The “Black Swan” Event That Could Unravel OPEC’s Efforts

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 50.11 +0.54 +1.09%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 53.94 +0.67 +1.26%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.776 +0.010 +0.57%
Graph down Mars US 2 hours 49.97 -0.90 -1.77%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 55.11 -0.61 -1.09%
Graph up Urals 20 hours 51.85 +0.10 +0.19%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 54.67 -1.29 -2.31%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 44.82 -0.55 -1.21%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.776 +0.010 +0.57%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 53.70 -1.11 -2.03%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 55.44 -1.06 -1.88%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 43.18 -1.67 -3.72%
Graph down Basra Light 20 hours 56.25 -1.57 -2.72%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 55.60 -1.36 -2.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 54.67 -1.29 -2.31%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 54.67 -1.29 -2.31%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 54.20 -1.20 -2.17%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 55.11 -0.61 -1.09%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 33.39 -0.85 -2.48%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 27.82 -0.63 -2.21%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 48.72 -0.63 -1.28%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 50.72 -0.63 -1.23%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 42.92 -0.63 -1.45%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 38.32 -0.63 -1.62%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 38.32 -0.63 -1.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 42.32 -0.63 -1.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 46.82 -0.63 -1.33%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 38.32 -0.63 -1.62%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 46.00 -0.75 -1.60%
Graph down Giddings 20 hours 39.75 -0.75 -1.85%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 56.40 -0.10 -0.18%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 43.52 -0.75 -1.69%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 47.47 -0.75 -1.56%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 47.47 -0.75 -1.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 46.00 -0.75 -1.60%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 40.50 -0.75 -1.82%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 58.55 -1.13 -1.89%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts
  • 7 minutes Trump reinvented tariffs and it worked
  • 11 minutes China's Dreams of World Leadership are Fading
  • 14 minutes US Shale: Technology
  • 21 mins Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 6 mins Has Trump put the USA at the service of Israel?
  • 4 mins Can You Corner a Market by Shorting it?
  • 5 hours Canadian Pipelines finally getting built
  • 1 hour To Survive, Maduro Gives up Control of Oil
  • 4 hours Europe’s Green Deal: Same Hysteria, Same Destruction
  • 22 mins Giuliani has the goods on Hunter.
  • 3 hours Owner
  • 5 hours “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy
  • 1 hour Is cheaper plastics feedstock on the horizon?
  • 6 hours Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
  • 1 day China gets caught?

Breaking News:

The Middle East Feels The Pinch As Asia’s Oil Demand Slumps

Alt Text

Oil Extends Plunge On Coronavirus Fears

Oil prices extended losses early…

Alt Text

OPEC’s Oil Production Plunges, But It May Not Be Enough

OPEC saw its crude oil…

Alt Text

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High

With much of the cheap…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The “Black Swan” Event That Could Unravel OPEC’s Efforts

By Robert Rapier - Feb 10, 2020, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
OPEC Black Swan

The book “The Black Swan” was written by former Wall Street trader Nassim Nicholas Taleb to describe rare, outlier events that can’t be predicted beforehand, but that have potentially huge consequences.

The phrase “black swan” has been used to describe any number of financial events, such as the 1987 stock market crash, and the 2008 financial meltdown in the housing market.

The thing to remember about black swans is that by their very nature, you never know when they are going to pop up. Although the oil markets have been hit by virus-induced demand fears in the past, such events are black swans.

Currently, the spread of coronavirus in China — the world’s largest oil consumer — is a black swan that has the oil markets reeling. Oil fundamentals looked fair a month ago, but now all bets are off. Oil prices have shed nearly 20% in four weeks, but it’s hard to say where the bottom may be with coronavirus cases still growing.

Citigroup analysts have suggested that the virus could reduce oil demand by 1 million barrels a day (BPD), but this is still clearly a developing situation.

As oil prices fell in January, OPEC was widely expected to debate additional production cuts at its March meeting. However, in the face of the most significant demand destruction the world has seen in more than a decade, the cartel tried (and failed) to get an agreement with Russia on deeper production cuts.  Related: Are Oil Markets Overreacting To The Coronavirus?

Jay Park, the CEO of oil company ReconAfrica, emailed me his thoughts on the ultimate impacts, which he believes are mostly already priced in:

- “We expect to see a drop in refined fuel demand markets out of China in a matter of days or weeks. A quarter of a million barrels will likely be the ultimate impact, which, all things considered, should be modest. There are five factors that affect oil pricing supply, demand, OPEC, geopolitics, and sentiment. Regarding the coronavirus, this seems to be an issue mostly related to sentiment. Demand concerns and OPEC can compound this situation, and it is something we are monitoring, but any movement right now is being driven mostly by fear. For perspective, we’re looking at past situations, like the SARS outbreak in 2003, which showed us that the impact from the outbreak was small on demand overall, but the decline in price was significant. 

- We see the impact of the virus on price could be about a drop of $5-$10 a barrel in Brent and WTI. I see the coronavirus impact as already priced in, as we have seen WTI go from $63 to $53 and Brent from $68 to $59 this month. There are other bearish factors also at work, such as new production in Guyana, the perception of some weakness in demand overall in the global economy, and a seasonal reduction in demand that normally occurs this time of year. Add the coronavirus, and that becomes another issue we have to be on the lookout for. But let’s also bear in mind that similar illness-related price declines have had an impact for a limited period of 2-6 months.”

Meanwhile, one of my January predictions was that the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) wouldn’t close below $50/bbl this year. I felt pretty good about that prediction a month ago — before anyone had died from coronavirus — but that prediction is going to fall as fears of Chinese demand destruction grow.

That’s the other thing to remember about black swans — it’s hard to predict how big the ultimate consequence will be until the event is over. This one seems far from over.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

OPEC’s Oil Production Plunges, But It May Not Be Enough
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on February 10 2020 said:
    I would describe the coronavirus outbreak as an ABERRATION in the global oil market rather than a BLACK SWAN” because by definition it should be short-lived hopefully.

    Guyana’s new oil production, on the other hand, is a drop in the ocean that it will hardly register on the oil market’s radar. If the market has ignored the loss of Libya’s oil production estimated at 1.0 million barrels a day (mbd), would it remember or be affected by Guyana’s production of less than 100,000 barrels a day (b/d).

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
Crashing Copper Prices Spell Trouble For Oil

Crashing Copper Prices Spell Trouble For Oil

 “Gasmaggedon” Sweeps Over Global Gas Market

“Gasmaggedon” Sweeps Over Global Gas Market

 Resurrecting A World War II Fuel To Fight Flight Shaming

Resurrecting A World War II Fuel To Fight Flight Shaming

 OPEC’s Oil Production Plunges, But It May Not Be Enough

OPEC’s Oil Production Plunges, But It May Not Be Enough



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com