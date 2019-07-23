Hedge Funds Unexpectedly Set The Stage For An Oil Rally

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.97 +0.20 +0.35%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.98 +0.15 +0.23%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.264 -0.011 -0.48%
Mars US 4 hours 60.57 +0.75 +1.25%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.27 +1.34 +2.13%
Urals 22 hours 61.20 +1.05 +1.75%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.12 +1.95 +3.19%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.12 +1.95 +3.19%
Bonny Light 22 hours 63.77 -0.13 -0.20%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.54 +0.55 +0.97%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.264 -0.011 -0.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 22 hours 62.13 -0.53 -0.85%
Murban 22 hours 64.06 -0.64 -0.99%
Iran Heavy 22 hours 54.32 +0.03 +0.06%
Basra Light 22 hours 65.85 +0.45 +0.69%
Saharan Blend 22 hours 61.93 -0.14 -0.23%
Bonny Light 22 hours 63.77 -0.13 -0.20%
Bonny Light 22 hours 63.77 -0.13 -0.20%
Girassol 22 hours 64.63 +0.06 +0.09%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.27 +1.34 +2.13%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 40.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 6 hours 44.72 +0.96 +2.19%
Canadian Condensate 37 days 51.87 +0.46 +0.89%
Premium Synthetic 6 hours 56.72 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 6 hours 52.42 +1.16 +2.26%
Peace Sour 6 hours 51.22 +0.46 +0.91%
Peace Sour 6 hours 51.22 +0.46 +0.91%
Light Sour Blend 6 hours 52.22 +0.46 +0.89%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 57.12 +0.46 +0.81%
Central Alberta 6 hours 52.72 +0.46 +0.88%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.12 +1.95 +3.19%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 53.25 +0.75 +1.43%
Giddings 22 hours 47.00 +0.75 +1.62%
ANS West Coast 5 days 63.75 +0.27 +0.43%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 50.72 +0.55 +1.10%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 54.67 +0.55 +1.02%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 54.67 +0.55 +1.02%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 53.25 +0.75 +1.43%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.50 +0.50 +1.09%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.10 +0.59 +0.89%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Iran Says It Arrested 17 CIA Spies, Some Sentenced To Death
  • 9 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 13 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 18 hours Iran Loses $130,000,000 Oil Revenue Every Day They Continue Their Games . . . .Opportunity Lost . . . Will Never Get It Back. . . . . LOL .
  • 23 mins Platts says if Iran's 2 mm bbls exports comes back on market oil goes to $40 . . . What about new Permian pipelines 2.47 mm bbls coming ? . . . WHAT IF BOTH IRAN AND PERMIAN TOTAL 4.47 mm added bbls . . . OMG !
  • 4 hours Today President Trump Questioned U.S. Policing the Straits of Hormuz for Rich Asian Countries. Allies Britain and Japan were asked to participate. Said NO. US spends $100 Billion/year Protecting Mideast Shipping Lanes!
  • 11 hours Renewables provided only about 4% of total global energy needs in 2018
  • 29 mins Millions of Barrels of Iranian Oil Are Piled Up in China’s Ports
  • 8 hours So You Think We’re Reducing Fossil Fuel? — Think Again
  • 3 hours N.Y. Governor Signs Climate Bill
  • 7 hours Oil Giant Saudi Arabia Is Set to Start First Wind-Power Plant
  • 1 day Berkeley becomes first U.S. city to ban natural gas in new homes
  • 20 hours U.S. Administration Moves To End Asylum Protections For Central Americans
  • 1 day How is E&P of Marginal Oil on the UKCS Similar to the Shale Oil Operations in the US?
  • 7 hours EIA Reports Are Fraudulent : EIA Is Conspiring With Trump To Keep Oil Prices Low
  • 1 day Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House

Breaking News:

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

Alt Text

Oil Prices Edge Up Ahead Of Crude Inventory Reports

Oil prices were up early…

Alt Text

‘‘Psychological War’’ With Iran Fails To Move Oil Markets

Oil markets reacted calmly at…

Alt Text

WTI Spikes Above $60 For First Time In Nearly Two Months

A large crude draw combined…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Hedge Funds Unexpectedly Set The Stage For An Oil Rally

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 23, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil trader

As market participants continue to weigh two decisively bearish factors for oil prices—slowing oil demand growth and soaring non-OPEC oil supply—two potentially bullish drivers have made money managers return to buying oil in recent weeks.

The possibility of a Fed rate cut as soon as next week and the flaring-up of the Iran-West tensions in the Middle East and the world’s most important oil shipping lane, the Strait of Hormuz, resulted in hedge funds buying petroleum futures at the fastest pace in nearly a year in the most recent reporting week, according to exchange data compiled by Reuters market analyst John Kemp.     

Despite the jump in bets on rising oil prices, the current overall positioning of hedge funds and other money managers points to a further upside for oil prices as the ratio of longs to shorts is still way off the highs in April 2019 and September 2018 that were followed by hefty sell-offs. Shorts are still relatively high and could prompt another short covering, while longs are not as high as earlier this year, suggesting that there is room for further buying, Kemp argues.  

In the week to July 16, portfolio managers boosted their net long position—the difference between bullish and bearish bets—in the six most important oil contracts by the equivalent of 84 million barrels, to a total of 647 million barrels. Bets on rising prices, long positions, jumped by 76 million barrels, while shorts decreased by 8 million barrels in the latest reporting week, according to exchange data analyzed by Kemp.

The 84-million-barrel addition to the net long position in the six petroleum contracts was the largest weekly increase in bets on rising prices since August 2018.

The ratio of longs to shorts in WTI Crude and Brent Crude increased to 4.33 in the week to July 16, up from 3.82 in the previous week and a recent low of 3.64 on June 18.

In WTI Crude, money managers boosted their bets on rising prices by the most in four months to their highest level since the end of May, according to exchange data compiled by Bloomberg. Related: Oil Glut Could Worsen As Libya’s Civil War Ends

The increased buying in the past few weeks comes after nearly two months of liquidation of longs and opening of short positions as money managers—spooked by gloomy outlooks for the global economy and oil demand growth—continued to amass shorts and cut longs in oil.

At the end of May and early June, the oil market turned decisively bearish as fears of slowing global economy and oil demand growth intensified. Analysts began to warn that this year’s oil demand growth could be the lowest in years and speculators started to intensify the sell-off in the petroleum complex.

That sell-off came to a halt in the middle of June, when tensions in the Middle East began to ratchet up again.

In late June and in the first half of July, market participants and money managers continued to weigh the bearish factors—slowing demand growth and surging U.S. oil production—against the bullish factors such as rising geopolitical risks and a dovish Fed that may cut interest rates, leading to weaker U.S. dollar against other currencies that would make oil cheaper for the large crude importing nations in Asia and spur buying in commodities traded in dollars.

No one dares brush aside the bearish factors, especially with recent downgrades of oil demand growth forecasts, but the monetary policies of the U.S. and other major economies and the geopolitical risk premium have made hedge funds and other money managers more bullish on oil over the past weeks, especially compared to the decisively bearish sentiment that had gripped the market at the end of May and the first half of June.   Related: Why Goldman Sachs Thinks Oil Should Be Trading Higher

The positioning of the hedge funds, with longs still way below recent highs, suggests that there is a lot of room for prices to run, that is, if the worst of the demand fears don’t materialize.

Concerns about slowing economies and oil demand growth, coupled with a stubborn oil glut despite OPEC’s cuts (and due to U.S. shale), are capping price gains even as Iran seized a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, where daily oil flow averaged 21 million bpd in 2018, or the equivalent of about 21 percent of global petroleum liquids consumption.

If the Fed and other central banks cut interest rates to spur economic growth, this could boost oil demand growth and instill bullishness in a market which has been heavily weighed down by fears of demand slowdown. Current hedge fund positions in oil futures also point to risks tilted to the upside.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

The Two Most Important Catalysts For Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale Is Doomed No Matter What They Do

U.S. Shale Is Doomed No Matter What They Do
Millions Of ‘Hidden’ Iranian Barrels Set To Hit Oil Markets

Millions Of ‘Hidden’ Iranian Barrels Set To Hit Oil Markets

 Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

 Iran Takes Revenge: Seizes British Oil Tanker

Iran Takes Revenge: Seizes British Oil Tanker

 Oil Will Go ‘’Bust’’ If Recession Hits

Oil Will Go ‘’Bust’’ If Recession Hits

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com