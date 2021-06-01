IEA Backpedals, Says Oil Demand Will Soon Reach Pre-Crisis Levels

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 67.88 +0.16 +0.24%
Graph up Brent Crude 46 mins SellBuy 70.25 +0.93 +1.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.087 -0.017 -0.55%
Graph up Heating Oil 14 mins SellBuy 2.076 +0.005 +0.24%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.175 +0.004 +0.19%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 69.02 +0.66 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 69.02 +0.66 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 68.38 +0.37 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 68.53 +1.21 +1.80%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 67.62 +1.60 +2.42%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.175 +0.004 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 68.12 +0.48 +0.71%
Graph up Murban 2 days 68.96 +0.60 +0.88%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 64.48 +0.51 +0.80%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 69.01 -0.45 -0.65%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 67.93 +0.22 +0.32%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 68.38 +0.37 +0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 68.38 +0.37 +0.54%
Chart Girassol 5 days 69.04 +0.46 +0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 68.53 +1.21 +1.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 5 days 51.71 -0.46 -0.88%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 51.92 +0.32 +0.62%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 65.32 -0.53 -0.80%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 66.72 -0.53 -0.79%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 61.92 -0.43 -0.69%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 60.17 -0.53 -0.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 60.17 -0.53 -0.87%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 62.17 -0.53 -0.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 65.12 -0.73 -1.11%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 60.32 -0.53 -0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 69.02 +0.66 +0.97%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 64.25 +1.50 +2.39%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 58.00 +1.50 +2.65%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 68.74 +0.80 +1.18%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 61.67 +1.40 +2.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 65.62 +1.40 +2.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 65.62 +1.40 +2.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 64.25 +1.50 +2.39%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.50 -0.50 -0.88%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.41 -0.53 -0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 29 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days And now, hybrid electric locomotives...
  • 53 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 1 day .
  • 4 days Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 4 days Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?

Breaking News:

Exxon, Equinor Invest $8 Billion In Developing Oilfield Off Brazil

IEA: Net-Zero Goal Means No More New Oil And Gas Investment Ever

IEA: Net-Zero Goal Means No More New Oil And Gas Investment Ever

The world doesn’t need any…

The IEA’s Latest Proposal Is Both Reckless And Impossible

The IEA’s Latest Proposal Is Both Reckless And Impossible

The IEA’s most recent report…

OPEC Could Win Big As Supermajors Fend Off Environmentalists

OPEC Could Win Big As Supermajors Fend Off Environmentalists

While Big Oil faces increasing…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

IEA Backpedals, Says Oil Demand Will Soon Reach Pre-Crisis Levels

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 01, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil demand is recovering faster than previously expected, and unless OPEC+ puts additional barrels on the market on top of the plans to restore 2 million barrels per day (bpd) by July, oil prices will be heading higher as the gap will widen, the Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, told Bloomberg Television in an interview on Tuesday.

According to Birol, global oil demand could return to the pre-crisis levels of 2019 as soon as in a year’s time.

“Demand in one year or so may well come back to the levels of before the crisis,” Birol told Bloomberg, noting the strong demand in the United States, Europe, and China.

This most recent proclamation regarding oil demand is in stark contrast to its forecast three months ago, when the IEA said in its annual Oil 2021 report with projections through 2026 that global oil demand would take until 2023 to return to the pre-pandemic levels of 100 million bpd. Back then, the Paris-based agency warned that COVID-19 would change parts of consumer behavior forever, with global gasoline demand likely past its peak already.  

Although oil demand is set to grow from the crisis levels, “there may be no return to ‘normal’ for the oil market in the post-Covid era,” the IEA said in the middle of March.

But in its monthly Oil Market Report in May, the IEA said that the excess oil inventories of the past year had been all but depleted, and a strong demand rebound in the second half this year could lead to even steeper stock draws.

“The widening supply and demand gap paves the way for a further easing of OPEC+ supply cuts or even sharper stock draws,” the IEA said in the report.

The agency’s head Birol said today that “One thing is clear: in the absence of changing the policies, with the strong growth coming from the U.S., China, Europe, we will see a widening gap” between demand and supply. This could “in turn would put further upward pressure on the prices,” Birol told Bloomberg.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

OPEC Could Win Big As Supermajors Fend Off Environmentalists
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on June 01 2021 said:
    But I have been saying repeatedly (almost daily) on the pages of oilprice.com since last September that Brent crude oil price will hit $70-$80 a barrel by the third quarter of 2021, average $67-$68 for the year with global oil demand returning to pre-pandemic level of 101 million barrels a day (mbd) by the middle of this year.

    And yet, the IEA and its director Fatih Birol have consistently been telling us that global oil demand won’t return to pre-pandemic level until 2023.

    The IEA won’t project any favourable developments in the market that could give a push to global oil demand or prices until they are forced on it by the market. It normally brings news or suggestions that could depress oil prices. The IEA’s latest call to stop exploration for new oil and financing of oil projects as a roadmap to zero emissions was so pathetic and ludicrous that it has already been ignored by those who matter in the world of oil.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Boasts Successful Nuclear Fusion

China Boasts Successful Nuclear Fusion
New Iran Nuclear Deal May Completely Derail Oil Price Rally

New Iran Nuclear Deal May Completely Derail Oil Price Rally
Oil Rises After ‘Cataclysmic’ Boardroom Showdown

Oil Rises After ‘Cataclysmic’ Boardroom Showdown
Is There A Huge Undisclosed Short In Oil Explorer Reconnaissance Energy Africa?

Is There A Huge Undisclosed Short In Oil Explorer Reconnaissance Energy Africa?
The Two Major Obstacles To A Hydrogen Revolution

The Two Major Obstacles To A Hydrogen Revolution



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com