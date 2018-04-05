2018 Oil & Gas Projects To Break Even At $44 Per Barrel

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.64 +0.27 +0.43%
Brent Crude 10 mins 68.42 +0.40 +0.59%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.681 -0.037 -1.36%
Mars US 23 hours 63.02 -0.19 -0.30%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.48 -0.50 -0.77%
Urals 2 days 65.51 -0.70 -1.06%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.10 -0.11 -0.17%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.10 -0.11 -0.17%
Bonny Light 9 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.98 -0.27 -0.49%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.681 -0.037 -1.36%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 8 days 65.03 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 8 days 68.73 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 9 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 9 days 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 9 days 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Bonny Light 9 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Bonny Light 9 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Girassol 9 days 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.48 -0.50 -0.77%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 46.03 -0.67 -1.43%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 37.87 -0.14 -0.37%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.87 -0.14 -0.22%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 63.62 -0.14 -0.22%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.62 -1.39 -2.36%
Peace Sour 2 days 54.87 -0.14 -0.25%
Peace Sour 2 days 54.87 -0.14 -0.25%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 56.87 -0.14 -0.25%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.12 -2.89 -4.51%
Central Alberta 2 days 56.62 -0.14 -0.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.10 -0.11 -0.17%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 59.75 -0.25 -0.42%
Giddings 2 days 53.50 -0.25 -0.47%
ANS West Coast 3 days 67.83 +0.53 +0.79%
West Texas Sour 2 days 57.32 -0.14 -0.24%
Eagle Ford 2 days 61.27 -0.14 -0.23%
Eagle Ford 2 days 61.27 -0.14 -0.23%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 59.82 -0.14 -0.23%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.50 -0.25 -0.47%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.13 -0.14 -0.20%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 16 hours China's Firing Back: China Unveils New Tariffs On U.S. Planes, Cars And Soybenasin
  • 4 hours Bahrain Discovers Giant Oil Field
  • 6 hours Three Dictators in One Place: Meeting in Turkey - Erdogan, Putin and Rouhani
  • 34 mins As FB's Reputation Falls, Twitter Grows!? Whom To Trust?
  • 1 day Technology Race: Apple Hires Google’s top AI Executive To Help The iPhone Maker Catch Rivals
  • 1 day Facebook Bans Over 200 New Russian Accounts
  • 2 days Is It a Time to Plan Solar Panel Recycling in the U.S?
  • 21 mins German Carmakers Catch In Crossfire of U.S.- China Trade Row
  • 21 hours BMW and Daimler Are Putting Their Differences Aside to Beat Uber
  • 53 mins Tesla Glitch--2nd Time in Same Spot
  • 2 days Automaker Team Up With States to Get Americans to Buy More EVs
  • 2 days Does oil price shocks impact on energy consumption?
  • 1 day Turkey (Erdogan) Orders Arrest Of Cleric Gulen Over Killing Of Russian Envoy
  • 4 hours President vs. Amazon: Amazon Loses $53B In Market Value After Trump Announcement
  • 1 day Marco Rubio warns: China's Communist Government has stolen U.S. National Technology
  • 2 days API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)

Breaking News:

Dated Brent Oil Differential Dips To Lowest Since November 2015

Alt Text

Is Russia Cheating On The OPEC Deal?

Oil prices fell on Monday…

Alt Text

Will Lithium-Air Batteries Ever Become Viable?

While the theory behind lithium-air…

Alt Text

Trump Looks To Undo Fuel Efficiency Standards

The Trump administration is looking…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

2018 Oil & Gas Projects To Break Even At $44 Per Barrel

By Irina Slav - Apr 05, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT Oil rig

New oil and gas projects to be sanctioned this year will likely have a 15-percent lower breakeven level than last year’s, at US$44 per barrel of oil equivalent, Wood Mackenzie analysts said in a fresh report on short-term developments in the upstream sector.

The consultancy sees as many as 30 new projects coming on stream this year, but notes that most of these will be small-scale ones, signaling the lingering wariness among oil and gas players of major investments.

This is a continuation of a trend started after the 2014 price crash, which saw last year’s average capex per major project—deposits with commercial reserves of 50 million boe or more—drop to US$2.7 billion from US$5.5 billion on average for the last 10 years.

Besides this new frugality, Wood Mac’s analysts note, the oil and gas industry has paid much more attention to brownfield developments and production expansion projects, with offshore operators increasingly turning to subsea tie-ins instead of tapping new fields.

Again, this is a sign of the new cost discipline that oilfield operators have been forced to apply amid the price crisis from the last three years. This trend will continue this year as well, with a focus on gas projects, plus several large expansion plans in Iran, Norway, and Oman. Related: Oil Prices Head Higher On Large Crude Draw

Wood Mac analysts point out, however, that this leaner-and-meaner approach cannot be a long-term strategy, and mentions several megaprojects in the LNG segment, all set for a final investment decision this year. These include production expansions in Qatar and Papua New Guinea, as well as Mozambique LNG, involving Anadarko, Mitsui, and three large Indian companies, and LNG Canada, which features participants such as Shell, PetroChina, Kogas, and Mitsui.

The consultancy expects some of these projects to delay their final investment decision until later this year to avoid “all rushing through that door at the same time and then see costs blow-out.” More generally, this year’s final investment decisions will show whether the industry has learned its lesson from the latest crisis or if it will be back to the boom-and-busts cycles we all know so well, Wood Mac says.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

5 Companies Taking The Lithium Industry By Storm
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • david on April 05 2018 said:
    Interesting article. We do know that breakeven is ever changing with different companies and different basins. Existing or non existing infrastructure and the drilling and completion costs play a large role in breakeven. In the past 3 years drilling companies have taken a beating by slashing cost to all time lows. So, should oil prices rise you must assume the drill cost and infrastructure cost will rise as well. Other leasehold fixture cost rise as soon as the price rises, so, as there is no real locked breakeven price over al long period of time.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Poised To Rise As Cycle Comes To An End

Oil Prices Poised To Rise As Cycle Comes To An End
An Oil Price Rally Is Likely

An Oil Price Rally Is Likely

 Are We Sleepwalking Into The Next Oil Crisis?

Are We Sleepwalking Into The Next Oil Crisis?

 Houthi Missile Hits Saudi Oil Tanker

Houthi Missile Hits Saudi Oil Tanker

 Oil Prices Head Higher On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher On Large Crude Draw

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com