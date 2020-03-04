Goldman Sachs: Brent Oil Could Drop To $45 In April

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 50 mins 46.78 -0.40 -0.85%
Graph down Brent Crude 16 mins 51.13 -0.73 -1.41%
Graph up Natural Gas 50 mins 1.827 +0.027 +1.50%
Graph down Mars US 28 mins 47.58 -0.50 -1.04%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 52.65 +1.00 +1.94%
Graph up Urals 17 hours 47.30 +0.40 +0.85%
Graph down Louisiana Light 9 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Louisiana Light 9 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 52.99 +0.57 +1.09%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 42.02 +0.17 +0.41%
Chart Natural Gas 50 mins 1.827 +0.027 +1.50%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 51.78 +1.23 +2.43%
Graph up Murban 2 days 53.74 +1.27 +2.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 44.62 +0.40 +0.90%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 52.71 +0.26 +0.50%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 53.02 +0.46 +0.88%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 52.99 +0.57 +1.09%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 52.99 +0.57 +1.09%
Chart Girassol 2 days 52.49 +0.54 +1.04%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 52.65 +1.00 +1.94%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 32.10 -0.88 -2.67%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 31.78 +0.43 +1.37%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 48.03 +0.43 +0.90%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 47.58 +0.43 +0.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 42.93 +0.43 +1.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 37.18 +0.43 +1.17%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 37.18 +0.43 +1.17%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 41.43 +0.43 +1.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 46.18 +0.43 +0.94%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 37.68 +0.43 +1.15%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 9 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 43.25 -0.50 -1.14%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 37.00 -0.50 -1.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 50.85 +2.54 +5.26%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 40.73 -0.40 -0.97%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 44.68 -0.40 -0.89%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 44.68 -0.40 -0.89%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 43.25 -0.50 -1.14%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 37.50 +0.50 +1.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 54.91 +0.43 +0.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 7 minutes Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 9 minutes China Communist Party holding back key virus data. Put world and own people at increased risk.
  • 12 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 57 mins Interesting Question: What if Iran Develops a Drone Army Like Turkey?
  • 3 hours Pompeo Confirms US-Taliban Deal Has Secret Elements
  • 20 hours Norway horrified as new rates make EV charging prices higher than petrol
  • 20 hours OPEC+ says they can get oil to $60 bbl with 1 mm bbl/d cut. How, when by most accounts China's demand alone down 4 mm bbl/d ? The OPEC Smoke & Mirrors. It works ?
  • 18 hours Syria conflict
  • 14 hours Investments worthy in versatile and clean natural gas
  • 21 hours We're freezing! Isn't it great? The carbon tax must be working!
  • 3 hours Oil up Market Up-Band Aid or Cure
  • 8 hours Chinese Supply Chain Considerations
  • 11 hours Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
  • 18 hours What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?
  • 3 hours China's Dreams of World Leadership are Fading
  • 3 hours Trump Orders Biofuel Boost

Breaking News:

Europe Looks To Pass 2050 Net Zero Carbon Goal Into Law

Alt Text

Oil Prices Slump On Renewed Coronavirus Concerns

After several consecutive days of…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Rise As Market Expects Large OPEC+ Cut

Oil prices rose early on…

Alt Text

OPEC Aims To Balance Oil Markets Against All Odds

As OPEC scrambles to bring…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Goldman Sachs: Brent Oil Could Drop To $45 In April

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 04, 2020, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Goldman Sachs

In the second downward revision of its oil price outlook in just one month, Goldman Sachs slashed again its estimates for 2020, noting that even deeper OPEC+ cuts and central banks’ interventions may not be able to erase the glut amid depressed oil demand and Brent crude could fall to as low as $45 a barrel next month.

According to a Goldman note from Tuesday, OPEC+ cuts may help inventories balance later in 2020, but they will not be able to prevent an already sizeable inventory accumulation around the world, because of the slump in demand in the coronavirus outbreak.

“It will take sustained curtailed OPEC+ production - rather than global synchronized rate cuts - to help prices gradually recover from April onwards,” Goldman Sachs analysts said in the note, as carried by Reuters.

Goldman Sachs does not rule out Brent Crude falling to $45 a barrel in April. This compares to $52 per barrel Brent early on Wednesday.

For the third and fourth quarter of 2020, Goldman Sachs now sees Brent Crude averaging $53 a barrel in Q3, down from a previous forecast of $60, and averaging $59 in Q4, down from $65 expected previously.

According to the investment bank, this year’s oil demand growth will see the lowest pace of growth since the 2008-2009 financial crisis. Related: Oil Prices Rise As Market Expects Large OPEC+ Cut

This week’s cut in the oil price outlook is Goldman Sachs’s second downward revision of prices in one month—it had already slashed forecasts by $10 a barrel in the middle of February.

Earlier in February, Citigroup slashed its oil price forecasts for three of the quarters this year and doesn’t rule out Brent Crude sliding to as low as $47 a barrel as the bank sees the impact of the coronavirus on oil demand—and the economy in general—as being more severe than initially thought.

Earlier this week, Bank of America Merrill Lynch slashed its 2020 oil price forecast for Brent Crude by $8 per barrel. BofA cuts its 2020 average oil price projection for WTI Crude to $49 a barrel and for Brent to $54 per barrel.

The oil price rout last week is putting more pressure on OPEC and its partners to agree later this week on deep cuts in Q2 to try to support prices.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Oil Prices Rise As Market Expects Large OPEC+ Cut
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

EV Battery Breakthrough: Twice The Range, Five Minutes To Charge

EV Battery Breakthrough: Twice The Range, Five Minutes To Charge
The Holy Grail Of Clean Energy Is Closer Than Ever

The Holy Grail Of Clean Energy Is Closer Than Ever

 Oil Prices In Freefall As Pandemic Fears Grow

Oil Prices In Freefall As Pandemic Fears Grow

 Coronavirus Panic Is Causing A Worst-Case Scenario For Oil

Coronavirus Panic Is Causing A Worst-Case Scenario For Oil

 Shale Drillers Need A Miracle To Keep Production From Falling

Shale Drillers Need A Miracle To Keep Production From Falling

1
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com