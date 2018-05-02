Saudi Arabia Needs $88 Oil

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 67.78 -0.15 -0.22%
Brent Crude 10 mins 73.16 -0.20 -0.27%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.761 +0.007 +0.25%
Mars US 5 hours 67.52 +0.54 +0.81%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.60 -0.64 -0.90%
Urals 6 days 70.64 -0.15 -0.21%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.13 -0.93 -1.29%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.13 -0.93 -1.29%
Bonny Light 22 hours 73.03 -0.85 -1.15%
Mexican Basket 2 days 61.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.761 +0.007 +0.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 22 hours 70.13 +0.55 +0.79%
Murban 22 hours 73.38 +0.50 +0.69%
Iran Heavy 22 hours 67.41 -1.04 -1.52%
Basra Light 22 hours 70.91 -1.20 -1.66%
Saharan Blend 22 hours 72.31 -1.27 -1.73%
Bonny Light 22 hours 73.03 -0.85 -1.15%
Bonny Light 22 hours 73.03 -0.85 -1.15%
Girassol 22 hours 72.48 -0.80 -1.09%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.60 -0.64 -0.90%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 50.07 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 49.25 -0.92 -1.83%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 66.75 -1.32 -1.94%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 67.35 -1.32 -1.92%
Sweet Crude 2 days 59.25 -2.42 -3.92%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.25 -1.32 -2.33%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.25 -1.32 -2.33%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.25 -1.32 -2.18%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.25 -1.42 -2.16%
Central Alberta 2 days 58.25 -0.32 -0.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.13 -0.93 -1.29%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 64.50 +0.75 +1.18%
Giddings 22 hours 58.25 +0.75 +1.30%
ANS West Coast 6 days 72.94 -0.02 -0.03%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 61.88 +0.68 +1.11%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 65.83 +0.68 +1.04%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 65.83 +0.68 +1.04%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 64.38 +0.68 +1.07%
Kansas Common 2 days 57.50 -1.25 -2.13%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.01 -1.32 -1.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Oil Prices are Starting to Rise Too High
  • 10 hours EIA Inventory Data (Wednesdays)
  • 8 hours EU Will Not Negotiate U.S. Tariffs Under Threat
  • 9 hours How solar and wind benefits Republicans
  • 10 hours Venezuela out of OPEC soon?
  • 5 hours Oil at $300?
  • 1 hour Oman, an interesting case in oil in the Middle East
  • 11 hours Mercedes-Benz Exits Home Battery Market
  • 7 hours China Has The Ultimate Population Control Weapon
  • 19 hours Saudi Aramco IPO Seems Unlikely
  • 20 hours Humans vs. Robots:What Are The Roles That Humans Can Do That A Robot Can't?
  • 1 day U.S. Sanctions: Russia’s 50 Richest Businessmen Have Lost Close To $12 billion In One Day
  • 19 hours Russia retaliate: Our Response to U.S. Sanctions Will Be Precise And Painful
  • 23 hours China to transfer LNG technology to Iran
  • 1 day What's next? Russia & Iran Warn Of Global 'Chaos' After U.S. led Strike On Syria
  • 11 hours Here we go! Oil Heads Up To $74 a Barrel, But U.S. Bonds, Crude Supply Cast A Pall

Breaking News:

100 Offshore Projects To Be Sanctioned In 2018

Alt Text

Hedge Funds Are Certain Oil Prices Will Head Higher

As geopolitical pressure weighs on…

Alt Text

The Overstated Threat Of High Oil Prices

As U.S. exports increase, high…

Alt Text

World Bank: Oil Prices To Average $65 This Year

The World Bank remains bullish…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Saudi Arabia Needs $88 Oil

By Nick Cunningham - May 02, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Saudis

Higher oil prices have provided a boost to the economies of oil-exporting nations such as Saudi Arabia. But the economic risks going forward are “skewed to the downside,” the International Monetary Fund said in a new report, in which it urged Saudi Arabia and other oil exporters to press on with reforms.

Oil price volatility, trade tensions, geopolitical risk and a “sharp tightening of global financial conditions” are just a few of the potential pitfalls that lie ahead.

But the IMF paid extra attention to the debt levels of some oil producers. “The tightening of global financial conditions, if interest rates will continue to go up and liquidity will be less available, this will affect countries with a high level of debt — mainly oil importing countries where the average debt exceeds 80 percent (of gross domestic product)," Jihad Azour, director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the International Monetary Fund, told CNBC on Monday.

"Last but not least, some countries have succeeded in implementing reforms but what is important is to keep the momentum there and to address some of the structural issues," Azour said. He believes that the "region needs to create at least 25 million jobs for the young generation in the next five years”. Related: Is The Golden Era For Renewables Around The Corner?

The IMF said that Saudi Arabia needs to continue “structural reforms,” largely referring to the Vision 2030 plan spearheaded by crown prince Mohammed bin Salman. New taxes, deficit reduction, labor market reforms and investments in non-oil sectors of the economy are crucial.

While the economies of oil exporters have improved as oil prices have jumped to a three-year high, economic growth “is projected to remain well below its pre-2014 oil shock levels,” the IMF said. High levels of debt will act as a drag on the economy, limiting the extent to which governments can spend to improve short-term demand.

And for Saudi Arabia, oil prices are still too low to fully balance the books. The IMF claims that the Kingdom needs about $88 per barrel to balance its budget, up sharply from $70 per barrel last year. The sudden jump in the fiscal breakeven price is the result of an increase in spending expectations.

Saudi Arabia’s GDP growth rate is expected to rise to 1.7 percent this year, after shrinking by 0.5 percent in 2017. But, as the IMF warns, the improved outlook is largely due to the uptick in government spending. “This expected acceleration in growth is not a free lunch – the government is picking up the bill,” said Ziad Daoud, chief Middle East economist for Bloomberg Economics. “The old model of an economy driven by government spending and financed by oil hasn’t really changed.”

Still, some are unmoved by the IMF’s warnings. Ellen R. Wald, an expert on the Saudi oil sector, wrote in Forbes last year – after a previous warning from the IMF – that the concerns are overblown. Saudi Arabia has plenty of cash reserves, Saudi Aramco has low production costs and the budget deficit has shrunk dramatically, she argued. And in any event, taking on debt is a normal thing that modern countries do. Related: Citi: U.S. To Become World’s Top Oil Exporter

Moody’s reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s “A1” credit rating on Wednesday, noting that the economic outlook was “stable.”

While some dismiss the short-term concerns related to the Saudi budget deficit, the IMF’s concerns about diversifying away from oil over the long-term are legitimate.

Saudi officials shrugged off the warnings from the IMF. Saudi Arabia responded to the advice from the IMF by saying that the rise in oil prices won’t change the course that it has charted towards economic diversification. "Higher oil prices will only help reduce the deficit and build reserves, we will continue our reform," Saudi finance minister Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan told CNBC on Wednesday. "I assure you that there is a lot of excitement about reform and when you see results you get more energy to do more because you can see that it's working and helping the economy,".

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Could Oil Actually Hit $300?
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This Discovery Is Changing Solar Energy Forever

This Discovery Is Changing Solar Energy Forever
Oil Prices Spike As OPEC Compliance Hits New Record

Oil Prices Spike As OPEC Compliance Hits New Record

 Forget Oil Price Forecasts, It’s Just Another Cycle

Forget Oil Price Forecasts, It’s Just Another Cycle

 U.S. Oil Exports Are Only Heading Higher

U.S. Oil Exports Are Only Heading Higher

 The Top Natural Gas Players In 2018

The Top Natural Gas Players In 2018

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com