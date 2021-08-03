WTI Falls Below $70 On Global Rise In COVID Cases

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 70.41 -0.15 -0.21%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 72.42 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 4.076 +0.049 +1.22%
Graph up Heating Oil 16 mins SellBuy 2.127 +0.001 +0.04%
Graph up Gasoline 14 mins 2.281 +0.010 +0.43%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.81 -2.64 -3.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.81 -2.64 -3.55%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 71.24 -0.55 -0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.89 -1.09 -1.45%
Chart Mars US 4 hours 68.16 -0.70 -1.02%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.281 +0.010 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 71.59 -1.43 -1.96%
Graph down Murban 1 day 72.52 -1.52 -2.05%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 68.00 -0.50 -0.73%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 73.00 -0.77 -1.04%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 72.37 -0.66 -0.90%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 71.24 -0.55 -0.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 71.24 -0.55 -0.77%
Chart Girassol 1 day 70.96 -0.75 -1.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.89 -1.09 -1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 55.55 -3.19 -5.43%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 56.86 -1.49 -2.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 24 hours 70.26 -2.69 -3.69%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 24 hours 71.66 -2.69 -3.62%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 67.01 -2.94 -4.20%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 65.01 -2.94 -4.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 65.01 -2.94 -4.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 67.11 -2.84 -4.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 69.61 -2.99 -4.12%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 65.76 -2.19 -3.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.81 -2.64 -3.55%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 60.75 -0.75 -1.22%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 75.87 +0.35 +0.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 64.51 -0.70 -1.07%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 68.46 -0.70 -1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 68.46 -0.70 -1.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 61.50 -2.75 -4.28%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 76.15 -2.66 -3.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 9 minutes California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone
  • 56 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 13 hours Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 6 hours The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder
  • 3 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days NordStream2
  • 2 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

Small Crude Inventory Draw Disappoints Markets

Could Oil Still Hit $80?

Could Oil Still Hit $80?

Crude oil markets have been…

Oil Prices Continue To Fall On Delta Variant

Oil Prices Continue To Fall On Delta Variant

Oil prices started August in…

Oil Opens Lower As Delta Variant Fears Clash With Tight Supply

Oil Opens Lower As Delta Variant Fears Clash With Tight Supply

Oil prices were trading slightly…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

WTI Falls Below $70 On Global Rise In COVID Cases

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 03, 2021, 9:25 AM CDT
Join Our Community

The U.S. benchmark, WTI Crude, slumped below $70 per barrel early on Tuesday in the second day of sell-offs triggered by surging COVID cases worldwide, including in the biggest economies, the United States and China.

As of 10:10 a.m. EDT, WTI Crude was down to $69.35, down 2.81% on the day, and Brent Crude traded at $71.25, down by 2.21%.  

Oil prices started August with a loss on Monday, plunging by more than 3 percent as Delta variant cases in the world continue to climb. The Delta variant has spread to 32 Chinese provinces within the last two weeks, indicating a rapid spread. China also saw its weakest manufacturing sector expansion in 15 months, according to the Caixin China General Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI).

The market tried to shake off Monday’s sell-off on Tuesday, but after a short-lived rebound, oil prices headed down again.

“Crude futures briefly steadied early Tuesday in Asia amid some bargain-hunting prompted by Monday’s slump of more than 3%, but the meagre buying appetite was quickly exhausted. Worries over a continuing global surge of Covid led by the Delta variant crimping oil demand are once again dominating sentiment,” Vanda Insights said in a note early on Tuesday.

“The US and China, world’s top two economies that were regarded as having brought Covid under control in their own ways, are confronting a threatening surge in cases led by the more contagious Delta strain,” according to Vanda Insights.

On Tuesday, the Chinese capital Beijing shut down some transport links as the more contagious variant spread to the cities, while in the U.S., a professor of medicine said that the Delta variant “has changed the game.”

“Investors have once again been forced to weigh the risk to consumption given the continued spreading of the delta coronavirus variant,” Saxo Bank said in a daily note on Tuesday.

“With OPEC+ currently increasing production, the market once again fret whether demand growth will follow the expected upward trajectory forecast by the IEA and OPEC,” the bank’s strategists added.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Could Oil Still Hit $80?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is The World’s Hottest Oil Play About To Surprise Markets Again?

Is The World’s Hottest Oil Play About To Surprise Markets Again?
Natural Gas Deficit Causes Prices To Soar

Natural Gas Deficit Causes Prices To Soar
Shale Giants Hit Hard By Poor Hedging Decisions

Shale Giants Hit Hard By Poor Hedging Decisions
Exxon Makes Another Major Oil Discovery Offshore Guyana

Exxon Makes Another Major Oil Discovery Offshore Guyana
Why Norway Won’t Give Up On Oil & Gas

Why Norway Won’t Give Up On Oil & Gas



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com