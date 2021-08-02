Oil Prices Continue To Fall On Delta Variant

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.64 +0.38 +0.53%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.27 +0.38 +0.52%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins SellBuy 3.977 +0.042 +1.07%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins SellBuy 2.147 +0.011 +0.51%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.288 +0.014 +0.59%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.45 +0.23 +0.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 74.45 +0.23 +0.31%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 71.79 -2.53 -3.40%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.98 +0.56 +0.75%
Chart Mars US 11 mins 68.86 -2.69 -3.76%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.288 +0.014 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 73.02 -0.86 -1.16%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 74.04 -1.22 -1.62%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 68.50 -2.31 -3.26%
Graph down Basra Light 20 hours 73.77 -3.18 -4.13%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 73.03 -2.52 -3.34%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 71.79 -2.53 -3.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 71.79 -2.53 -3.40%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 71.71 -2.42 -3.26%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.98 +0.56 +0.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 58.74 +0.12 +0.20%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 58.35 +0.33 +0.57%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 72.95 +0.33 +0.45%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 74.35 +0.33 +0.45%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 69.95 +0.33 +0.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 67.95 +0.33 +0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 67.95 +0.33 +0.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 69.95 +0.33 +0.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 72.60 +0.33 +0.46%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 67.95 +0.33 +0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.45 +0.23 +0.31%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 67.75 -2.75 -3.90%
Graph down Giddings 20 hours 61.50 -2.75 -4.28%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 75.87 +0.35 +0.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 65.21 -2.69 -3.96%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 69.16 -2.69 -3.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 69.16 -2.69 -3.74%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 67.75 -2.75 -3.90%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 64.25 +0.50 +0.78%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 78.81 +0.30 +0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 9 minutes California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone
  • 14 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 15 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 43 mins The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder
  • 1 day Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 9 hours NordStream2
  • 23 hours Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

Pirates Plague Mexico’s Offshore Oil Platforms

Analysts See Oil Trading Closer To $70 Through Year-End

Analysts See Oil Trading Closer To $70 Through Year-End

Oil analysts and economists believe…

Oil Rallies After Poor Open

Oil Rallies After Poor Open

Crude prices rallied on Wednesday…

Oil Suffers Double Whammy In Weakest Week Since March

Oil Suffers Double Whammy In Weakest Week Since March

Oil prices are likely to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Continue To Fall On Delta Variant

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 02, 2021, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil prices started August in the red, and kept falling into the afternoon, with both benchmarks trading down more than 3% near Monday’s close.

The price of a WTI barrel slipped $2.54 (-3.43%) per barrel on Monday at 4:30 p.m. EDT, end the day at $71.41, while the Brent crude benchmark was trading down $2.35 (-3.12%) at $73.06.

The catalyst for the sharp Monday drop is a surge in the number of Delta variant coronavirus cases in the world’s largest oil importer, China. Any dent in oil demand in this large of an importer will be felt in the global oil market.

The Delta variant has spread to 32 Chinese provinces within the last two weeks, indicating a rapid spread.

The Delta variant is surging elsewhere, too. Reports surfaced on Monday that Australia was facing a possible “nightmare scenario” as a New South Wales outbreak sees an increase in the number of people in intensive care.

As the number of reports surrounding the Delta variant increase, so too do the fears surrounding oil demand, particularly if a new round of lockdowns are announced in a high oil-consuming nation such as the United States.

Although oil inventories have come down below the five-year average in the United States, travel restrictions or restrictions on activities would eat into the oil demand that has only just started to recover. 

Dr. Francis Collins, Director of the U.S. National Institutes of Health, said that in order to avoid another lockdown scenario, people—including vaccinated people—will have to wear masks at indoor gatherings.

The idea that vaccinated people should resort to mask-wearing despite their vaccination status comes after the Massachusetts coronavirus outbreak, where more than half of those infected had been fully vaccinated.

Monday’s negative oil prices even came despite tensions in the Middle East that saw an oil tanker off the Omani Coast attacked by drones, killing two.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Starts August With A Loss
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Natural Gas Deficit Causes Prices To Soar

Natural Gas Deficit Causes Prices To Soar
India May Join China In Bid To Lower Oil Prices

India May Join China In Bid To Lower Oil Prices
Iraq Wants Other U.S. Oil Company To Replace Exxon

Iraq Wants Other U.S. Oil Company To Replace Exxon
The Best Risk-Reward Plays In Oil

The Best Risk-Reward Plays In Oil
Exxon Makes Another Major Oil Discovery Offshore Guyana

Exxon Makes Another Major Oil Discovery Offshore Guyana



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com