The Noose Tightens: Venezuela Struggles To Ship Oil

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 57.11 -0.88 -1.52%
Brent Crude 11 mins 63.31 -1.38 -2.13%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.690 -0.138 -4.88%
Mars US 20 hours 60.24 +0.83 +1.40%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.94 +0.91 +1.49%
Urals 2 days 61.58 +1.23 +2.04%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.97 +0.84 +1.33%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.97 +0.84 +1.33%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.66 +0.93 +1.46%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.25 +1.06 +1.99%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.690 -0.138 -4.88%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 60.58 +0.65 +1.08%
Murban 2 days 63.13 +0.65 +1.04%
Iran Heavy 2 days 61.36 +0.93 +1.54%
Basra Light 2 days 60.19 +0.96 +1.62%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.09 +1.19 +1.86%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.66 +0.93 +1.46%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.66 +0.93 +1.46%
Girassol 2 days 64.21 +0.93 +1.47%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.94 +0.91 +1.49%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.19 -1.44 -3.83%
Western Canadian Select 60 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 60 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 60 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 60 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 60 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 60 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 60 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 60 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 60 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.97 +0.84 +1.33%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 54.50 +0.75 +1.40%
Giddings 2 days 48.25 +0.75 +1.58%
ANS West Coast 5 days 63.18 +0.80 +1.28%
West Texas Sour 2 days 51.94 +0.63 +1.23%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.89 +0.63 +1.14%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.89 +0.63 +1.14%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 54.44 +0.63 +1.17%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.25 +0.75 +1.58%
Buena Vista 5 days 64.81 +0.67 +1.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Saudis Plan To Hike Gasoline Prices By 80% In January
  • 4 hours Exxon To Start Reporting On Climate Change Effect
  • 15 hours US Geological Survey To Reevaluate Bakken Oil Reserves
  • 19 hours Brazil Cuts Local Content Requirements to Attract Oil Investors
  • 22 hours Forties Pipeline Could Remain Shuttered For Weeks
  • 23 hours Desjardins Ends Energy Loan Moratorium
  • 24 hours ADNOC Distribution IPO Valuation Could Be Lesson For Aramco
  • 1 day Russia May Turn To Cryptocurrencies For Oil Trade
  • 1 day Iraq-Iran Oil Swap Deal To Run For 1 Year
  • 4 days Venezuelan Crude Exports To U.S. Fall To 15-year Lows
  • 4 days Mexico Blames Brazil For Failing Auction
  • 4 days Norway Allows Eni To Restart Goliat Oil Field In Barents Sea
  • 4 days Malaysia Suggests Muslim Countries Stop Trading Oil In U.S. Dollars
  • 4 days Kinder Morgan Wins Appeal To Start Trans Mountain Work
  • 4 days Mexico Cancels Deepwater JV Tender Due To Lack Of Interest
  • 4 days Oil Drillers Give Cold Shoulder To Alaska Bidding Round
  • 5 days Budweiser Bets On Tesla To Replace Its Fleet
  • 5 days Forties Pipeline And Nearby Terminal Disrupted After Oil Leak
  • 5 days Major Nigerian Union Threatens Strike After Mass Firing Of New Members
  • 5 days China’s Sinopec Sues Venezuela’s PDVSA Over Unpaid Debts
  • 5 days Chevron Cuts Total 2018 Capex, Boosts U.S. Shale Investment
  • 5 days Shell Idles Six Nigerian Power Plants After Gas Shortage
  • 5 days London Firms To Visit Saudi Arabia As Battle For Aramco Listing Continues
  • 5 days East Timor Is Running Out of Oil
  • 5 days Withdrawal From OPEC Deal Could Take 6 Months To Negotiate
  • 6 days India’s Largest Refiner Looks To Ditch Oil In Favor Of Renewables
  • 6 days Protestors Shut Down A Minnesota Wells Fargo Over Oil Investments
  • 6 days U.S. Energy Secretary Discusses LNG Exports To Saudi Arabia
  • 6 days China’s CNOOC Spends Big In Panic Hoard of LNG
  • 6 days Asia May Return To Mid-East Crude As Mexican Supply Tightens
  • 6 days Enbridge Restarts Controversial Line 5 After Shutdown
  • 6 days South Sudan Stills Owes $1.3B Oil Payments To Sudan
  • 7 days Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories
  • 7 days Rosneft Takes On Massive Debt As US Sanctions Mount
  • 7 days Kinder Morgan Announces Further Trans Mountain Pipeline Delays
  • 7 days API Announces Voluntary Methane Reduction Program
  • 7 days Statoil Plans $6B Development At Huge Arctic Oil Field
  • 7 days South Sudan Hopes Higher Oil Prices Will Restore Ravaged Economy
  • 7 days China Launches New Gas Pipeline Amid Soaring Demand
  • 7 days Total’s $16B Ultra-Deepwater Project In Jeopardy

Breaking News:

Saudis Plan To Hike Gasoline Prices By 80% In January

Alt Text

U.S. Shale Cautious As Oil Majors Invade Texas

As Big Oil carves its…

Alt Text

The 'Mega' Oil Field That Will Never Boom

The Chinese Junggar basin in…

Alt Text

What's Behind This Oil Major's Surprising Strategy Shift

Oil major Statoil will focus…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

The Noose Tightens: Venezuela Struggles To Ship Oil

By Irina Slav - Dec 12, 2017, 11:00 AM CST flare

The picture for Venezuela grows grimmer by the day, as tankers waiting to load fuel oil from Venezuela ports grow in number as the national oil company, PDVSA, struggles to deliver the amounts needed to load. That’s what traders and shipping data from Reuters have revealed in recent days.

According to this data, there are four tankers waiting to load crude oil and fuel oil at the port of Paraguana and another eight waiting at the Jose port—PDVSA’s largest export terminal—to load refined oil products. There are also ten vessels waiting to unload refined products for the Venezuelan market, but payments to the sellers have been delayed, and now so is unloading.

Venezuela has been struggling to rein in the decline of its crude oil production resulting from underinvestment, mismanagement, and, most recently, U.S. sanctions. In October, crude oil production fell to the lowest in nearly 30 years, as PDVSA is unable to pay for services rendered by oilfield service providers, who are now refusing to continue working with it.

To add insult to injury, the country’s largest refinery, Paraguana, suffered damages from a fire earlier this month, which caused a severe drop in capacity utilization to just 13 percent. The refinery has a daily capacity of 955,000 barrels of crude. Related: Are NatGas Prices About To Explode?

Venezuela’s fuel oil production also declined as a result of the outages following the fire and a drop in the input of medium and light crude in the distillation units where the oil product is made.

Over the last four years, crude oil production in Venezuela has fallen by about a million bpd, and in October the daily average was below 2 million bpd. Exports are also falling: in October, PDVSA exported 475,165 bpd to the United States, which was down 12 percent on September and 36 percent on October 2016. That’s the lowest daily export rate for the last 14 years.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Saudis To Slash Oil Exports To Asia By 100,000 Bpd
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is Oil About To Collapse?

Is Oil About To Collapse?
The GOP Tax Bill Is A Big Win For U.S. Oil And Gas

The GOP Tax Bill Is A Big Win For U.S. Oil And Gas

 The 'Mega' Oil Field That Will Never Boom

The 'Mega' Oil Field That Will Never Boom

 Oil Prices Slide On Major Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Slide On Major Gasoline Build

 Why Oil Prices Bounced Back

Why Oil Prices Bounced Back

Most Commented

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

 Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com