Shale Growth Hides Underlying Problems

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 2 days 58.47 +0.11 +0.19%
Brent Crude 2 days 64.73 +0.30 +0.47%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.658 +0.066 +2.55%
Mars US 2 days 59.90 +0.24 +0.40%
Opec Basket 5 days 62.16 +0.44 +0.71%
Urals 3 days 62.63 +1.15 +1.87%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.24 -0.05 -0.08%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.24 -0.05 -0.08%
Bonny Light 3 days 64.94 -0.04 -0.06%
Mexican Basket 4 days 54.71 +0.28 +0.51%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.658 +0.066 +2.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 61.98 +0.20 +0.32%
Murban 3 days 64.83 +0.25 +0.39%
Iran Heavy 3 days 61.18 -0.10 -0.16%
Basra Light 3 days 60.65 +0.23 +0.38%
Saharan Blend 3 days 64.81 -0.14 -0.22%
Bonny Light 3 days 64.94 -0.04 -0.06%
Bonny Light 3 days 64.94 -0.04 -0.06%
Girassol 3 days 64.19 -0.04 -0.06%
Opec Basket 5 days 62.16 +0.44 +0.71%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 34.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 72 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 72 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 72 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 72 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 72 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 72 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 72 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 72 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 72 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 63.24 -0.05 -0.08%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 55.00 +0.25 +0.46%
Giddings 3 days 48.75 +0.25 +0.52%
ANS West Coast 7 days 63.44 +0.02 +0.03%
West Texas Sour 3 days 52.42 +0.11 +0.21%
Eagle Ford 3 days 56.37 +0.11 +0.20%
Eagle Ford 3 days 56.37 +0.11 +0.20%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 54.92 +0.11 +0.20%
Kansas Common 4 days 48.50 +0.25 +0.52%
Buena Vista 4 days 66.11 +0.27 +0.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 days Oil Firms To Boost Drilling In Norway’s Mature Offshore Areas In 2018
  • 2 days Russia Sees OPEC & Co Exit Oil Cuts Pact Very Smoothly
  • 2 days Crystallex Looks To Take Control Of Citgo
  • 2 days New FERC Head Hints At Gas Pipeline Approval Changes
  • 2 days Mexico Strikes Oil-Trading Deal With Trafigura
  • 3 days Canada’s Inflation Rises On Higher Gasoline Prices
  • 3 days A $1.7 Billion Natural Gas Pipeline To Ease The Permian Glut
  • 3 days Nigeria Streamlines Oil Operations With Automation
  • 3 days Germany’s Oil And Gas Use Rises In 2017
  • 3 days Saudi-U.S. Nuclear Talks To Start In Weeks
  • 3 days U.S. Bank Freezes $22B Assets Of Kazakhstan’s Oil Fund
  • 3 days Forties Pipeline To Return To Operation In January
  • 3 days BP, Rosneft Team Up On Arctic Gas Exploration
  • 4 days Saudi Arabia Expects To Finalize First Nuclear Reactor Contracts In 2018
  • 4 days BP CEO: 2017 Was A “Turning Point” For The Company
  • 4 days Small Portion Of Alaska Wildlife Refuge Opens For Drilling
  • 4 days Barclays Bearish On Oil Prices In 2018
  • 4 days Russia’s Tatneft Operated In Crimea Despite U.S. Sanction Risk
  • 4 days Eni, Shell To Stand Trial Over Alleged Corruption In Nigeria
  • 4 days Indonesia Refineries Prepare To Switch To Sour Crudes
  • 4 days Nebraska Sticks To Keystone XL Decision
  • 5 days Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories
  • 5 days France To Ban Oil And Gas Drilling In 2040
  • 5 days Protestors Demand Kurdish Officials To Step Down
  • 5 days Rosneft Hasn’t Ruled Out Extending Output Cuts Beyond 2018
  • 5 days China Takes Major Step To Cut Pollution
  • 5 days Forties Pipeline To Remain Shut For Up To Three More Weeks
  • 5 days Repsol, VNG Announce $2.2B Plan For Norwegian Oil Fields
  • 5 days Activist Investor Prompts Chevron To Evaluate Myanmar Operations
  • 6 days Iraq Employs Drones To Monitor Oil Pipelines
  • 6 days Nigerian Oil Union Calls Off Strike
  • 6 days U.S. Tax Bill Keeps EV Incentives
  • 6 days Rivals Close In On Tesla After A Near-Miss With The SEC
  • 6 days This Country Produces 39% Of The World’s Uranium
  • 6 days Australia Can Achieve A Zero-Carbon Gas Grid By 2050
  • 6 days Is A Russia-Cuba Energy Deal In The Works?
  • 9 days Iraq Begins To Rebuild Largest Refinery
  • 9 days Canadian Producers Struggle To Find Transport Oil Cargo
  • 9 days Venezuela’s PDVSA Makes $539M Interest Payments On Bonds
  • 9 days China's CNPC Considers Taking Over South Pars Gas Field

Breaking News:

Oil Firms To Boost Drilling In Norway’s Mature Offshore Areas In 2018

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia’s Big Oil Gamble

The Saudi Aramco IPO and…

Alt Text

This OPEC Member Aims To Boost Oil Output By 40%

Kuwait, one of OPEC’s core…

Alt Text

Is Oil About To Collapse?

WTI could be about to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Related News

Shale Growth Hides Underlying Problems

By Nick Cunningham - Dec 24, 2017, 2:00 PM CST Oil

All eyes are on U.S. shale as we head into 2018, with a growing number of analysts worrying that shale will spoil the oil price rally. Estimates of supply growth varying quite a bit, but directionally, everyone is in agreement: Supply is set to surge.

However, there are some cracks in the shale complex that might not necessarily mean much in the short-term, but raises some questions about the long-term durability of shale output. According to Rystad Energy, there is empirical evidence that points to falling production in the Eagle Ford from some of the recently drilled shale wells.

Everyone knows that shale wells enjoy an initial burst of output that is quickly followed by a precipitous decline within a few months. A driller must constantly drill new wells in order to grow production.

The shale industry has boasted of higher initial production rates from their shale wells over the last few years, which is seemingly evidence of improved drilling techniques, such as longer laterals, the increased use of frac sand and fluids, etc. In short, the shale industry has been able to coax more oil and gas out of a shale well in the first few months of a well coming online than it used to.

However, Rystad Energy argues that there is some evidence that suggests those higher initial production (IP) rates do not necessarily translate into larger gains in the total volume of oil and gas that is ultimately recovered. A sample of wells in the Eagle Ford showed steadily higher IPs in recent years, but they also exhibited steeper and steeper decline rates.

Related: Blockchain And The $3.6 Trillion Infrastructure Crisis

Part of the reason is that the shale industry has had to drill more wells that are closer together. That has typically been described as an innovation that leads to more recovery. Indeed, the initial production rates from the average well in several counties in South Texas have increased markedly year after year.

The first few horizontal wells in a section are classified as “parent” wells, with follow-up completions described as “infill” wells. In the Eagle Ford, according to Rystad Energy, the makeup of spudded wells has shifted dramatically towards infill wells as many areas of the basin have been worked over. In 2010, Rystad says, “up to 90 percent of activity corresponded to new pad development. This share declined rapidly over time, falling to 15-20 percent in 2015-2017.” As such, the rebound in output from the Eagle Ford over the past year has mostly come from infill drilling.

(Click to enlarge)

Rystad looked at two counties in particular – Karnes and De Witt – where infill drilling was especially dominant. In these two counties, the IP rates increased sharply between 2011 and 2016. In 2011, the IP for a new well in De Witt County peaked at about 500 barrels per day (bpd), a figure that nearly doubled to 900 bpd by 2016. Based on that, it appears that the shale industry has become dramatically more efficient, and it suggests that if such breakthroughs can be replicated, U.S. oil production can continue to climb.

But the huge gains fizzled after the first few months. Rystad concludes that when taking into account the first full year of production, not just the first month or two, the 2016 wells only resulted in an additional 40,000 barrels of oil compared to the 2011 wells. By the second year of production, the newer wells do not outperform the older ones at all. In other words, the 2016 wells had a stronger burst of output right away, but that was offset by steeper declines as the year wore on. “By any means, this cannot be classified as a significant uplift for the well ultimate recovery when considering a 100 percent increase in the peak production rate,” Rystad concludes.

(Click to enlarge)

Rystad even looked at a specific lease held by Marathon Oil. The first well drilled in 2012 had a peak IP rate of 35,600 barrels of oil equivalent per month. 13 months later that flow fell to just 8,000 boe per month. Related: U.S. Slaps Sanctions On Israeli Oil Billionaire

By 2016, Marathon came back and drilled more wells armed with new knowledge and drilling techniques. It drilled longer laterals and used much more frac fluid. Only four of the completions outperformed the older ones, and on average, the IP peaked at 32,500 boe per month (less than the older average) and declined to just 8,000 boe per month in seven months as opposed to the 13 months the first time around.

In other words, Marathon drilled more aggressively in 2016 and arguably came up with less impressive results.

This is not necessarily indicative of the entire shale industry by any means, but it does highlight some of the problems with relying too much on the initial production metric. Yes, IPs have climbed over time, but some of these wells are petering out faster than older wells.

In a way, this trend is understandable since it took place in an area that had already been drilled. But as U.S. shale basins mature, the industry will need to increasingly rely on similarly well-developed areas.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

The Surprising Location Of Next Year’s Shale Rush
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The 5 Oil Factors To Watch In 2018

The 5 Oil Factors To Watch In 2018
The Beginning Of The End For Norwegian Oil

The Beginning Of The End For Norwegian Oil

 Is U.S. Gasoline Consumption Set To Collapse?

Is U.S. Gasoline Consumption Set To Collapse?

 Goldman: Oil Markets To Balance Sooner Than Expected

Goldman: Oil Markets To Balance Sooner Than Expected

 EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

Most Commented

U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

 The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

 Is Oil About To Collapse?

Is Oil About To Collapse?

 China's EV Plan Could Cause An Oil Price Crash

China's EV Plan Could Cause An Oil Price Crash
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com