A New Gasoline Glut Is In The Making

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.38 -1.40 -2.47%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.12 -1.54 -2.42%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.263 -0.015 -0.66%
Mars US 19 hours 61.78 -0.69 -1.10%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.60 -2.19 -3.28%
Urals 2 days 63.25 -0.20 -0.32%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.25 -2.30 -3.56%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.25 -2.30 -3.56%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.88 -2.43 -3.61%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.21 -2.28 -3.77%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.263 -0.015 -0.66%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 63.32 -1.30 -2.01%
Murban 2 days 64.66 -1.39 -2.10%
Iran Heavy 2 days 55.04 -4.81 -8.04%
Basra Light 2 days 65.18 -0.42 -0.64%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.02 -2.38 -3.64%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.88 -2.43 -3.61%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.88 -2.43 -3.61%
Girassol 2 days 65.12 -2.50 -3.70%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.60 -2.19 -3.28%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.95 -1.40 -3.56%
Western Canadian Select 20 hours 47.43 -0.84 -1.74%
Canadian Condensate 31 days 52.43 -0.84 -1.58%
Premium Synthetic 20 hours 57.28 -0.84 -1.45%
Sweet Crude 20 hours 52.98 -0.84 -1.56%
Peace Sour 20 hours 51.78 -0.84 -1.60%
Peace Sour 20 hours 51.78 -0.84 -1.60%
Light Sour Blend 20 hours 52.78 -0.84 -1.57%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 57.68 -0.84 -1.44%
Central Alberta 20 hours 53.28 -0.84 -1.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.25 -2.30 -3.56%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.50 -1.00 -1.83%
Giddings 2 days 47.25 -1.00 -2.07%
ANS West Coast 7 days 67.88 -1.46 -2.11%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.73 -0.84 -1.63%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.68 -0.84 -1.51%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.68 -0.84 -1.51%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.50 -1.00 -1.83%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 -2.75 -5.53%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.66 -2.80 -3.97%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 8 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 11 minutes Energy Outlook for Renewables. Pie in the sky or real?
  • 2 hours Shale Oil will it self destruct?
  • 5 hours Berkeley becomes first U.S. city to ban natural gas in new homes
  • 23 hours Excellent Choice: Germany's Von der Leyen Secures Powerful EU Executive Top Job
  • 5 hours Today in Energy
  • 4 hours Oil Rises After Iran Says It Seized Foreign Tanker In Gulf
  • 4 hours Mnuchin Says No Change To U.S. Dollar Policy ‘As of Now’
  • 3 hours Populist, But Good: Elizabeth Warren Takes Aim at Private-Equity Funds
  • 15 hours Washington Post hit piece attacking oil, Christians and Trump
  • 22 hours Migration From Eastern Europe Raises German Population To Record High
  • 1 day White House insider who predicted Iran False Flag, David Goldberg found dead in his New York apartment
  • 1 day A Silence is heard
  • 1 day Germany exits coal: A model for Asia?
  • 2 days South Korea imports No Oil From Iran in June - First-Half Imports Fall 37%

Breaking News:

Eni’s Oil Tanker Fiasco

Alt Text

EV Makers Have A New Favorite Metal

Chinese manufacturers are increasingly pushing…

Alt Text

The Scary Truth About Canada's Energy Security

Canada, the world’s fourth largest…

Alt Text

Renewables On Track To Pass Nuclear Energy

Though coal is still the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

A New Gasoline Glut Is In The Making

By Nick Cunningham - Jul 18, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
gas station

The downstream refining sector has rebounded a bit, shrugging off the glut of gasoline seen earlier this year. But another product surplus could be looming in the second half of 2019 and into 2020.

Refiners worked at elevated levels last year, helping to produce a global gasoline surplus that ran into the early part of this year. However, refiners undertook extensive maintenance in the first few months of 2019, and the volume of refining capacity that has been offline recently has been higher than normal. According to Bank of America Merrill Lynch, refining outages have run about 300,000 bpd above year-ago levels so far in 2019. The downstream outages have been a big negative for crude oil, but they have helped trim the glut of refined products.

That helped bring gasoline stocks drastically down in a rather short period of time. “OECD gasoline inventories started 2019 at five year highs, but refinery issues and weak margins helped draw stocks down to three year lows by May,” Bank of America Merrill Lynch wrote in a note. Earlier this year, refining margins were in the dumps, but they have strengthened more recently.

(Click to enlarge)

“The US driving season has peaked but the global gasoline market remains tight, and cracks are holding firm,” Bank of America said.

However, the respite could be brief. The global economy continues to slow. Global manufacturing activity, as measured in PMI estimates, was in negative territory for two consecutive months in May and June for the first time since 2012. The U.S.-China trade war may not be getting worse, but it is frozen in place with 25 percent tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, and reciprocal tariffs on U.S. imports to China. Meanwhile, auto sales around the world have pulled back sharply. Related: Mexico Confirms Major Tax Cut For PEMEX

All of these factors serve to undercut demand for gasoline. “In the US, gasoline demand stalled recently after several years of very strong growth,” Bank of America said. “As a whole, OECD gasoline demand has contracted by 70k b/d over the past year. The last time OECD demand declined for four consecutive quarters was in 2013.”

The investment bank said that demand could move a bit higher due to falling prices. Fuel demand is price elastic, especially in developing economies.

But in addition to weaker economic growth, another big problem looming for gasoline markets is the expansion of refining capacity. “Significant growth in processing capacity and higher runs at China's teapot refineries have overwhelmed the Asian product markets, and new refinery starts will only compound this problem,” Bank of America warned. “Asian margins have already slumped to levels that force economic run cuts and should remain weak until capacity rationalization occurs, regional demand growth emerges from its slump, or more volume finds a home in the Atlantic basin.”

Ultimately, this spells bad news for gasoline margins and prices. “Gasoline cracks had a rough start to the year and although fundamentals improved through mid-year thanks to refinery outages, cracks for the remainder of 2019 and 2020 look weak from a historical perspective,” Bank of America concluded. Related: Is This Big Oil’s Next Secret Weapon?

One of the most disruptive events in years affecting the downstream sector is a few months away. New rules from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) on sulfur concentrations for marine fuels take effect at the start of 2020. In the recent past, many analysts thought that the IMO regulations would wreak havoc on various markets – gasoline, diesel and ultimately for crude oil. A shortage of low-sulfur fuels would, in theory, lead to a spike in diesel prices, which would push up crude oil as well. This was particularly true since the crude oil market was considered to be tightening at various points last summer and earlier this year.

But economic malaise is likely going to take the sting out of the new IMO rules. The recent slide in distillate prices can be seen as evidence of a slowdown in manufacturing, trade and construction. Motorists everywhere might not mind lower gasoline prices, but refiners won’t be too pleased.

By Nick Cunningham, Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Iran Claims It Seized Foreign Oil Tanker Smuggling Fuel In Gulf
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

IEA: Huge Oil Glut Coming In 2020

IEA: Huge Oil Glut Coming In 2020
Tesla Claims Secret Project Has Fallen Into Chinese Rival’s Hands

Tesla Claims Secret Project Has Fallen Into Chinese Rival’s Hands

 An Unexpected Boon For Alberta’s Oil Producers

An Unexpected Boon For Alberta’s Oil Producers

 Signs Of Slower Permian Oil Growth Continue To Emerge

Signs Of Slower Permian Oil Growth Continue To Emerge

 Why This Oil Rally Won’t Last

Why This Oil Rally Won’t Last

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com