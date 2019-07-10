WTI Spikes Above $60 For First Time In Nearly Two Months

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 60.43 +2.60 +4.50%
Brent Crude 2 hours 67.01 +2.85 +4.44%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.450 +0.006 +0.25%
Mars US 52 mins 63.73 +2.90 +4.77%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.35 +0.80 +1.26%
Urals 19 hours 60.85 -0.70 -1.14%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.32 +1.97 +3.26%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.32 +1.97 +3.26%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.05 +1.90 +2.92%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.18 -0.15 -0.25%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.450 +0.006 +0.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 63.73 +1.21 +1.94%
Murban 19 hours 65.47 +1.44 +2.25%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 59.50 +2.09 +3.64%
Basra Light 19 hours 68.13 +2.80 +4.29%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 65.23 +2.17 +3.44%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.05 +1.90 +2.92%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.05 +1.90 +2.92%
Girassol 19 hours 67.37 +2.13 +3.26%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.35 +0.80 +1.26%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 34 mins 42.87 +2.20 +5.41%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 46.08 +0.62 +1.36%
Canadian Condensate 23 days 53.48 +0.17 +0.32%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 58.33 +0.17 +0.29%
Sweet Crude 1 day 53.78 +0.12 +0.22%
Peace Sour 1 day 52.08 +0.17 +0.33%
Peace Sour 1 day 52.08 +0.17 +0.33%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 53.83 +0.17 +0.32%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 58.83 +0.07 +0.12%
Central Alberta 1 day 53.33 +0.17 +0.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.32 +1.97 +3.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 56.75 +2.25 +4.13%
Giddings 19 hours 50.50 +2.25 +4.66%
ANS West Coast 3 days 66.87 +0.31 +0.47%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 54.38 +2.60 +5.02%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 58.33 +2.60 +4.67%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 58.33 +2.60 +4.67%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 56.75 +2.25 +4.13%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.00 +0.25 +0.52%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.71 +0.32 +0.47%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 7 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 12 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 9 hours CACTUS II PIPELINE: Permian to Corpus Christi Export Terminals started LINE FILL. Commercial Operation before end Quarter. Major shippers Trafigura, Concho and Anadarko. Looks like all 670K bbls/day will be EXPORTED
  • 8 hours Tension: Japan Is Open to Talks With South Korea On Export Curbs
  • 35 mins Powell Signals That Rate Cut Could Be Coming Soon
  • 1 day Eternal Enemies: Netanyahu Warns Iran It Is Within Range Of Israeli Air Strikes
  • 29 mins Petroteq issues shares to insider, dilutes the common stock again
  • 56 mins Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 1 day Sound Of Rattling Weapons: Iran's Zarif Calls On UK To Immediately Release Captured Oil Tanker
  • 14 hours Norway's Already In Future: Electric Cars Grab Almost Half Of Sales
  • 56 mins Wonders of Shale - Gas, bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 2 days Trump should move quickly!
  • 2 days LA Solar Power/Storage Contract
  • 1 day Solar Panels at 26 cents per watt
  • 51 mins Maximizing solar cells on a Prius

Breaking News:

Lukoil Restores Oil Supplies After Russia’s Pipeline Contamination

Alt Text

Oil Shoots Up As Iran Says ‘’It’s Ready For War’’

Oil prices shot higher on…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Edge Up Ahead Of Crude Inventory Reports

Oil prices were up early…

Alt Text

Oil Barely Budges On Slew Of Bullish News

A surprisingly strong US jobs…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

WTI Spikes Above $60 For First Time In Nearly Two Months

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 10, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Eagle Ford

Oil prices spiked on Wednesday afternoon after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a significant decrease in crude oil inventories in the United States, combined with the threat of oil production disruptions in the Gulf as a tropical cyclone has caused major oil companies to evacuate personnel to varying degrees.

The EIA reported on Wednesday morning that oil inventories in the United States had decreased by nearing 10 million bpd last week—surpassing API’s yesterday estimates of an 8.1-million-barrel draw and more than triple what analysts had expected.

Further price support came in the way of a tropical storm that has caused several deepwater Gulf of Mexico producers to evacuate personnel from its offshore platforms, including Chevron, Shell, BP, and BHP.

The tropical “disturbance” set to hit the Gulf may soon become Hurricane Barry, the latest indications from the National Hurricane Center announced late Wednesday afternoon show, which designated the cluster of storms over the GoM as “Potential Tropical Cyclone 2”. The disturbance is likely to become a storm Wednesday or Thursday, with a possible hurricane forming over the weekend.

The Gulf of Mexico accounts for 17% of the total crude oil output in the United States, which the latest EIA data shows to be 12.2 million barrels per day.

WTI prices spiked 4.41% by 3:00pm EST, an increase of $2.55 on the day to $60.38 per barrel. Brent crude, too, saw a marked increase of 4.43% by that time, up $2.84 per barrel to reach $67.00 per barrel.

Geopolitical factors such as the continuing tensions in the Middle East and the ongoing sanctions on crisis-rocked Venezuela have had less of an effect on oil prices.

Wednesday’s WTI prices late Wednesday afternoon rose to the highest since May 22.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Oil Prices Edge Up Ahead Of Crude Inventory Reports
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC Plans Move To Seize Market Share From US Shale

OPEC Plans Move To Seize Market Share From US Shale
Persian Gulf Conflict Could Send Oil Beyond $325

Persian Gulf Conflict Could Send Oil Beyond $325

 Here’s Putin’s Answer To The U.S. Shale Boom

Here’s Putin’s Answer To The U.S. Shale Boom

 Why Natural Gas Prices Collapsed

Why Natural Gas Prices Collapsed

 Gibraltar Seizes Syria-Bound Oil Tanker Breaching Sanctions

Gibraltar Seizes Syria-Bound Oil Tanker Breaching Sanctions

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com