WTI Drops Below $40 Amid Stock Market Rout

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 39.76 -1.61 -3.89%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 42.60 -1.47 -3.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.469 -0.018 -0.72%
Graph down Mars US 17 hours 42.77 -0.09 -0.21%
Graph down Opec Basket 1 day 43.36 -1.67 -3.71%
Graph up Urals 1 day 45.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 42.84 -1.17 -2.66%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 42.84 -1.17 -2.66%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 42.00 -1.28 -2.96%
Chart Mexican Basket 1 day 39.62 -0.55 -1.37%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.469 -0.018 -0.72%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 43.36 -1.98 -4.37%
Graph down Murban 1 day 43.81 -1.95 -4.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 41.07 -1.29 -3.05%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 45.24 -0.36 -0.79%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 41.83 -1.41 -3.26%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 42.00 -1.28 -2.96%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 42.00 -1.28 -2.96%
Chart Girassol 1 day 42.64 -1.49 -3.38%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 43.36 -1.67 -3.71%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 17 hours 30.15 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 32.37 +0.26 +0.81%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 40.37 -0.14 -0.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 41.77 -0.14 -0.33%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 37.37 +0.01 +0.03%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 36.37 -0.04 -0.11%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 36.37 -0.04 -0.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 37.77 +0.06 +0.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 39.02 +0.26 +0.67%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 36.47 +0.06 +0.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 42.84 -1.17 -2.66%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 37.75 -0.25 -0.66%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 31.50 -0.25 -0.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 42.50 -1.17 -2.68%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 35.32 -0.14 -0.39%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 39.27 -0.14 -0.36%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 39.27 -0.14 -0.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 37.75 -0.25 -0.66%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 31.50 -0.25 -0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 46.11 -0.14 -0.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 8 minutes Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh
  • 11 minutes JP Morgan says investors should prepare for rising odds of Trump win
  • 49 mins Democrats say Fracking will only stop on Federal lands , don't worry . . . That's when you need to worry.
  • 17 hours US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 2 hours America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 20 hours New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A
  • 1 hour Inner Mongolia Protests Han Chinese Domination
  • 17 hours During August 2020, there was 600000 more deaths over annual average. 413,041 of those were officially attributed to COVID-19
  • 23 hours Majority Leader Pelosi gets caught breaking San Francisco ban on Salon openings and her own facemask mandate
  • 21 hours Donald Trump is Zaphod Beebleblox . US citizens have elected TV personality and we need to accept their choice. Please stop whining.
  • 24 hours 10 Chinese in top 20 longest metro systems. 1 is from US (New York).
  • 1 day President Donald Trump’s approval with black voters rose nine points during the Republican National Convention, according to a Hill-HarrisX poll conducted August 22-25.
  • 4 hours End of an Era?
  • 21 hours Trump is turning USA into a 3rd world dictatorship
  • 21 hours In 1,267 days, Trump has made 20,055 false or misleading claims

Breaking News:

Mexico Shuts The Door To Foreign Oil Companies

Oil Rallies As Twin Storms Force Shut-Ins In Gulf Of Mexico

Oil Rallies As Twin Storms Force Shut-Ins In Gulf Of Mexico

Oil and gas companies active…

The Real Reason The Oil Rally Has Fizzled Out

The Real Reason The Oil Rally Has Fizzled Out

Oil has definitely plateaued in…

The Bearish Case For Oil Prices

The Bearish Case For Oil Prices

On top of the coronavirus-related…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

WTI Drops Below $40 Amid Stock Market Rout

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 04, 2020, 10:45 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil prices tumbled on Friday morning, preparing to finish out the week $3 per barrel less than last Friday’s level. It is the largest weekly drop since June.

U.S. oil futures were already at their lowest point since July on Wednesday.

At 11:00 am EDT, the WTI spot price was $40.26 (-2.68%), nearly $3 under last week’s level. Brent crude was trading $43.04 (-2.34%), roughly $2 per barrel less than last week.

The fall can likely be attributed to the strong dollar, after earlier reports that the U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 8.4%--as well as reports of faltering domestic gasoline demand in the United States.  A strong dollar makes U.S. oil more costly for other countries to purchase, and therefore typically has an inverse relationship with crude.

The drop comes despite a significant draw in crude oil inventories this week, but the hurricane-related nature of the draws dampened the enthusiasm for the inventory draw.

The price drop comes on the same day that Russia’s energy minister Alexander Novak predicted that oil prices would stay in the $50-$55 per barrel range next year, as the world continues to grapple with the pandemic and as an emphasis on renewables factors more into the energy landscape.

WTI futures for October were trading down $1.25 on Friday, at $40.12.

Further dents to crude oil demand are expected over the next month, as the driving season comes to a close and refinery maintenance season fast approaches.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

What Explains The Sudden Drop In Oil Prices?
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s Top Oil Importer Is Turning Its Back On Saudi Arabia

The World’s Top Oil Importer Is Turning Its Back On Saudi Arabia
Oil Prices Could Rise To $65

Oil Prices Could Rise To $65
Fossil Fuels Are Here To Stay

Fossil Fuels Are Here To Stay
What Explains The Sudden Drop In Oil Prices?

What Explains The Sudden Drop In Oil Prices?
Brent Crude Hits 5-Month High On String Of Bullish News

Brent Crude Hits 5-Month High On String Of Bullish News



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com