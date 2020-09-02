Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 41.66 +0.15 +0.36%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 44.46 +0.03 +0.07%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.483 -0.003 -0.12%
Graph down Mars US 1 hour 42.86 -1.20 -2.72%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 45.30 -0.97 -2.10%
Graph up Urals 20 hours 45.35 +1.15 +2.60%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.01 +0.15 +0.34%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 44.01 +0.15 +0.34%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 43.28 -1.13 -2.54%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 41.12 +0.27 +0.66%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.483 -0.003 -0.12%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 45.34 +0.30 +0.67%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 45.76 +6.95 +17.91%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 42.36 -0.97 -2.24%
Graph down Basra Light 20 hours 45.60 -1.45 -3.08%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 43.24 -1.25 -2.81%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 43.28 -1.13 -2.54%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 43.28 -1.13 -2.54%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 44.13 -0.93 -2.06%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.30 -0.97 -2.10%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 30.29 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 45 mins 33.36 +1.25 +3.89%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 41.76 +0.15 +0.36%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 43.16 +0.15 +0.35%
Graph up Sweet Crude 45 mins 38.61 +0.05 +0.13%
Graph up Peace Sour 45 mins 37.66 +0.15 +0.40%
Chart Peace Sour 45 mins 37.66 +0.15 +0.40%
Chart Light Sour Blend 45 mins 38.96 +0.15 +0.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 45 mins 40.01 -0.85 -2.08%
Chart Central Alberta 45 mins 37.66 +0.15 +0.40%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.01 +0.15 +0.34%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 38.00 -1.25 -3.18%
Graph down Giddings 20 hours 31.75 -1.25 -3.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 43.59 -0.21 -0.48%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 35.46 -1.25 -3.41%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 39.41 -1.25 -3.07%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 39.41 -1.25 -3.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 38.00 -1.25 -3.18%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 33.00 +0.25 +0.76%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 47.50 +0.15 +0.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 8 minutes Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh
  • 11 minutes JP Morgan says investors should prepare for rising odds of Trump win
  • 2 hours CHINA , EUROPE HAVE RESURGENCE IN COVID 19. DEMOCRATIC PARTY GAME PLAN FALLING APART
  • 3 hours President Donald Trump’s approval with black voters rose nine points during the Republican National Convention, according to a Hill-HarrisX poll conducted August 22-25.
  • 28 mins End of an Era?
  • 13 mins US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 3 hours America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 23 hours While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 7 hours Biden NOW says he supports Fracking
  • 1 hour New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs

Oil Prices Rise As U.S. Dollar Index Drops To 2-Year Low

Oil Prices Rise As U.S. Dollar Index Drops To 2-Year Low

Oil prices rallied on Tuesday…

Oil Price Rally Stalls As U.S. Fuel Demand Falters

Oil Price Rally Stalls As U.S. Fuel Demand Falters

Oil prices rallied into the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 02, 2020, 4:30 PM CDT

Oil prices took a tumble on Wednesday post-EIA report, despite a favorable crude inventory report that showed oil inventories in the United States had shrunk by nearly ten million barrels.

The culprit for the downward price movement? Lower refinery throughputs for the week. In other words, the threat of refinery maintenance season.

Inventory levels are still above the five-year average for this time of year, and the summer driving season is now behind us. A new season now approaches: the dreaded maintenance season.

That fear sent oil prices tumbling despite today’s inventory draw. At 3:00 pm EDT, the WTI benchmark had fallen 3.32% to $41.34. The Brent benchmark had fallen by 2.83% to $44.29.

October WTI futures had also slipped, to $41.33—a $1.41 loss (-3.30%) on the day. WTI futures for the November contract were also down, by $1.42, at $41.66.

Refinery maintenance season is appropriately timed to coincide with the dip in demand as the summer driving season draws to a close, but for crude producers, it is a definitive sign that their refineries will be calling for less crude at a time when all eyes are on future oil demand.

Refiners are unlikely to balk at the downtime right now, as refinery margins have dropped off considerably, with some refiners looking to convert their facilities to biofuels. It is likely that instead, depressed margins and lower demand for gasoline will encourage refiners to take advantage of an extended maintenance period.

Gasoline margins, for example, have been about $1 per barrel in northwestern Europe for about the past two months—this is a drop from $12 per barrel just one year ago.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Jet Fuel Demand Recovers Faster Than Expected

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out
Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw
Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws
BP To Sell Oil And Gas Assets Even If Prices Rebound

BP To Sell Oil And Gas Assets Even If Prices Rebound
Exxon To Halt Employee Savings Plan Match To Cut Costs

Exxon To Halt Employee Savings Plan Match To Cut Costs


Most Commented

Alt text

Is This The Beginning Of The End Of Oil & Gas Exploration?

 Alt text

America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now

 Alt text

3 Reasons Why Oil Prices Won’t Rally Anytime Soon

 Alt text

Is Big Oil Doomed To Repeat The Coal Industry's Mistakes?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com