for oil prices with geopolitical risks stacked and too close to call. Apart from the Iran sanctions waiver, the market will be looking to the Venezuela presidential election that socialist leader Nicolas Maduro has scheduled for May 20.

“The geopolitical landscape will therefore remain tense and price conditions volatile,” Stephen Brennock, an analyst at PVM Oil Associates, told Platts on Friday. Related: Will Higher Oil Prices Destroy Demand?

Commenting on the Iran sanctions waiver, Commerzbank analysts said in a note:

“This will be the main issue preoccupying the oil market, with fundamental factors such as stock levels and production data taking a backseat until this has been resolved”.

Although geopolitical risks trump fundamentals right now, oil prices could react later today to the Baker Hughes rig count data, a proxy for U.S. production growth, and to the U.S. dollar movements after the U.S. jobs report that showed unemployment rate dropping to an 18-year low to 3.9 percent, but non-farm payrolls growth missing expectations.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Will Higher Oil Prices Destroy Demand?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Spike As OPEC Compliance Hits New Record

Oil Prices Spike As OPEC Compliance Hits New Record
Russian Oil Turns Its Back On Its Biggest Customer

Russian Oil Turns Its Back On Its Biggest Customer

 Oil Prices Slip On Large Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip On Large Crude Inventory Build

 Could Oil Actually Hit $300?

Could Oil Actually Hit $300?

 The Top Natural Gas Players In 2018

The Top Natural Gas Players In 2018

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com