WTI Drops To $80 As Bearish Momentum Grows

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 12 mins 78.55 -3.09 -3.78%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 86.43 -3.35 -3.73%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 86.33 -2.03 -2.30%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 6.286 -0.083 -1.30%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.369 -0.086 -3.48%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 90.39 -1.58 -1.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.72 +0.56 +0.61%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 81.64 -2.55 -3.03%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.369 -0.086 -3.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 86.55 -1.02 -1.16%
Graph down Murban 1 day 91.46 -0.99 -1.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 85.53 -1.64 -1.88%
Graph down Basra Light 353 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 91.55 -1.38 -1.48%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 90.39 -1.58 -1.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 90.39 -1.58 -1.72%
Chart Girassol 1 day 90.81 -1.59 -1.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.72 +0.56 +0.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 55.35 -2.91 -4.99%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 60.15 -3.60 -5.65%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 83.55 -3.60 -4.13%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 81.80 -3.60 -4.22%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 78.95 -3.60 -4.36%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 75.65 -3.60 -4.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 75.65 -3.60 -4.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 76.95 -3.60 -4.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 85.90 -3.60 -4.02%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 75.25 -3.60 -4.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.00 -1.25 -1.50%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 75.75 -1.25 -1.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 93.83 -3.07 -3.17%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 80.72 -1.33 -1.62%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 82.07 -1.33 -1.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 82.07 -1.33 -1.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 82.00 -1.25 -1.50%
Chart Kansas Common 31 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 94.90 -1.33 -1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 17 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 8 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 2 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 20 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 2 days Wind droughts
  • 2 days Daniel Yergin Book is a Reality Check on Energy
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days Which is a better domain name for OAPEC?

Breaking News:

TotalEnergies Looks To Explore For Oil And Gas In West South Africa

Oil Prices Rise After Stray Rockets Land In Poland, Killing Two

Oil Prices Rise After Stray Rockets Land In Poland, Killing Two

Poland is holding an emergency…

WTI Crude Spikes Almost 5% On Fears Of Tight Supply

WTI Crude Spikes Almost 5% On Fears Of Tight Supply

Crude oil prices were on…

Deep OPEC Output Cuts Upend Biden’s Attempt To Lower Oil Prices

Deep OPEC Output Cuts Upend Biden’s Attempt To Lower Oil Prices

In one fell swoop OPEC+…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

WTI Drops To $80 As Bearish Momentum Grows

By Editorial Dept - Nov 18, 2022, 9:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil traded lower on Thursday as the U.S. Dollar soared on hawkish comments from a widely followed Federal Reserve member. Prices were already trading lower as supply disruption worries eased while rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in China added to worries over demand in the world’s largest crude importer.

Demand Pressured by Stronger US Dollar

Yields rose sharply on Thursday following comments from key Fed speakers on inflation and the pace of further interest rate hikes from the central bank. St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said Thursday that interest rate hikes from the central bank have had “only limited effects” on observed inflation.

Even under a “generous” analysis of monetary policy the Federal Reserve needs to continue raising interest rates probably by at least another full percentage point, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said, arguing that rate hikes so far “have had only limited effects on observed inflation.”

Bullard said that despite aggressive actions by the Fed this year the current target policy rate of between 3.75% and 4% remains below the “sufficiently restrictive” level the Fed feels is needed to lower inflation to its 2% target, Reuters reported.

“While the policy rate has increased substantially this year, it has not yet reached a level that could be justified as sufficiently restrictive, according…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Fitch: This Is The Biggest Downward Risk For Oil Markets In 2023
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Natural Gas Prices Tumble On Freeport LNG Rumors

Natural Gas Prices Tumble On Freeport LNG Rumors
Exxon Mobil Makes First Oil Discovery In Angola In 20 Years

Exxon Mobil Makes First Oil Discovery In Angola In 20 Years
Bets On $200 Oil Surge As Traders Eye Extreme Volatility

Bets On $200 Oil Surge As Traders Eye Extreme Volatility
Why U.S. Diesel Exports Haven’t Dried Up During A Domestic Shortage

Why U.S. Diesel Exports Haven’t Dried Up During A Domestic Shortage
Canada Shakes Up Metals Market With New Foreign Investment Rule

Canada Shakes Up Metals Market With New Foreign Investment Rule



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com