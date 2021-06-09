EIA: Brent Oil To Average $68 In Q3 2021

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 70.07 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 72.37 +0.15 +0.21%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.149 +0.021 +0.67%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.134 -0.001 -0.04%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.205 -0.014 -0.64%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 70.98 +0.16 +0.23%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 70.21 +0.32 +0.46%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 69.65 +0.72 +1.04%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.205 -0.014 -0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 69.30 -0.68 -0.97%
Graph down Murban 1 day 70.28 -0.50 -0.71%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 66.67 +0.41 +0.62%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 72.26 +0.58 +0.81%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 70.62 +0.64 +0.91%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 70.98 +0.16 +0.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 70.98 +0.16 +0.23%
Chart Girassol 1 day 71.44 +0.27 +0.38%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 70.21 +0.32 +0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 55.44 +0.89 +1.63%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 56.15 +0.82 +1.48%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 69.05 +0.82 +1.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 70.45 +0.82 +1.18%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 65.45 +0.82 +1.27%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 63.15 +0.82 +1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 63.15 +0.82 +1.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 65.60 +0.82 +1.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 68.30 +0.82 +1.22%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 63.05 +0.82 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 66.50 +0.75 +1.14%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 60.25 +0.75 +1.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 70.55 +0.92 +1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 64.00 +0.82 +1.30%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 67.95 +0.82 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 67.95 +0.82 +1.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 66.50 +0.75 +1.14%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 59.75 +0.75 +1.27%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 75.46 +0.81 +1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 44 mins Colonial pipeline hack
  • 4 days International Energy Agency Promoting Roadmap to Net Zero Emissions
  • 15 hours Nord Stream - US/German consultations

Breaking News:

Iran Says It's Ready For Speedy Oil Output Hike

''We'll See $200 Oil: Russia & OPEC Ministers Blast IEA's Net Zero Plan

''We'll See $200 Oil": Russia & OPEC Ministers Blast IEA's Net Zero Plan

Russia's Prime Minister Novak slammed…

Oil Prices Rise At The Start Of Driving Season

Oil Prices Rise At The Start Of Driving Season

Oil prices rose by 1…

WTI Price Breaks $70 For First Time Since 2018

WTI Price Breaks $70 For First Time Since 2018

West Texas Intermediate hit the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

EIA: Brent Oil To Average $68 In Q3 2021

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 09, 2021, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Brent Crude prices are expected to average $68 a barrel in the third quarter this year, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its latest monthly outlook, raising the forecast by as much as $5 per barrel from the previous projection.

In the June Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), the EIA also raised its Brent Crude forecast for June by $4 a barrel from the May STEO and now sees the international benchmark averaging $69 per barrel this month.

Despite the COVID crisis in India, global oil demand remained higher than supply in May, which extended the global inventory drawdown of crude and fuels, although the withdrawal is estimated by the EIA at 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) last month, compared with average monthly withdrawals of 2.1 million bpd since June 2020.

EIA’s latest price outlook is close or slightly below current levels and “incorporates the recent price increases and our forecast of mostly balanced oil markets in the coming months,” the administration said.

Global production is set to increase more rapidly in the second half of this year to catch up with rising demand, according to the EIA.

“We expect more significant downward oil price pressures to emerge later in 2021 and into 2022 as forecast global oil supply outpaces slowing oil demand growth,” the administration said in the STEO. Related: Oil Prices Fall Following Large Fuel Inventory Build

Rising production from OPEC+, as well as growth in non-OPEC supply, including from the United States, is set to exert downward pressure on oil prices next year when Brent Crude is expected to average $60 per barrel.

Referring to the U.S. oil price and rig counts, the EIA believes the rig count is likely to continue to increase in response to WTI Crude prices rising from less than $50 a barrel in late 2020 to a monthly average of $65 a barrel in May.

“Although U.S. crude oil producers have some incentive to remain cautious about deploying rigs and increasing production because of overall market uncertainty, if WTI crude oil prices remain near $65/b in the coming months, as we forecast, prices will continue to provide an incentive for producers to deploy additional rigs and resume production,” the EIA noted.

Onshore U.S. crude oil production in the Lower 48 is set to reach almost 9.3 million bpd by December 2021 – from an estimated 8.9 million bpd in May – with further increases into 2022. Yet, those forecasts are lower than in recent STEOs because of relatively fewer rig deployments at existing price levels, particularly in the Permian, the EIA said.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

WTI Price Breaks $70 For First Time Since 2018
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Buffett And Gates Are Building A Nuclear Plant In Coal Country

Buffett And Gates Are Building A Nuclear Plant In Coal Country
Saudi Arabia Says It is No Longer An Oil Producing Country

Saudi Arabia Says It is No Longer An Oil Producing Country
''We'll See $200 Oil: Russia & OPEC Ministers Blast IEA's Net Zero Plan

''We'll See $200 Oil": Russia & OPEC Ministers Blast IEA's Net Zero Plan
Oil Could Reach $80 This Summer, But There’s A Catch

Oil Could Reach $80 This Summer, But There’s A Catch
Saudi Arabia And Russia Warn Of Major Oil Supply Crunch

Saudi Arabia And Russia Warn Of Major Oil Supply Crunch



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com