Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.73 -0.10 -0.15%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.30 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.037 -0.038 -1.24%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.105 -0.002 -0.11%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.189 -0.005 -0.25%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 69.95 +0.93 +1.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 69.95 +0.93 +1.35%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 70.15 +0.78 +1.12%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 69.01 +0.48 +0.70%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 68.73 +1.11 +1.64%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.189 -0.005 -0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 69.21 +0.08 +0.12%
Graph up Murban 1 day 70.00 +0.33 +0.47%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 66.11 +0.67 +1.02%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 71.17 +0.99 +1.41%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 69.71 +0.90 +1.31%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 70.15 +0.78 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 70.15 +0.78 +1.12%
Chart Girassol 1 day 70.74 +0.67 +0.96%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 69.01 +0.48 +0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 54.01 +1.28 +2.43%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 54.58 +1.46 +2.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 67.83 +1.11 +1.66%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 69.23 +1.11 +1.63%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 64.08 +1.21 +1.92%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 61.68 +1.16 +1.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 61.68 +1.16 +1.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 64.23 +1.41 +2.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 67.03 +0.81 +1.22%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 62.08 +0.86 +1.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 69.95 +0.93 +1.35%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 65.25 +1.00 +1.56%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 59.00 +1.00 +1.72%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 68.05 -0.69 -1.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 62.78 +1.11 +1.80%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 66.73 +1.11 +1.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 66.73 +1.11 +1.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 65.25 +1.00 +1.56%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 58.00 +1.50 +2.65%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 73.81 +1.40 +1.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 7 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days And now, hybrid electric locomotives...
  • 4 hours .
  • 1 day Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds

Breaking News:

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online

A Rare Moment Of Stability For Oil Prices

A Rare Moment Of Stability For Oil Prices

Oil prices have generally been…

New Iran Nuclear Deal May Completely Derail Oil Price Rally

New Iran Nuclear Deal May Completely Derail Oil Price Rally

Two and a half million…

Oil Tops $71 As OPEC+ Keeps Output Plans Unchanged

Oil Tops $71 As OPEC+ Keeps Output Plans Unchanged

Oil prices rallied ahead of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

''We'll See $200 Oil": Russia & OPEC Ministers Blast IEA's Net Zero Plan

By ZeroHedge - Jun 03, 2021, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

After in recent months crude oil prices have clearly recovered from their COVID-19 slump on steadily increasing demand, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak addressed the much-anticipated decision-making at the upcoming OPEC+ conference set for August and the expectation that it will decide to raise output significantly beyond the current pandemic-induced strategy of gradually releasing more barrels into a strengthening oil market.

Novak said in his Thursday remarks at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum that while it remains "premature" to talk about output decisions for August, he affirmed "The current oil price is good enough for Russia," adding: "Oil prices reflect the balance of supply and demand," and noted it's expected the seasonal oil demand will increase in the third quarter of the year. On Wednesday Brent crude futures touched their highest price since September 2019 at $71.99, with the international benchmark gaining 1.6%, following the day prior the benchmark seeing a rise of almost 3%.

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak (R), at a prior OPEC+ meeting, via Reuters.

Novak confirmed the upcoming OPEC+ conference will address and finalize oil output for August and other months, while stressing that oil prices shooting too high "may force users to switch to other energy sources." Related: Climate Revolt Against Big Oil May Lead To Surge In Crude Prices

On that front in particular, he blasted current IEA proposals and a "road map" being pushed which in the end could lead to $200 a barrel oil(!):

If the world were to follow the International Energy Agency’s controversial road map, which said investment in new fields would have to stop immediately to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, "the price for oil will go to, what, $200? Gas prices will skyrocket," Novak said.

And naturally Qatar and Saudi Arabia seconded that dire assessment, vowing to continue expanding their oil and gas facilities while pointing the finger at the climate activists for seeking to starve industry cash. Bloomberg presents the Gulf statements Thursday as follows

The "euphoria" around the transition to clean energy is "dangerous," Qatar’s Energy Minister Saad Sherida Al Kaabi said at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia on Thursday.

"When you deprive the business from additional investments, you have big spikes" in prices, he stressed further.

As a reminder, IEA's roadmap set out in the Paris Accords for achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 requires reducing emissions as much as possible then offsetting the rest with "carbon removal" plans financed by carbon credits.

Source: IEA

However as we've detailed before, with economists expecting global growth to expand at even faster rates thanks to the infusion of stimulus inspired by the pandemic, it follows that energy demand will also increase more quickly. Despite this, many economists and scientists expect that improvements in energy efficiency and the shift to renewables means that global energy demand will be around 8% smaller than it is today in 2050, even though the global economy will be more than twice as large as it is today.

With this in mind, it was perhaps the recent Saudi comments from St. Petersburg which put it best, dismissing the "la-la-land" scenario in an earlier statement...

"Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has already dismissed the IEA road map, which would limit the average increase in global temperatures to 1.5 Celsius, calling it a la-la-land scenario," he said according to Bloomberg"When asked on Thursday if oil is dead, he responded by saying the kingdom is increasing its production capacity."

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Rises On OPEC Optimism
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Boasts Successful Nuclear Fusion

China Boasts Successful Nuclear Fusion
New Iran Nuclear Deal May Completely Derail Oil Price Rally

New Iran Nuclear Deal May Completely Derail Oil Price Rally
Oil Rises After ‘Cataclysmic’ Boardroom Showdown

Oil Rises After ‘Cataclysmic’ Boardroom Showdown
Is There A Huge Undisclosed Short In Oil Explorer Reconnaissance Energy Africa?

Is There A Huge Undisclosed Short In Oil Explorer Reconnaissance Energy Africa?
The Two Major Obstacles To A Hydrogen Revolution

The Two Major Obstacles To A Hydrogen Revolution



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com