OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 33.32 +2.19 +7.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 36.96 +2.60 +7.57%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 1.804 +0.026 +1.46%
Graph down Mars US 4 hours 28.48 -13.50 -32.16%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 48.33 -3.41 -6.59%
Graph down Urals 4 days 48.15 -0.10 -0.21%
Graph down Marine 23 hours 32.79 -15.79 -32.50%
Graph down Murban 23 hours 34.86 -15.46 -30.72%
Graph down Iran Heavy 23 hours 28.58 -9.30 -24.55%
Graph down Basra Light 23 hours 32.68 -13.66 -29.48%
Graph down Saharan Blend 23 hours 35.97 -10.44 -22.50%
Graph down Bonny Light 23 hours 37.22 -9.11 -19.66%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 17.87 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 21 hours 25.88 -4.62 -15.15%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 21 hours 42.13 -4.62 -9.88%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 21 hours 41.68 -4.62 -9.98%
Graph down Sweet Crude 21 hours 37.03 -4.62 -11.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 21 hours 31.28 -4.62 -12.87%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 43.89 -5.06 -10.34%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 37.75 -4.75 -11.18%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 31.50 -4.75 -13.10%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 49.48 -1.22 -2.41%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 35.23 -4.62 -11.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 39.18 -4.62 -10.55%
All Charts
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Premium Content

Trump Prepares Aid Package To Relieve U.S. Oil Producers

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 09, 2020, 7:00 PM CDT
Trump JCPOA

The Trump Administration will review solutions to the pain felt by US oil producers as oil prices fall to multi-year lows on Monday, according to Bloomberg.

Administration officials will present the President with options, which will include financial assistance to industries affected by the coronavirus and the oil price crash. These measures may include cash injections, tax credits, payroll tax cuts, and tariff reductions on specific Chinese imports, Bloomberg sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Oil prices fell sharply since on Monday after the OPEC+ talks fell apart on Friday and Saudi Arabia and Russia vowed to increase oil production in an oil price war that saw Saudi slash its OSP for April by between $6 and $8 per barrel.

By Monday afternoon, the WTI Crude grade had fallen 25.02% to $30.95—the largest oil price slide in years.

US oil companies were hit hard on Monday, with Chevron (-15.37%), Occidental (-52.01%), Apache (-53.86%), Marathon Oil (-46.81%), ExxonMobil (-12.22%), EOG Resources (-31.98%), ConocoPhillips (-24.87%), and Pioneer Natural Resource (-36.96%), all falling sharply on the day.

While US oil companies may be feeling the pinch, US consumers—mainly drivers—may be in for a real treat, with gasoline prices at the pump expected to fall. Average gasoline prices in the United States are already the lowest they’ve been in a year, according to Gas Buddy. Gasoline could dip below $2 per gallon in the coming weeks if the oil price war persists, Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy told USA Today.

And as gas prices go down, discretionary spending goes up—a positive development for the economy.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

