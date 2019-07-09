A Red Flag For Oil? China’s Crude Consumption Is Faltering

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.55 +0.72 +1.25%
Brent Crude 2 hours 64.16 +0.05 +0.08%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.427 +0.002 +0.08%
Mars US 42 mins 60.83 +0.87 +1.45%
Opec Basket 5 days 63.55 +0.12 +0.19%
Urals 19 hours 61.55 +0.70 +1.15%
Louisiana Light 8 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Louisiana Light 8 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Bonny Light 19 hours 65.15 -0.34 -0.52%
Mexican Basket 7 days 59.33 +0.64 +1.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.427 +0.002 +0.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 62.52 -0.69 -1.09%
Murban 19 hours 64.03 -0.72 -1.11%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 57.41 -0.54 -0.93%
Basra Light 19 hours 65.33 +0.06 +0.09%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 63.06 -0.80 -1.25%
Bonny Light 19 hours 65.15 -0.34 -0.52%
Bonny Light 19 hours 65.15 -0.34 -0.52%
Girassol 19 hours 65.24 -0.43 -0.65%
Opec Basket 5 days 63.55 +0.12 +0.19%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 29 mins 40.67 +0.39 +0.97%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 45.46 -0.05 -0.11%
Canadian Condensate 22 days 53.31 +0.15 +0.28%
Premium Synthetic 2 hours 58.16 +0.15 +0.26%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 53.66 +0.40 +0.75%
Peace Sour 2 hours 51.91 +0.25 +0.48%
Peace Sour 2 hours 51.91 +0.25 +0.48%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 53.66 -0.20 -0.37%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 58.76 +0.30 +0.51%
Central Alberta 2 hours 53.16 +0.15 +0.28%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 8 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 54.50 +0.25 +0.46%
Giddings 19 hours 48.25 +0.25 +0.52%
ANS West Coast 9 days 68.07 -0.37 -0.54%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 51.78 +0.17 +0.33%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 55.73 +0.17 +0.31%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 55.73 +0.17 +0.31%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 54.50 +0.25 +0.46%
Kansas Common 5 days 47.75 +1.25 +2.69%
Buena Vista 5 days 68.39 +0.17 +0.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 8 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 13 minutes US Trade Deficit Rises To 5-Month High of $55.5B in May
  • 6 hours Petroteq issues shares to insider, dilutes the common stock again
  • 7 hours Sound Of Rattling Weapons: Iran's Zarif Calls On UK To Immediately Release Captured Oil Tanker
  • 5 hours CACTUS II PIPELINE: Permian to Corpus Christi Export Terminals started LINE FILL. Commercial Operation before end Quarter. Major shippers Trafigura, Concho and Anadarko. Looks like all 670K bbls/day will be EXPORTED
  • 20 hours Trump should move quickly!
  • 7 hours Eternal Enemies: Netanyahu Warns Iran It Is Within Range Of Israeli Air Strikes
  • 17 mins Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 21 hours The Strait of Hormuz is the world’s most important oil transit chokepoint
  • 1 day Painful Cuts: Deutsche Bank Cuts Mark End To Failed Bid For Global Scale
  • 2 hours Norway's Already In Future: Electric Cars Grab Almost Half Of Sales
  • 5 hours Solar Panels at 26 cents per watt
  • 23 hours Maximizing solar cells on a Prius
  • 1 day On time, no excuses: France Urges Iran To Reverse Breach Of Nuclear Deal
  • 16 hours LA Solar Power/Storage Contract
  • 20 hours British Airways Faces Record $230 million Fine Over Data Theft

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw

Alt Text

Why OPEC+ Will Outlive Shale

The idea that U.S. shale…

Alt Text

OPEC: Oil & Gas Are Part Of Solution To Climate Change

The oil and gas industry…

Alt Text

The Biggest Oil & Gas Winners In Q2 2019

The first half of the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

A Red Flag For Oil? China’s Crude Consumption Is Faltering

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 09, 2019, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil infra

China set a fresh monthly crude oil import record in April and continues to import growing volumes of crude oil this year, accounting for an estimated two-thirds of global oil demand growth in 2019.  

Yet, a rough estimate of actual Chinese oil consumption patterns lately suggest that the U.S.-China trade war has hit China’s industries and that nearly half of the rise in crude imports have gone into storage so far this year, according to Reuters columnist Clyde Russell, who offers an interesting perspective on whether China’s soaring crude oil imports adequately reflect what’s going on with the Chinese economy.

Signs are pointing to a slowdown in China’s economic growth, while stockpiling—at high levels so far this year—could decelerate later in 2019 if oil prices rise to a level Beijing considers too high to build inventories at the current pace.

China hit a new monthly record of 10.64 million bpd in crude oil imports in April this year, as refiners rushed to stock up with Iranian oil before the U.S. removed the sanction waivers. Then, China’s crude oil imports dropped in May from the monthly record in April, as Chinese refiners drastically reduced Iranian oil imports after the end of the U.S. waivers and as some state refineries were offline for planned maintenance.

The headline number of China’s crude oil imports suggests that first-half imports jumped by 8.8 percent from the same period last year, or by around 800,000 bpd, according to estimates from Reuters’ Russell.

This growth accounts for most of the world’s estimated oil demand growth for this year, which is currently pegged at 1.1 million bpd-1.2 million bpd by OPEC, the EIA, and the International Energy Agency (IEA). Related: OPEC: Oil & Gas Are Part Of Solution To Climate Change

However, China is thought to have accelerated putting crude into commercial or strategic storage, while it has also boosted refined oil product exports this year, which means it may have had much smaller growth in actual domestic oil demand.

Crude oil supply in China—including imports and domestic production—minus refinery runs, suggests that between January and May, China put 1.21 million bpd into either commercial or strategic storage, compared to 850,000 bpd put into storage in the same period last year, according to Russell’s calculations.

China doesn’t provide figures about storage, so this is only an estimate, but this estimate suggests that China accelerated stockpiling this year, with 45 percent of the crude import growth heading to storage.

Add to this increased exports of fuels, and China’s actual crude oil consumption growth may have been just 340,000 bpd in H1 2019, Russell argues.

Earlier this year, data compiled by Wells Fargo Securities showed that China’s diesel demand slumped by 14 percent in March and 19 percent in April, to the lowest levels in a decade.

“We believe the accelerating decline is most likely tied to economic factors and the effects of the tariff ‘war’ with the U.S.,” CNBC quoted Wells Fargo energy analyst Roger Read as saying in a note at the end of May.

Most recently, BlackRock, the world’s biggest asset management firm, said that Chinese economy is set for a “lull” due to the trade war that has become the single biggest driver of global economy and markets. According to BlackRock, investors are “overly optimistic” that China’s stimulus measures will be able to boost economic growth, South China Morning Post quoted the asset manager as saying.

“We believe China’s GDP should be able to avoid falling below the 6% target, but some industries, especially export-related ones will be hurt, and jobs and wages may not remain as stable even if GDP does,” Iris Pang, ING Economist, Greater China, said last week. Related: Major Blackout Threatens Venezuelan Oil Production

Apart from wobbling economy, China’s crude oil demand, and possibly imports, could be dragged down in the short term by refiners curtailing refinery runs in the third quarter as massive refinery start-ups and slowing domestic fuel demand have created a fuel glut in the country, hurting refining margins.

According to JLC International, Sinopec ZRC will cut daily crude consumption by 2.17 percent, while Tianjin Petrochemical is set to reduce its daily crude runs by 5.12 percent in July.

So far this year China has shown resilient crude oil import growth. But actual industrial and manufacturing crude consumption may have been much lower than the headline number suggests. Going forward, if China reduces the rate of crude stockpiling if oil prices rise, its crude oil imports could flash a warning sign to the oil market that the world’s top oil importer is seeing significant slowdown in crude demand growth.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

What’s Holding Back The EV Revolution?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC Plans Move To Seize Market Share From US Shale

OPEC Plans Move To Seize Market Share From US Shale
Persian Gulf Conflict Could Send Oil Beyond $325

Persian Gulf Conflict Could Send Oil Beyond $325

 Here’s Putin’s Answer To The U.S. Shale Boom

Here’s Putin’s Answer To The U.S. Shale Boom

 Gibraltar Seizes Syria-Bound Oil Tanker Breaching Sanctions

Gibraltar Seizes Syria-Bound Oil Tanker Breaching Sanctions

 Why Natural Gas Prices Collapsed

Why Natural Gas Prices Collapsed

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com