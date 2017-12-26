Libyan Pipeline Explosion Pushes Brent Prices Upward

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 59.73 -0.24 -0.40%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.14 -0.32 -0.48%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.645 -0.009 -0.34%
Mars US 1 hour 61.32 +1.42 +2.37%
Opec Basket 7 days 62.16 +0.44 +0.71%
Urals 20 hours 63.07 +0.44 +0.70%
Louisiana Light 5 days 63.18 -0.06 -0.09%
Louisiana Light 5 days 63.18 -0.06 -0.09%
Bonny Light 5 days 64.94 -0.04 -0.06%
Mexican Basket 5 days 54.60 -0.11 -0.20%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.645 -0.009 -0.34%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 62.23 +0.25 +0.40%
Murban 20 hours 65.08 +0.25 +0.39%
Iran Heavy 5 days 61.18 -0.10 -0.16%
Basra Light 5 days 60.65 +0.23 +0.38%
Saharan Blend 5 days 64.81 -0.14 -0.22%
Bonny Light 5 days 64.94 -0.04 -0.06%
Bonny Light 5 days 64.94 -0.04 -0.06%
Girassol 5 days 64.19 -0.04 -0.06%
Opec Basket 7 days 62.16 +0.44 +0.71%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 6 hours 35.87 +1.44 +4.18%
Western Canadian Select 74 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 74 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 74 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 74 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 74 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 74 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 74 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 74 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 74 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 5 days 63.18 -0.06 -0.09%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 56.50 +1.50 +2.73%
Giddings 20 hours 50.25 +1.50 +3.08%
ANS West Coast 6 days 64.10 +0.32 +0.50%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 53.92 +1.50 +2.86%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 57.87 +1.50 +2.66%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 57.87 +1.50 +2.66%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 56.42 +1.50 +2.73%
Kansas Common 5 days 48.75 +0.25 +0.52%
Buena Vista 5 days 66.22 +0.11 +0.17%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours The Return Of Oil’s Most Important Pipeline
  • 6 hours China Becomes World’s Second-Largest LNG Importer
  • 9 hours U.S. And China Agree On North Korea Sanctions Enforcement
  • 4 days Oil Firms To Boost Drilling In Norway’s Mature Offshore Areas In 2018
  • 4 days Russia Sees OPEC & Co Exit Oil Cuts Pact Very Smoothly
  • 4 days Crystallex Looks To Take Control Of Citgo
  • 4 days New FERC Head Hints At Gas Pipeline Approval Changes
  • 4 days Mexico Strikes Oil-Trading Deal With Trafigura
  • 5 days Canada’s Inflation Rises On Higher Gasoline Prices
  • 5 days A $1.7 Billion Natural Gas Pipeline To Ease The Permian Glut
  • 5 days Nigeria Streamlines Oil Operations With Automation
  • 5 days Germany’s Oil And Gas Use Rises In 2017
  • 5 days Saudi-U.S. Nuclear Talks To Start In Weeks
  • 5 days U.S. Bank Freezes $22B Assets Of Kazakhstan’s Oil Fund
  • 5 days Forties Pipeline To Return To Operation In January
  • 5 days BP, Rosneft Team Up On Arctic Gas Exploration
  • 6 days Saudi Arabia Expects To Finalize First Nuclear Reactor Contracts In 2018
  • 6 days BP CEO: 2017 Was A “Turning Point” For The Company
  • 6 days Small Portion Of Alaska Wildlife Refuge Opens For Drilling
  • 6 days Barclays Bearish On Oil Prices In 2018
  • 6 days Russia’s Tatneft Operated In Crimea Despite U.S. Sanction Risk
  • 6 days Eni, Shell To Stand Trial Over Alleged Corruption In Nigeria
  • 6 days Indonesia Refineries Prepare To Switch To Sour Crudes
  • 6 days Nebraska Sticks To Keystone XL Decision
  • 7 days Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories
  • 7 days France To Ban Oil And Gas Drilling In 2040
  • 7 days Protestors Demand Kurdish Officials To Step Down
  • 7 days Rosneft Hasn’t Ruled Out Extending Output Cuts Beyond 2018
  • 7 days China Takes Major Step To Cut Pollution
  • 7 days Forties Pipeline To Remain Shut For Up To Three More Weeks
  • 7 days Repsol, VNG Announce $2.2B Plan For Norwegian Oil Fields
  • 7 days Activist Investor Prompts Chevron To Evaluate Myanmar Operations
  • 8 days Iraq Employs Drones To Monitor Oil Pipelines
  • 8 days Nigerian Oil Union Calls Off Strike
  • 8 days U.S. Tax Bill Keeps EV Incentives
  • 8 days Rivals Close In On Tesla After A Near-Miss With The SEC
  • 8 days This Country Produces 39% Of The World’s Uranium
  • 8 days Australia Can Achieve A Zero-Carbon Gas Grid By 2050
  • 8 days Is A Russia-Cuba Energy Deal In The Works?
  • 11 days Iraq Begins To Rebuild Largest Refinery

Breaking News:

The Return Of Oil’s Most Important Pipeline

Alt Text

Goldman: Oil Markets To Balance Sooner Than Expected

Goldman Sachs is extremely bullish…

Alt Text

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge To $30

Canadian oil is not selling…

Alt Text

Hedge Funds Bullish On Oil For 2018

Despite the disagreement between the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Libyan Pipeline Explosion Pushes Brent Prices Upward

By ZeroHedge - Dec 26, 2017, 12:00 PM CST Libya

After a quiet overnight session, the price of Brent Crude spiked following news of an explosion at a Libyan crude oil pipeline that feeds the Es Sider sea terminal - home of the largest oil depot in Libya - a source from the Libyan National Army told The Libya Times Tuesday. The blast happened near 30km northwest of Marada, the source said.

At the same time, the source accused militants from the Benghazi Defense Brigades of the blast. While the reasons for the explosions haven't been determined yet, media reports are suggesting that it was possibly a terrorist attack.

The media outlet added that the group had sent its forces to the explosion site, located between Es Sider port and an oil field.

While there is still no official update on what impact the explosion could have on Libyan oil output, Brent is higher about 40 cents on the news...

(Click to enlarge)

... with Bloomberg reporting that Libya's Waha output is said to drop 60-70kbpd after the explosion.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

WTI In 2018
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Goldman: Oil Markets To Balance Sooner Than Expected

Goldman: Oil Markets To Balance Sooner Than Expected
EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 What Will Drive The Next Oil Price Crash?

What Will Drive The Next Oil Price Crash?

 Oil Prices Rise After Strong Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise After Strong Crude Inventory Draw

 The Dire Consequences Of An Oil Price Spike

The Dire Consequences Of An Oil Price Spike

Most Commented

U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

 The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

 Is Oil About To Collapse?

Is Oil About To Collapse?

 EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com