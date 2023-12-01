Why Did Oil Drop on an OPEC+ Output Cut and Will the Selling Continue?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 14 mins 76.07 +0.11 +0.14%
Graph up Brent Crude 14 mins 80.92 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph up Murban Crude 19 mins 81.61 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph up Natural Gas 14 mins 2.831 +0.029 +1.03%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 2.171 -0.005 -0.23%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 78.61 -1.95 -2.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 78.61 -1.95 -2.42%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.18 -1.62 -1.98%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.00 +1.11 +1.32%
Chart Mars US 28 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.171 -0.005 -0.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.99 +2.50 +3.03%
Graph up Murban 1 day 85.51 +2.25 +2.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 80.36 -1.78 -2.17%
Graph down Basra Light 731 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 80.83 -1.70 -2.06%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 80.18 -1.62 -1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.18 -1.62 -1.98%
Chart Girassol 1 day 80.80 -1.76 -2.13%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.00 +1.11 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 184 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 50.96 -1.90 -3.59%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 78.11 -1.90 -2.37%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 76.36 -1.90 -2.43%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 66.86 -1.90 -2.76%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 59.71 -1.90 -3.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 59.71 -1.90 -3.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 63.56 -1.90 -2.90%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 68.16 -1.90 -2.71%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 61.71 -1.90 -2.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 78.61 -1.95 -2.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 72.44 -1.90 -2.56%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 66.19 -1.90 -2.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 83.95 +1.54 +1.87%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 71.49 -1.90 -2.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 72.44 -1.90 -2.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 72.44 -1.90 -2.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 72.00 -2.00 -2.70%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 65.00 -0.75 -1.14%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.98 +1.45 +1.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 38 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 7 hours e-cars not selling
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 4 days Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy

Breaking News:

German Grid Regulator Plans to Spread Clean Energy Costs Across All Regions

Why Oil Prices Fell After OPEC+ Announced Deeper Output Cuts

Why Oil Prices Fell After OPEC+ Announced Deeper Output Cuts

Oil prices are falling rapidly…

The Middle East Enjoys Its Last Month of High Prices Before Cuts Kick In

The Middle East Enjoys Its Last Month of High Prices Before Cuts Kick In

Over the past month, oil…

Oil Sheds Over 3% As Markets Remain Unconvinced On China

Oil Sheds Over 3% As Markets Remain Unconvinced On China

A day after the Energy…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Did Oil Drop on an OPEC+ Output Cut and Will the Selling Continue?

By Editorial Dept - Dec 01, 2023, 9:00 AM CST
Join Our Community
OPEC

Over the last twenty years or so, I have spent a lot of time teaching and mentoring aspiring traders. During that time, I have heard a lot of questions, but the most common one by far is why markets move in a counterintuitive direction after news. Normally, those questions are about stocks after earnings releases and the answer is often quite obvious. It may be that an EPS beat was achieved on lower than expected earnings, or that the numbers were boosted by a one off item and the adjusted number is actually lower than forecast. Or it could be the most common of all, that a good report was accompanied by a cautious or negative outlook.

When it comes to a counterintuitive move in commodity futures, though, none of those things apply. So, why did crude fall out of bed on Thursday, shortly after OPEC+ announced an extension to their production cuts? And, more importantly, is the bearish move going to continue?

Just in case you missed it, the group, made up of OPEC and several other producers with governmental control of output, most notably Russia, concluded a meeting on Thursday that had been delayed for a few days and announced that they were formalizing the until now voluntary cuts by Saudi Arabia of around 1 million barrels per day (bpd), and reducing output by nearly another million bpd elsewhere, including a half a million bpd output reduction by Russia.

Logically, that should have pushed oil prices higher, and yet, around three hours after the…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Why Oil Prices Fell After OPEC+ Announced Deeper Output Cuts
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Takes Control of Iraq’s Biggest Oil Discovery for 20 Years

Russia Takes Control of Iraq’s Biggest Oil Discovery for 20 Years
ESG Moment of Truth Turns Tables for Big Oil

ESG Moment of Truth Turns Tables for Big Oil
South America’s Offshore Oil Boom Will Challenge OPEC’s Dominance

South America’s Offshore Oil Boom Will Challenge OPEC’s Dominance
Oil Prices Retreat As OPEC+ Cuts Another 684KBPD, Brazil Joins OPEC+

Oil Prices Retreat As OPEC+ Cuts Another 684KBPD, Brazil Joins OPEC+
China's Global Economic Dominance Begins to Wane

China's Global Economic Dominance Begins to Wane

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com