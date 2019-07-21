The Two Most Important Catalysts For Oil

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.28 +0.52 +0.93%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.24 +0.77 +1.23%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.254 +0.026 +1.17%
Mars US 2 days 61.23 +0.33 +0.54%
Opec Basket 4 days 63.10 -1.50 -2.32%
Urals 3 days 59.65 -1.75 -2.85%
Louisiana Light 4 days 60.83 -1.42 -2.28%
Louisiana Light 4 days 60.83 -1.42 -2.28%
Bonny Light 3 days 62.98 +0.60 +0.96%
Mexican Basket 4 days 56.61 -1.60 -2.75%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.254 +0.026 +1.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 3 days 61.68 -0.46 -0.74%
Murban 3 days 63.44 -0.46 -0.72%
Iran Heavy 3 days 53.28 +0.54 +1.02%
Basra Light 3 days 64.58 +0.69 +1.08%
Saharan Blend 3 days 61.08 +0.37 +0.61%
Bonny Light 3 days 62.98 +0.60 +0.96%
Bonny Light 3 days 62.98 +0.60 +0.96%
Girassol 3 days 63.37 +0.29 +0.46%
Opec Basket 4 days 63.10 -1.50 -2.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 38.56 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 46.07 -1.36 -2.87%
Canadian Condensate 34 days 51.07 -1.36 -2.59%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 55.92 -1.36 -2.37%
Sweet Crude 4 days 51.62 -1.36 -2.57%
Peace Sour 4 days 50.42 -1.36 -2.63%
Peace Sour 4 days 50.42 -1.36 -2.63%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 51.42 -1.36 -2.58%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 56.32 -1.36 -2.36%
Central Alberta 4 days 51.92 -1.36 -2.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 60.83 -1.42 -2.28%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 52.00 +0.25 +0.48%
Giddings 3 days 45.75 +0.25 +0.55%
ANS West Coast 5 days 64.56 -0.83 -1.27%
West Texas Sour 4 days 49.25 -1.48 -2.92%
Eagle Ford 4 days 53.20 -1.48 -2.71%
Eagle Ford 4 days 53.20 -1.48 -2.71%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 52.00 +0.25 +0.48%
Kansas Common 4 days 46.00 -1.00 -2.13%
Buena Vista 4 days 66.18 -1.48 -2.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 8 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 11 minutes Energy Outlook for Renewables. Pie in the sky or real?
  • 1 hour Iran Loses $130,000,000 Oil Revenue Every Day They Continue Their Games . . . .Opportunity Lost . . . Will Never Get It Back. . . . . LOL .
  • 2 days Iran Captures British Tanker sailing through Straits of Hormuz
  • 23 hours Renewables provided only about 4% of total global energy needs in 2018
  • 14 hours EIA Reports Are Fraudulent : EIA Is Conspiring With Trump To Keep Oil Prices Low
  • 2 days Drone For Drone = War: What is next in the U.S. - Iran the Gulf Episode
  • 2 days Today in Energy
  • 5 hours Shale Oil will it self destruct?
  • 2 hours Berkeley becomes first U.S. city to ban natural gas in new homes
  • 1 day Oil Rises After Iran Says It Seized Foreign Tanker In Gulf
  • 10 hours First limpet mines . . . . now fly a drone at low altitude directly at U.S. Navy ship. Think Iran wanted it taken out ? Maybe ? YES
  • 1 hour So You Think We’re Reducing Fossil Fuel? — Think Again
  • 9 hours N.Y. Governor Signs Climate Bill
  • 6 hours U.S. Administration Moves To End Asylum Protections For Central Americans
  • 3 days LA Solar Power/Storage Contract

Breaking News:

Eni, PetroChina, Trading Houses Bid In $6Bn Pakistan LNG Tender

Alt Text

Oil Barely Budges On Slew Of Bullish News

A surprisingly strong US jobs…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Set For Worst Weekly Drop In Five Weeks

Concerns about weakening global economy…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Edge Up Ahead Of Crude Inventory Reports

Oil prices were up early…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Two Most Important Catalysts For Oil

By Nick Cunningham - Jul 21, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Fracking crew

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said that it would cut its oil demand forecast due to a slowing global economy.

“China is experiencing its slowest economic growth in the last three decades, so are some of the advanced economies ... if the global economy performs even poorer than we assume, then we may even look at our numbers once again in the next months to come,” the IEA’s executive director Fatih Birol told Reuters in an interview. Only a week after it issued its July Oil Market Report, in which the IEA said that demand would grow by 1.2 million barrels per day (mb/d) this year, the agency said that it would cut its forecast to 1.1 mb/d. Last year the agency saw demand growth of 1.5 mb/d for 2019.

Various data points have been negative lately, from manufacturing activity to auto sales and trade volumes. But demand picks up seasonally in the second half of the year, and many analysts also see the global economy rebounding a bit.

The Federal Reserve is likely set to cut interest rates later this month, which could help provide stimulus. Ahead of that cut, a number of rate cuts have been seen around the world. On Thursday, central banks in South Korea, Indonesia and South Africa all cut interest rates. Because interest rates and currencies are all interconnected, rate cuts in one part of the world pave the way, or at least create more room for, rate cuts elsewhere. “I think this will provide further impetus for Asian central banks in their easing cycle ahead,” Prakash Sakpal, an economist at ING Bank, told the Wall Street Journal. The trend of more accommodating monetary policy could provide a tailwind for oil prices.

Meanwhile, oil prices have been yanked higher and lower depending on shifting sentiment between U.S. and Iran as well as from the U.S.-China trade negotiations. In recent weeks we saw rising geopolitical tension in the Middle East and the prospect of an easing of tensions between the U.S. and China – both factors pushed up crude.

Now, both are heading in the other direction. Despite the U.S. shooting down an Iranian drone, both Washington and Tehran seem open to negotiating. On Thursday, Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif made “a substantial move,” as he framed it, offering permanent nuclear inspections in return for the removal of U.S. sanctions. It’s not clear that this will lead to anything substantive, but both sides are (somewhat indirectly) talking again. This has dragged down oil.

At the same time, tensions are not easing between the U.S. and China. With both sides at an impasse and resigned to a drawn out affair, and the resulting downside risk to the economy has also undercut oil.

To be sure, these issues will likely continue to see seesawing sentiment with no definite conclusion in the near-term. “In the absence of these binary risks materializing, Brent could continue to trade in a $60 to $67/bbl range,” Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note.

The bank said that the market could actually see lower volatility amid declining speculative interest and the easing monetary policy from an array of central banks. Moreover, the oil market is relatively balanced right now from an inventory standpoint, with OECD stocks right around the five-year average. In other words, the risks to the upside and downside are relatively muted, and the result could be Brent bouncing around in the $60s.

Still, oil prices never stay quiet for too long. While Iran and China are making the most headlines when it comes to risks to oil, Bank of America sees a few other less-publicized factors as just as important. Forthcoming IMO regulations on maritime fuels “are poised to drive up marine gasoil demand by well over 1mn b/d in 1Q19, creating upside risks to oil demand and prices,” analysts at the investment bank said. “On the other hand, the upcoming +2mn b/d surge in oil pipeline capacity out of the Permian could offset a likely bounce in oil prices in 4Q19, if producers can fill them.”

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

WTI Spikes Above $60 For First Time In Nearly Two Months
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

IEA: Huge Oil Glut Coming In 2020

IEA: Huge Oil Glut Coming In 2020
Tesla Claims Secret Project Has Fallen Into Chinese Rival’s Hands

Tesla Claims Secret Project Has Fallen Into Chinese Rival’s Hands

 Iran Takes Revenge: Seizes British Oil Tanker

Iran Takes Revenge: Seizes British Oil Tanker

 Oil Will Go ‘’Bust’’ If Recession Hits

Oil Will Go ‘’Bust’’ If Recession Hits

 Brand New Material Could Lead To Cheaper Solar Cells

Brand New Material Could Lead To Cheaper Solar Cells

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com