Saudi Aramco Hikes Oil Prices To Asia For Second Consecutive Month

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 67.93 -2.63 -3.73%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 70.15 -2.26 -3.12%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 4.160 +0.133 +3.30%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.069 -0.057 -2.68%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.244 -0.027 -1.19%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.19 -0.62 -0.86%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.19 -0.62 -0.86%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.24 -0.55 -0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 72.71 -1.18 -1.60%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 68.16 -0.70 -1.02%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.244 -0.027 -1.19%

Graph down Marine 2 days 71.59 -1.43 -1.96%
Graph down Murban 2 days 72.52 -1.52 -2.05%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 68.00 -0.50 -0.73%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 73.00 -0.77 -1.04%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 72.37 -0.66 -0.90%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 71.24 -0.55 -0.77%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.24 -0.55 -0.77%
Chart Girassol 2 days 70.96 -0.75 -1.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 72.71 -1.18 -1.60%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 55.55 -3.19 -5.43%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 56.16 -0.70 -1.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 69.56 -0.70 -1.00%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 70.96 -0.70 -0.98%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 66.31 -0.70 -1.04%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 64.31 -0.70 -1.08%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 64.31 -0.70 -1.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 66.41 -0.70 -1.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 68.91 -0.70 -1.01%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 65.06 -0.70 -1.06%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.19 -0.62 -0.86%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 60.75 -0.75 -1.22%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 73.55 -2.32 -3.06%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 64.51 -0.70 -1.07%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 68.46 -0.70 -1.01%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.46 -0.70 -1.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 60.75 -0.75 -1.22%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 75.45 -0.70 -0.92%

  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 9 minutes California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 20 hours The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder
  • 2 days NordStream2
  • 3 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 3 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

U.S. Jet Fuel Stocks Continue To Rise As Production Outpaces Demand

The U.S. benchmark, WTI Crude,…

Oil prices fell early on…

Crude prices rallied on Wednesday…

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Saudi Aramco Hikes Oil Prices To Asia For Second Consecutive Month

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 04, 2021, 11:00 AM CDT
The world’s largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, raised on Wednesday its official selling prices for crude oil loading for Asia in September in a widely expected move tracking stronger Middle East oil benchmarks.

Saudi oil giant Aramco lifted its official selling price (OSP) for its flagship Arab Light grade for key customer Asia by $0.30 a barrel to a premium of $3.00 a barrel above the Dubai/Oman benchmark, off which Middle Eastern producers price their oil going to Asia, according to an Aramco price list seen by Reuters.

The pricing of Saudi crude oil generally sets the trend for the pricing for Asia of other Gulf oil producers such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Iraq, and Iran.

And when Saudi Arabia lifts the price of its crude, it is quietly conveying its confidence that oil demand is on the rise.

The pricing of Saudi Aramco affects as much as 12 million barrels per day (bpd) of Middle Eastern crude grades going to Asia.

For September, Saudi Aramco is raising the OSPs of all its crude grades in Asia by between $0.20 and $0.60 per barrel.

This hike in Saudi prices for Asia was the second consecutive monthly increase after Aramco aggressively raised its OSPs for August last month amid the OPEC+ stalemate and the subsequent deal.

The move to additionally raise prices for the key Asian market for September was expected by Asian refiners, according to a Reuters poll from last week. Refiners had expected an average $0.36 a barrel increase in the price of Arab Light loading for Asia in September due to strong demand for light grades and higher Middle East benchmarks.

The Saudis also raised the OSPs for the United States, albeit by a smaller margin. The price of Arab Light was lifted by $0.10 to a $1.35 a barrel premium over the Argus Sour Crude Index (ASCI). All grades for the U.S. for September will be priced $0.10 a barrel higher than for August, with the exception of Arab Extra Light, whose price was raised by $0.20 a barrel to a $2.40 a barrel premium over ASCI.

Saudi Aramco, however, reduced the prices for September for all grades going to northwest Europe and the Mediterranean, likely because of still struggling refining margins in these two regions.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

WTI Falls Below $70 On Global Rise In COVID Cases
Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

