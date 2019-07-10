Oil Jumps On Hefty Crude Draw

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.96 +2.13 +3.68%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.58 +2.42 +3.77%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.472 +0.047 +1.94%
Mars US 18 hours 60.83 +0.87 +1.45%
Opec Basket 6 days 63.55 +0.12 +0.19%
Urals 2 days 61.55 +0.70 +1.15%
Louisiana Light 9 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Louisiana Light 9 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.15 -0.34 -0.52%
Mexican Basket 8 days 59.33 +0.64 +1.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.472 +0.047 +1.94%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 62.52 -0.69 -1.09%
Murban 2 days 64.03 -0.72 -1.11%
Iran Heavy 2 days 57.41 -0.54 -0.93%
Basra Light 2 days 65.33 +0.06 +0.09%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.06 -0.80 -1.25%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.15 -0.34 -0.52%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.15 -0.34 -0.52%
Girassol 2 days 65.24 -0.43 -0.65%
Opec Basket 6 days 63.55 +0.12 +0.19%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.33 +1.66 +4.08%
Western Canadian Select 19 hours 46.08 +0.62 +1.36%
Canadian Condensate 23 days 53.48 +0.17 +0.32%
Premium Synthetic 19 hours 58.33 +0.17 +0.29%
Sweet Crude 19 hours 53.78 +0.12 +0.22%
Peace Sour 19 hours 52.08 +0.17 +0.33%
Peace Sour 19 hours 52.08 +0.17 +0.33%
Light Sour Blend 19 hours 53.83 +0.17 +0.32%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 58.83 +0.07 +0.12%
Central Alberta 19 hours 53.33 +0.17 +0.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 9 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 54.50 +0.25 +0.46%
Giddings 2 days 48.25 +0.25 +0.52%
ANS West Coast 10 days 68.07 -0.37 -0.54%
West Texas Sour 2 days 51.78 +0.17 +0.33%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.73 +0.17 +0.31%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.73 +0.17 +0.31%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 54.50 +0.25 +0.46%
Kansas Common 6 days 47.75 +1.25 +2.69%
Buena Vista 6 days 68.39 +0.17 +0.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 7 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 12 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 3 hours CACTUS II PIPELINE: Permian to Corpus Christi Export Terminals started LINE FILL. Commercial Operation before end Quarter. Major shippers Trafigura, Concho and Anadarko. Looks like all 670K bbls/day will be EXPORTED
  • 24 hours Petroteq issues shares to insider, dilutes the common stock again
  • 2 hours Tension: Japan Is Open to Talks With South Korea On Export Curbs
  • 3 hours Powell Signals That Rate Cut Could Be Coming Soon
  • 24 hours Eternal Enemies: Netanyahu Warns Iran It Is Within Range Of Israeli Air Strikes
  • 1 day Sound Of Rattling Weapons: Iran's Zarif Calls On UK To Immediately Release Captured Oil Tanker
  • 8 hours Norway's Already In Future: Electric Cars Grab Almost Half Of Sales
  • 2 days The Strait of Hormuz is the world’s most important oil transit chokepoint
  • 31 mins Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 1 day LA Solar Power/Storage Contract
  • 2 days Trump should move quickly!
  • 31 mins Wonders of Shale - Gas, bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 2 days British Airways Faces Record $230 million Fine Over Data Theft

Breaking News:

China To Boost Fuel Prices On July 10

Alt Text

Shale Boom Reshuffles Global Top 50 Oil & Gas List

The shale boom has done…

Alt Text

OPEC’s Future Looks Bleak As It Extends Deal

OPEC and its partners have…

Alt Text

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls Amid Rising Production

The US oil and gas…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Jumps On Hefty Crude Draw

By Irina Slav - Jul 10, 2019, 9:42 AM CDT
Join Our Community
tanker

The Energy Information Administration reported a huge oil inventory draw of 9.5 million barrels for the week to July 5, confirming and even exceeding the American Petroleum Institute’s estimate of an 8.13-million-barrel draw.

Today’s figure follows an estimated a 1.1-million-barrel draw in oil inventories for the last week of June.

In gasoline, the EIA reported a draw of 1.5 million barrels for last week, which compares with a draw of 1.6 million barrels a week earlier. Gasoline production averaged 10.4 million bpd, which compares with 9.9 million bpd a week earlier.

In distillate fuels, the authority reported an increase in inventories of 3.7 million barrels, versus a build of 1.4 million barrels for the previous week. Production last week averaged 5.4 million bpd, compared with 5.3 million bpd a week earlier.

As oil producers begin to evacuate staff from their platforms in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a possible storm, oil prices continued upwards, booking their fourth consecutive daily gain in a row. Among the factors driving them higher, in addition to the now chronic Middle Eastern tension, was the news Russia’s oil production had fallen near a three-year low in June, later supported by API’s inventory report.

On the flip side for prices, worry about the direction the global economy is taking continues as persistent as the fears of an open military conflict in the Middle East only with a negative effect on prices.

As demonstrated after OPEC’s announcement about an extension to the 1.2-million-bpd production cuts into 2020, traders are too concerned with global economic growth and, consequently, crude oil demand. For now, this concern is keeping a lid on prices despite the recent rally.

At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at US$65.98 a barrel, with West Texas Intermediate at US$59.52 a barrel. Both were up by almost three percent from yesterday’s close. This week’s hurricane updates will probably act as additional tailwind for WTI in the next few days and maybe into next week.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Increasingly Weak Demand Outlook Caps Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC Plans Move To Seize Market Share From US Shale

OPEC Plans Move To Seize Market Share From US Shale
Persian Gulf Conflict Could Send Oil Beyond $325

Persian Gulf Conflict Could Send Oil Beyond $325

 Here’s Putin’s Answer To The U.S. Shale Boom

Here’s Putin’s Answer To The U.S. Shale Boom

 Gibraltar Seizes Syria-Bound Oil Tanker Breaching Sanctions

Gibraltar Seizes Syria-Bound Oil Tanker Breaching Sanctions

 Why Natural Gas Prices Collapsed

Why Natural Gas Prices Collapsed

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com