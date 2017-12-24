WTI In 2018

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 2 days 58.47 +0.11 +0.19%
Brent Crude 2 days 64.73 +0.30 +0.47%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.658 +0.066 +2.55%
Mars US 2 days 59.90 +0.24 +0.40%
Opec Basket 5 days 62.16 +0.44 +0.71%
Urals 3 days 62.63 +1.15 +1.87%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.24 -0.05 -0.08%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.24 -0.05 -0.08%
Bonny Light 3 days 64.94 -0.04 -0.06%
Mexican Basket 4 days 54.71 +0.28 +0.51%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.658 +0.066 +2.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 61.98 +0.20 +0.32%
Murban 3 days 64.83 +0.25 +0.39%
Iran Heavy 3 days 61.18 -0.10 -0.16%
Basra Light 3 days 60.65 +0.23 +0.38%
Saharan Blend 3 days 64.81 -0.14 -0.22%
Bonny Light 3 days 64.94 -0.04 -0.06%
Bonny Light 3 days 64.94 -0.04 -0.06%
Girassol 3 days 64.19 -0.04 -0.06%
Opec Basket 5 days 62.16 +0.44 +0.71%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 34.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 72 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 72 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 72 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 72 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 72 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 72 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 72 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 72 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 72 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 63.24 -0.05 -0.08%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 55.00 +0.25 +0.46%
Giddings 3 days 48.75 +0.25 +0.52%
ANS West Coast 7 days 63.44 +0.02 +0.03%
West Texas Sour 3 days 52.42 +0.11 +0.21%
Eagle Ford 3 days 56.37 +0.11 +0.20%
Eagle Ford 3 days 56.37 +0.11 +0.20%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 54.92 +0.11 +0.20%
Kansas Common 4 days 48.50 +0.25 +0.52%
Buena Vista 4 days 66.11 +0.27 +0.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 days Oil Firms To Boost Drilling In Norway’s Mature Offshore Areas In 2018
  • 2 days Russia Sees OPEC & Co Exit Oil Cuts Pact Very Smoothly
  • 2 days Crystallex Looks To Take Control Of Citgo
  • 2 days New FERC Head Hints At Gas Pipeline Approval Changes
  • 2 days Mexico Strikes Oil-Trading Deal With Trafigura
  • 3 days Canada’s Inflation Rises On Higher Gasoline Prices
  • 3 days A $1.7 Billion Natural Gas Pipeline To Ease The Permian Glut
  • 3 days Nigeria Streamlines Oil Operations With Automation
  • 3 days Germany’s Oil And Gas Use Rises In 2017
  • 3 days Saudi-U.S. Nuclear Talks To Start In Weeks
  • 3 days U.S. Bank Freezes $22B Assets Of Kazakhstan’s Oil Fund
  • 3 days Forties Pipeline To Return To Operation In January
  • 3 days BP, Rosneft Team Up On Arctic Gas Exploration
  • 4 days Saudi Arabia Expects To Finalize First Nuclear Reactor Contracts In 2018
  • 4 days BP CEO: 2017 Was A “Turning Point” For The Company
  • 4 days Small Portion Of Alaska Wildlife Refuge Opens For Drilling
  • 4 days Barclays Bearish On Oil Prices In 2018
  • 4 days Russia’s Tatneft Operated In Crimea Despite U.S. Sanction Risk
  • 4 days Eni, Shell To Stand Trial Over Alleged Corruption In Nigeria
  • 4 days Indonesia Refineries Prepare To Switch To Sour Crudes
  • 4 days Nebraska Sticks To Keystone XL Decision
  • 5 days Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories
  • 5 days France To Ban Oil And Gas Drilling In 2040
  • 5 days Protestors Demand Kurdish Officials To Step Down
  • 5 days Rosneft Hasn’t Ruled Out Extending Output Cuts Beyond 2018
  • 5 days China Takes Major Step To Cut Pollution
  • 5 days Forties Pipeline To Remain Shut For Up To Three More Weeks
  • 5 days Repsol, VNG Announce $2.2B Plan For Norwegian Oil Fields
  • 5 days Activist Investor Prompts Chevron To Evaluate Myanmar Operations
  • 6 days Iraq Employs Drones To Monitor Oil Pipelines
  • 6 days Nigerian Oil Union Calls Off Strike
  • 6 days U.S. Tax Bill Keeps EV Incentives
  • 6 days Rivals Close In On Tesla After A Near-Miss With The SEC
  • 6 days This Country Produces 39% Of The World’s Uranium
  • 6 days Australia Can Achieve A Zero-Carbon Gas Grid By 2050
  • 6 days Is A Russia-Cuba Energy Deal In The Works?
  • 9 days Iraq Begins To Rebuild Largest Refinery
  • 9 days Canadian Producers Struggle To Find Transport Oil Cargo
  • 9 days Venezuela’s PDVSA Makes $539M Interest Payments On Bonds
  • 9 days China's CNPC Considers Taking Over South Pars Gas Field

Breaking News:

Oil Firms To Boost Drilling In Norway’s Mature Offshore Areas In 2018

Alt Text

The 5 Oil Factors To Watch In 2018

It has been the strongest…

Alt Text

Why Is Canadian Oil So Cheap?

Reduced pipeline capacity and bottlenecks…

Alt Text

Goldman: Oil Markets To Balance Sooner Than Expected

Goldman Sachs is extremely bullish…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Martin Tillier

Martin Tillier

More Info

Share

Related News

WTI In 2018

By Martin Tillier - Dec 24, 2017, 4:00 PM CST Oil

As much as I love Christmas and year end celebrations, this is not a great time of year for me for one reason. The expectation is that I will write a piece like this, predicting what will happen over the next twelve months. Predicting is what I do, of course, so you would think it would not be a problem, but these year end pieces are different. Usually, I get to state the time frame of a move implied by my research. Some things have an immediate effect that will show itself in a couple of days, while some predictions may be designed to play out over a period of months. Forecasting where any commodity or stock will be at a specific point in the future, though, is virtually impossible given the number of variables at play. Still, it’s the holiday season, so I will have a stab at it anyway regarding WTI.

Traders look forward, but they inform that view by looking backwards. It is therefore impossible to predict anything for 2018 without looking at what happened in 2017.

(Click to enlarge)

WTI started the year looking as if it had found a level, with a couple of months of trading in a tight range just above $50. That ended in March, however, and we spent the next four months forming a giant, five-wave-Elliott pattern downwards that formed a bottom around $42. Then, after OPEC and others agreed to limit production and global economic growth began to pick up, we started a recovery that took WTI past its starting point and into the high $50s, levels not seen for nearly three years.

Related: The Man Behind The Oil Price Rally

As we look forward, though, the picture is changing. Domestically, the growth on the demand side is set to continue, if not even increase as the stimulative effects of the tax cuts in the U.S. are felt. That would under normal circumstances give a boost to global growth too, but the anti-free trade “America First” policy coming out of the White House makes that an uncertain proposition next year.

The real driver of oil next year, though, will be the supply side of the equation. What we have seen over the last couple of months is that U.S. producers are stepping up production, even as others are cutting back. The cuts have made a dent in the global oil glut, hence the price appreciation in the second half of the year, but U.S. output keeps increasing to offset that. The IEA recently upgraded their forecast for U.S. crude production, and it is hard not to agree with that view. If that happens, the OPEC et al agreement will come under immense pressure. Why restrict production to benefit U.S. firms not bound by the agreement? If anything, with the EPA now allowing deep-water drilling, drilling on Federal lands, and drilling in the Alaskan Wildlife Refuge, the pace of output increase could be even higher than generally thought.

Related: The Noose Tightens: Venezuela Struggles To Ship Oil

That output increase will naturally put downward pressure on WTI, but the effects of that pressure will be exaggerated by the fact that hedging at these levels has been extensive over the last couple of months. That is a natural reaction of E&P companies after so much volatility in the last few years and has capped the current rally to some degree, but the biggest effect will be in the longer term. Even if prices do start to fall gradually early next year there will be no incentive for well-hedged producers to cut production. That will exaggerate downward moves, and makes a break of $50 distinctly possible. In fact, I will go even further and predict that quite early next year we will see a big drop back into the low $40s.

Oil, like other commodities tends return to the mean though, which means a recovery of sorts is likely when that happens. However, the long-term, multi-year outlook for crude will put a pretty tight cap on that. Electric vehicles are coming, and they are coming faster than most anticipated, so given that over seventy percent of U.S. oil output is used for transportation it is hard to be enthusiastic about the long term outlook for American crude prices.

The logical conclusion then is that we will finish next year significantly lower than we did this. Something like a major conflict in the Middle East that affects global supply could negate all that of course, but all else being equal, I expect oil to struggle in 2018. So, predictions over, I wish you all a Happy Holiday season, and a happy, healthy and prosperous 2018!

By Martin Tiller for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Goldman: Oil Markets To Balance Sooner Than Expected
Martin Tillier

Martin Tillier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Beginning Of The End For Norwegian Oil

The Beginning Of The End For Norwegian Oil
Is U.S. Gasoline Consumption Set To Collapse?

Is U.S. Gasoline Consumption Set To Collapse?

 Goldman: Oil Markets To Balance Sooner Than Expected

Goldman: Oil Markets To Balance Sooner Than Expected

 EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 OPEC vs IEA: Who’s Right On Oil Prices?

OPEC vs IEA: Who’s Right On Oil Prices?

Most Commented

U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

 The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

 Is Oil About To Collapse?

Is Oil About To Collapse?

 China's EV Plan Could Cause An Oil Price Crash

China's EV Plan Could Cause An Oil Price Crash
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com