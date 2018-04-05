Saudi Aramco Unexpectedly Raises Arab Light Oil Price To Asia

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.64 +0.27 +0.43%
Brent Crude 10 mins 68.42 +0.40 +0.59%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.681 -0.037 -1.36%
Mars US 23 hours 63.02 -0.19 -0.30%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.48 -0.50 -0.77%
Urals 2 days 65.51 -0.70 -1.06%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.10 -0.11 -0.17%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.10 -0.11 -0.17%
Bonny Light 9 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.98 -0.27 -0.49%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.681 -0.037 -1.36%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 8 days 65.03 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 8 days 68.73 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 9 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 9 days 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 9 days 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Bonny Light 9 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Bonny Light 9 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Girassol 9 days 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.48 -0.50 -0.77%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 46.03 -0.67 -1.43%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 37.87 -0.14 -0.37%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.87 -0.14 -0.22%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 63.62 -0.14 -0.22%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.62 -1.39 -2.36%
Peace Sour 2 days 54.87 -0.14 -0.25%
Peace Sour 2 days 54.87 -0.14 -0.25%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 56.87 -0.14 -0.25%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.12 -2.89 -4.51%
Central Alberta 2 days 56.62 -0.14 -0.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.10 -0.11 -0.17%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 59.75 -0.25 -0.42%
Giddings 2 days 53.50 -0.25 -0.47%
ANS West Coast 3 days 67.83 +0.53 +0.79%
West Texas Sour 2 days 57.32 -0.14 -0.24%
Eagle Ford 2 days 61.27 -0.14 -0.23%
Eagle Ford 2 days 61.27 -0.14 -0.23%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 59.82 -0.14 -0.23%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.50 -0.25 -0.47%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.13 -0.14 -0.20%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 16 hours China's Firing Back: China Unveils New Tariffs On U.S. Planes, Cars And Soybenasin
  • 4 hours Bahrain Discovers Giant Oil Field
  • 6 hours Three Dictators in One Place: Meeting in Turkey - Erdogan, Putin and Rouhani
  • 34 mins As FB's Reputation Falls, Twitter Grows!? Whom To Trust?
  • 1 day Technology Race: Apple Hires Google’s top AI Executive To Help The iPhone Maker Catch Rivals
  • 1 day Facebook Bans Over 200 New Russian Accounts
  • 2 days Is It a Time to Plan Solar Panel Recycling in the U.S?
  • 21 mins German Carmakers Catch In Crossfire of U.S.- China Trade Row
  • 21 hours BMW and Daimler Are Putting Their Differences Aside to Beat Uber
  • 53 mins Tesla Glitch--2nd Time in Same Spot
  • 2 days Automaker Team Up With States to Get Americans to Buy More EVs
  • 2 days Does oil price shocks impact on energy consumption?
  • 1 day Turkey (Erdogan) Orders Arrest Of Cleric Gulen Over Killing Of Russian Envoy
  • 4 hours President vs. Amazon: Amazon Loses $53B In Market Value After Trump Announcement
  • 1 day Marco Rubio warns: China's Communist Government has stolen U.S. National Technology
  • 2 days API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)

Breaking News:

Dated Brent Oil Differential Dips To Lowest Since November 2015

Alt Text

$70 Oil Could Spark An Offshore Oil Boom

As geopolitical risk pushes oil…

Alt Text

Barclays: Expect $51 Oil This Year

Barclays analysts expect oil prices…

Alt Text

The Truth Behind Oil’s Recent Price Spike

Oil prices have surged in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Saudi Aramco Unexpectedly Raises Arab Light Oil Price To Asia

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 05, 2018, 3:00 PM CDT Oil tech

In an unexpected move seen as bullish by futures traders, Saudi Aramco lifted the official selling price (OSP) of its flagship Arab Light crude grade to Asian customers for May loadings.

Aramco raised the OSP for Arab Light for Asia next month by $0.10 a barrel compared to April prices, to a premium of $1.20 to the Oman/Dubai Middle East benchmark.

For April, Saudi Arabia had cut the OSP for Arab Light for Asian customers by $0.55, the first cut in eight months, and a sign that it continues to fight for market share.

The Saudi pricing usually sets the trend in the OSPs of the other Middle Eastern producers, so they are closely watched by the market.

Earlier this week, a Reuters survey of six refiners and traders showed that they expected Saudi Arabia to cut its OSPs for all its crude grades bound for Asia next month. Traders had expected the Arab Light crude price to be lowered by between $0.50 and $0.70—the lowest in six months—to reflect weaker Dubai crude prices.

“We expect cuts of 50-60 cents across all grades,” one respondent in the Reuters survey said.

But Saudi Arabia surprised the market with higher Arab Light prices and such unusual divergences between expectations and actual pricing could suggest that Saudi Arabia may have different view from the traders and refiners about major oil market data such as refining margins for example, Bloomberg notes. Related: Venezuela’s Oil Sector May Soon Have New Owners

The Saudis met traders’ expectations with the pricing of the other grades to the Asian market, lowering the OSPs relative to Oman/Dubai by between $0.20 and $0.50 for May compared to April.

To the U.S. customers, Saudi Aramco lowered by $0.10 the prices of the Arab Light, Medium, and Heavy, but raised the Arab Extra Light price.

The Saudis raised all grades prices to Mediterranean customers and raised prices the most for Northwest Europe.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Barclays: Expect $51 Oil This Year
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Poised To Rise As Cycle Comes To An End

Oil Prices Poised To Rise As Cycle Comes To An End
An Oil Price Rally Is Likely

An Oil Price Rally Is Likely

 Are We Sleepwalking Into The Next Oil Crisis?

Are We Sleepwalking Into The Next Oil Crisis?

 Houthi Missile Hits Saudi Oil Tanker

Houthi Missile Hits Saudi Oil Tanker

 Oil Prices Head Higher On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher On Large Crude Draw

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com