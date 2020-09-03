What Explains The Sudden Drop In Oil Prices?

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 40.93 -0.44 -1.06%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 43.61 -0.46 -1.04%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.479 -0.008 -0.32%
Graph down Mars US 4 hours 42.77 -0.09 -0.21%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 45.03 -0.27 -0.60%
Graph up Urals 23 hours 45.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.01 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 44.01 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 42.00 -1.28 -2.96%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.17 -0.95 -2.31%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.479 -0.008 -0.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 23 hours 43.36 -1.98 -4.37%
Graph down Murban 23 hours 43.81 -1.95 -4.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 23 hours 41.07 -1.29 -3.05%
Graph down Basra Light 23 hours 45.24 -0.36 -0.79%
Graph down Saharan Blend 23 hours 41.83 -1.41 -3.26%
Graph down Bonny Light 23 hours 42.00 -1.28 -2.96%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 42.00 -1.28 -2.96%
Chart Girassol 23 hours 42.64 -1.49 -3.38%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.03 -0.27 -0.60%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 30.15 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 32.11 -1.65 -4.89%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 22 hours 40.51 -1.25 -2.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 22 hours 41.91 -1.25 -2.90%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 37.36 -1.40 -3.61%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 36.41 -1.35 -3.58%
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 36.41 -1.35 -3.58%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 37.71 -1.45 -3.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 38.76 -1.65 -4.08%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 36.41 -1.45 -3.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.01 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 37.75 -0.25 -0.66%
Graph down Giddings 23 hours 31.50 -0.25 -0.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.67 +0.08 +0.18%
Graph down West Texas Sour 23 hours 35.32 -0.14 -0.39%
Graph down Eagle Ford 23 hours 39.27 -0.14 -0.36%
Chart Eagle Ford 23 hours 39.27 -0.14 -0.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 37.75 -0.25 -0.66%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.75 -1.25 -3.79%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 46.25 -1.25 -2.63%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 8 minutes Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh
  • 11 minutes JP Morgan says investors should prepare for rising odds of Trump win
  • 8 mins Democrats say Fracking will only stop on Federal lands , don't worry . . . That's when you need to worry.
  • 4 hours US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 7 hours New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A
  • 6 hours America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 16 hours President Donald Trump’s approval with black voters rose nine points during the Republican National Convention, according to a Hill-HarrisX poll conducted August 22-25.
  • 1 day End of an Era?
  • 4 hours During August 2020, there was 600000 more deaths over annual average. 413,041 of those were officially attributed to COVID-19
  • 9 hours Majority Leader Pelosi gets caught breaking San Francisco ban on Salon openings and her own facemask mandate
  • 7 hours Donald Trump is Zaphod Beebleblox . US citizens have elected TV personality and we need to accept their choice. Please stop whining.
  • 11 hours 10 Chinese in top 20 longest metro systems. 1 is from US (New York).
  • 8 hours Trump is turning USA into a 3rd world dictatorship
  • 8 hours In 1,267 days, Trump has made 20,055 false or misleading claims
  • 1 day CHINA , EUROPE HAVE RESURGENCE IN COVID 19. DEMOCRATIC PARTY GAME PLAN FALLING APART

Breaking News:

Mexico Could Be Forced To Cut Oil Production Target For 2021

Goldman Expects Oil To Reach $65 Next Year

Goldman Expects Oil To Reach $65 Next Year

Goldman Sachs expects Brent crude…

The Real Reason The Oil Rally Has Fizzled Out

The Real Reason The Oil Rally Has Fizzled Out

Oil has definitely plateaued in…

Oil Prices Jump On Major Hurricane-Driven Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Major Hurricane-Driven Crude Draw

Oil prices reversed and pared…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

What Explains The Sudden Drop In Oil Prices?

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 03, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil prices dropped on Thursday morning, extending losses from Wednesday’s close to the lowest levels in more than a month, after U.S. data showed gasoline demand is faltering despite major inventory draws in recent weeks.  

As of 12:13 p.m. on Thursday, WTI Crude was trading down 1.04 percent at $41.11 and Brent Crude was down 1.33 percent on the day at $43.87. Both benchmarks hit earlier in the day their lowest level since the end of July, after the market found the latest U.S. implied gasoline figures as bearish.  

On Wednesday, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a crude oil inventory draw of 9.4 million barrels for the week to August 28, driven by Hurricane Laura. However, the EIA report also showed that gasoline demand for the week ending August 28 was 8.786 million bpd, down from 9.161 million bpd for the prior week to August 21. Gasoline demand had materially improved from the April lows until June, but after that it has been stuck at below 9 million bpd between end-June and end-August, with the week to August 21 the only exception of demand above 9 million bpd.

Oil prices plunged later on Wednesday because of lower refinery runs and the upcoming refinery maintenance season which is expected to dent demand for crude oil.

A sudden U.S. dollar strength on Wednesday also pushed oil prices lower, John Hardy, Head of FX Strategy at Saxo Bank, said on Thursday. Related: Why No One Is Buying Up Shale Assets

Commenting on Wednesday’s oil price performance, Hardy said, “No major technical levels got broken but a break below the 50-day moving average on WTI at $41.25/b and Brent at $44/b may signal a deeper and, in our opinion, much needed correction following months of inactivity.”

Meanwhile, the equity markets are taking a hit early on Thursday, with the NASDAQ falling 5 percent for the biggest decline since March, with tech stocks plunging after being overbought in recent months.

On the other hand, many major oil stocks – including Exxon, Chevron, Occidental, ConocoPhillips, Shell, and BP – on the NYSE were up on Thursday morning, as the energy sector was performing well while the tech stocks on the NASDAQ Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, and Tesla were down.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Jump On Major Hurricane-Driven Crude Draw
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s Top Oil Importer Is Turning Its Back On Saudi Arabia

The World’s Top Oil Importer Is Turning Its Back On Saudi Arabia
Is A Major Oil Price Breakout On The Horizon?

Is A Major Oil Price Breakout On The Horizon?
Fossil Fuels Are Here To Stay

Fossil Fuels Are Here To Stay
Oil Prices Could Rise To $65

Oil Prices Could Rise To $65
Brent Crude Hits 5-Month High On String Of Bullish News

Brent Crude Hits 5-Month High On String Of Bullish News



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com