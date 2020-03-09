The First Casualty Of Tanking Oil Prices

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 35 mins 31.13 -10.15 -24.59%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 34.36 -10.91 -24.10%
Graph up Natural Gas 35 mins 1.778 +0.070 +4.10%
Graph down Mars US 10 mins 28.48 -13.50 -32.16%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 48.33 -3.41 -6.59%
Graph down Urals 4 days 48.15 -0.10 -0.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 43.89 -5.06 -10.34%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 43.89 -5.06 -10.34%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 46.33 -5.61 -10.80%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 35.75 -4.57 -11.33%
Chart Natural Gas 35 mins 1.778 +0.070 +4.10%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 48.58 -2.16 -4.26%
Graph down Murban 4 days 50.32 -2.44 -4.62%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 37.88 -5.86 -13.40%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 46.34 -4.54 -8.92%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 46.41 -6.05 -11.53%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 46.33 -5.61 -10.80%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 46.33 -5.61 -10.80%
Chart Girassol 4 days 46.07 -5.81 -11.20%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 48.33 -3.41 -6.59%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 17.87 -10.23 -36.41%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 25.88 -4.62 -15.15%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 42.13 -4.62 -9.88%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 41.68 -4.62 -9.98%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 37.03 -4.62 -11.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 31.28 -4.62 -12.87%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 31.28 -4.62 -12.87%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 35.53 -4.62 -11.51%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 40.28 -4.62 -10.29%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 31.78 -4.62 -12.69%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 43.89 -5.06 -10.34%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 37.75 -4.75 -11.18%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 31.50 -4.75 -13.10%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 49.48 -1.22 -2.41%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 35.23 -4.62 -11.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 39.18 -4.62 -10.55%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 39.18 -4.62 -10.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 37.75 -4.75 -11.18%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 31.50 -4.75 -13.10%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 49.01 -4.62 -8.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 7 minutes Is Putin Getting Russia's Economy All Wrong?
  • 10 minutes Oil Apocalypse . . . . Putin said, "Nyet" to Mohammed bin Salman
  • 12 minutes OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 4 hours Saudis did not discount to spite Russia. April contract price $58.50. Friday spot price $45.27. Difference - $13.13 drop. Buyers commit March 10th for April delivery.
  • 3 hours Willing to Bet Several Large Funds Being Liquidated Right Now
  • 2 hours 'Green New Deal' extremist panic-mongering to collapse as low oil & gas & LNG prices crash
  • 3 mins Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 19 mins When to Add?
  • 3 hours What's the end affect of virus on China. Banking crisis ?
  • 18 hours Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 8 hours Italy - tragedy of epic proportions unfolding. Should be on total lockdown. 49 deaths today like would be 1130 in China cause 23 times less population
  • 5 hours CCP holding back virus data . . . . . . Spanish Flu 1918 MUTATED, Came in 3 waves, Lasted 14 months and killed upward 5% World population
  • 6 hours Today 127 new cases in US, 99 in China, 778 in Italy
  • 21 hours Saudi Arabia to hike oil output above 10 mln bpd in April after OPEC+ deal collapse
  • 10 hours Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power

Breaking News:

Standard Chartered Slashes WTI Oil Price Forecast To $32

Alt Text

The Very Real Possibility Of $30 Oil

With OPEC+ failing to agree…

Alt Text

What’s Next For North American Shale?

The United States shale patch…

Alt Text

Investor Exodus Leaves Oil Stocks In Disarray

Oil firms and oil stocks…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The First Casualty Of Tanking Oil Prices

Join Our Community
Oil field

In the wake of one of history’s largest oil price declines in a single day, a Rystad Energy impact analysis shows that US drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs) will be the first assets to be threatened by the newly formed low price environment, as their breakeven costs are now only dollars away from market prices.

Around 80% of shale DUCs currently have break-even oil prices below $25 West Texas Intermediate ($30 Brent), Rystad Energy’s data show.

“If nobody blinks in this supply war, prices may have to go this low in order to properly reduce production and get supply-demand back in balance,” says Artem Abramov, Rystad Energy’s Head of Shale Research.

“This could turn out to be one of the greatest shocks ever faced by the oil industry, as coronavirus containment measures will add to the headache of producers fighting for market share. And OPEC has clearly stated that it won’t be coming to the rescue in the second quarter of 2020,” adds Abramov.

The only hope on the immediate horizon is for OPEC countries and Russia to capitulate and tighten the supply valves at their next meeting in June.

Russia’s hard “no” to further production cuts last Friday did not come as a big surprise, Abramov said, but the size of Saudi Arabia’s discounts to all export markets over the weekend certainly did.

Related: Why 2030 Isn’t The Magic Year For Electric Vehicles

As the market searches for a floor, Rystad Energy believes prices will experience extreme levels of volatility in the coming days and will have to go even lower than the current $35 Brent, as the potential 2 million barrels per day (bpd) surplus in the market in the second quarter of 2020 may grow even larger depending on the production response from OPEC and Russia.

However, we suspect that the OPEC+ alliance could still survive this impasse. Russia has successfully made the point that it is prepared to face the consequences of a “no-deal” scenario. As the effect of the virus outbreak on the global economy becomes increasingly clear, we find it likely that OPEC+ will meet again in June and try to reach a new agreement to balance the market.

Rystad Energy’s shale team has modeled three alternative price scenarios reflecting how the US shale industry could respond to lower WTI prices. In this analysis, under the $30 WTI scenario, which is the one closest to the current price levels, oil production in the Lower 48 states would continue to grow towards July-August by around 200,000 to 300,000 bpd versus current output levels.

Production would then start to decline during the year’s fourth quarter. The volumes at risk versus our previous base case grow by as much as 1 million bpd for December 2020 production if oil prices stay at $30 WTI a barrel. In this scenario, Lower 48 oil production would end the year more or less flat from where it started.

It remains to be seen whether OPEC+ will return to the negotiating table before the next scheduled meeting in June, but until that happens, the market will evidently be left on its own to clear out an unprecedented supply-demand surplus that could surpass 3 million bpd in the second quarter of 2020. Buckle your seatbelts as the market moves into unchartered territory.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Can Saudi Arabia Survive The Oil Price War It Started?
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Crash 25% As Oil War Begins

Oil Prices Crash 25% As Oil War Begins
Oil Price Armageddon As OPEC+ Disintegrates

Oil Price Armageddon As OPEC+ Disintegrates

 OPEC Presents Russia With Production Cut Ultimatum

OPEC Presents Russia With Production Cut Ultimatum

 OPEC To Russia: It’s Over

OPEC To Russia: It’s Over

 Shale In Crisis As Oil Prices Collapse

Shale In Crisis As Oil Prices Collapse



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com