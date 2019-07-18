Brand New Material Could Lead To Cheaper Solar Cells

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 40 mins 55.30 -1.48 -2.61%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.93 -1.73 -2.72%
Natural Gas 40 mins 2.263 -0.015 -0.66%
Mars US 21 mins 60.90 -0.88 -1.42%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.60 -2.19 -3.28%
Urals 17 hours 61.40 -1.85 -2.92%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.25 -2.30 -3.56%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.25 -2.30 -3.56%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.88 -2.43 -3.61%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.21 -2.28 -3.77%
Natural Gas 40 mins 2.263 -0.015 -0.66%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 63.32 -1.30 -2.01%
Murban 2 days 64.66 -1.39 -2.10%
Iran Heavy 2 days 55.04 -4.81 -8.04%
Basra Light 2 days 65.18 -0.42 -0.64%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.02 -2.38 -3.64%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.88 -2.43 -3.61%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.88 -2.43 -3.61%
Girassol 2 days 65.12 -2.50 -3.70%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.60 -2.19 -3.28%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 38.01 -1.34 -3.41%
Western Canadian Select 24 hours 47.43 -0.84 -1.74%
Canadian Condensate 31 days 52.43 -0.84 -1.58%
Premium Synthetic 24 hours 57.28 -0.84 -1.45%
Sweet Crude 24 hours 52.98 -0.84 -1.56%
Peace Sour 24 hours 51.78 -0.84 -1.60%
Peace Sour 24 hours 51.78 -0.84 -1.60%
Light Sour Blend 24 hours 52.78 -0.84 -1.57%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 24 hours 57.68 -0.84 -1.44%
Central Alberta 24 hours 53.28 -0.84 -1.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.25 -2.30 -3.56%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 51.75 -1.75 -3.27%
Giddings 17 hours 45.50 -1.75 -3.70%
ANS West Coast 2 days 64.56 -0.83 -1.27%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 49.25 -1.48 -2.92%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 53.20 -1.48 -2.71%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 53.20 -1.48 -2.71%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 51.75 -1.75 -3.27%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 -2.75 -5.53%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.66 -2.80 -3.97%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 8 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 11 minutes Energy Outlook for Renewables. Pie in the sky or real?
  • 4 mins Shale Oil will it self destruct?
  • 7 mins Berkeley becomes first U.S. city to ban natural gas in new homes
  • 1 day Excellent Choice: Germany's Von der Leyen Secures Powerful EU Executive Top Job
  • 8 hours Today in Energy
  • 8 hours Oil Rises After Iran Says It Seized Foreign Tanker In Gulf
  • 8 hours Mnuchin Says No Change To U.S. Dollar Policy ‘As of Now’
  • 7 hours Populist, But Good: Elizabeth Warren Takes Aim at Private-Equity Funds
  • 19 hours Washington Post hit piece attacking oil, Christians and Trump
  • 1 day Migration From Eastern Europe Raises German Population To Record High
  • 1 day White House insider who predicted Iran False Flag, David Goldberg found dead in his New York apartment
  • 2 days A Silence is heard
  • 2 days Germany exits coal: A model for Asia?
  • 2 hours Why Natural Gas is Natural

Breaking News:

Opposition: Venezuela’s Debt To Russia, China To Be Renegotiated Via Paris Club

Alt Text

No, You Can’t Get Paid To “Go Solar”: Beware Of Energy Scams

As if the solar industry…

Alt Text

China Plans To Build Space Solar Station

Chinese scientists have published plans…

Alt Text

A Unique Play In Solar

As the stock market has…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Solar Energy
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Brand New Material Could Lead To Cheaper Solar Cells

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 18, 2019, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Solar panels

Scientists may have found a pathway to designing interfaces of hybrid materials that are capable of turning light into electrical currents with high efficiency—a breakthrough that could potentially boost the performance of solar cells and slash their manufacturing costs.

In one of the latest scientific research into novel materials and technologies to boost solar cell performance, scientists at the University of Kansas said this week that a breakthrough material combining organic semiconductors with a recently discovered two-dimensional (2D) semiconductor could overcome the current limitations of generating free electrons and charges from organic semiconductors.

Organic semiconductors, a type of carbon-based materials with optical and electronic properties, currently have significant limitations in generating free charges, which prevents them from being used on a wide scale, the University of Kansas says.

But two physics research groups at the university have recently managed to generate free electrons by combining organic semiconductors with a single atomic layer of molybdenum disulfide (MoS2)—a recently discovered two-dimensional (2D) semiconductor.

Commenting on the properties of organic semiconductors themselves, Wai-Lun Chan, associate professor of physics & astronomy at the University of Kansas and leader of one of the research groups, said:

“So-called ‘free electrons,’ which wander freely in the material and conduct electricity, are rare and can’t be generated readily by light absorption. This impedes the use of these organic materials in applications like solar panels because panels built with these materials often have poor performance.”

The KU researchers therefore focused on “freeing the electrons” as a potential breakthrough in developing organic semiconductors for solar cells, light sensors, and many other optoelectronic applications. By adding the 2D layer, researchers allow the electrons to “to escape from “holes” and move freely,” they say. Related: The Biggest Challenges Facing America’s Nuclear Sector

The findings of the groups led by Chan and Hui Zhao, professor of physics & astronomy, “will help develop general principles of how to design the ‘landscape’ to free the electrons in such hybrid materials,” the University of Kansas said.

The KU research is the latest discovery that could, in the future, lead to much higher solar cell performance than previously thought.

Recent research and experiments have led to discoveries in both organic semiconductors and conventional silicon-based solar cells.

Earlier this month, physicists from the Dresden Integrated Center for Applied Physics and Photonic Materials (IAPP) and the Center for Advancing Electronics Dresden (cfaed) at the TU Dresden—together with researchers from Tübingen, Potsdam, and Mainz—were able to demonstrate how electronic energies in organic semiconductor films can be tuned by electrostatic forces.

At MIT, researchers have shown through experiments that a photon in the silicon cell could be ‘turbocharged’ in order “to kick out two electrons instead of one, opening the door for a new kind of solar cell with greater efficiency than was thought possible.”

These ‘turbocharged’ silicon cells could potentially raise the power produced by the solar cell — from a current theoretical maximum of 29.1 percent, up to a maximum of about 35 percent, according to a paper published earlier this month by graduate student Markus Einzinger, professor of chemistry Moungi Bawendi, professor of electrical engineering and computer science Marc Baldo, and eight others at MIT and at Princeton University.  

At Penn State, researchers have found that 2D perovskite materials have unique, conductive edge states.

“Researchers said the findings could boost performance of solar cells and LED technology by providing additional charge pathways within the devices,” Penn State said in a news release this week. Related: Colombia’s Push To Triple Proven Oil & Gas Reserves

Last year, researchers at Penn State found that the properties of an inexpensive and quick-to-produce class of materials known as halide perovskites could lead to more efficient PV materials to replace traditional silicon solar cells.

Chinese researchers said in October 2018 they had developed a new technique to make solar cells that could allow them to avoid high-temperature processes, thus making those solar cells lower-cost and more efficient.

Also last year, researchers from Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin (HZB) said  that they had experimented with increasing the efficiency of silicon solar cells by incorporating layers of organic molecules into the solar cell. This could potentially abolish the 29.3 percent theoretical efficiency limit for silicon solar cells due to their physical material properties, they say.

Falling costs have already made unsubsidized onshore wind and solar the cheapest sources of electricity generation in nearly all major economies in the world, including India and China, BloombergNEF said in a report late last year.

If just one or two of the recent breakthroughs were to turn into a viable way to boost solar cell performance on a large scale, solar power and renewable energy generation could become even cheaper and more widespread.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

24/7 Power: The Future Of Solar
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

IEA: Huge Oil Glut Coming In 2020

IEA: Huge Oil Glut Coming In 2020
Tesla Claims Secret Project Has Fallen Into Chinese Rival’s Hands

Tesla Claims Secret Project Has Fallen Into Chinese Rival’s Hands

 An Unexpected Boon For Alberta’s Oil Producers

An Unexpected Boon For Alberta’s Oil Producers

 Signs Of Slower Permian Oil Growth Continue To Emerge

Signs Of Slower Permian Oil Growth Continue To Emerge

 Why This Oil Rally Won’t Last

Why This Oil Rally Won’t Last

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com