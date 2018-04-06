Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.32 -1.22 -1.92%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.40 -0.93 -1.36%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.700 +0.025 +0.93%
Mars US 18 hours 63.19 +0.17 +0.27%
Opec Basket 1 day 65.18 +0.70 +1.09%
Urals 1 day 65.82 +0.31 +0.47%
Louisiana Light 1 day 66.43 +0.33 +0.50%
Bonny Light 9 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 1 day 55.39 +0.41 +0.75%
Marine 8 days 65.03 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 8 days 68.73 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 9 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 9 days 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 9 days 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Girassol 9 days 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 44.90 -1.13 -2.45%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 38.04 +0.17 +0.45%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 65.04 +0.17 +0.26%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 63.79 +0.17 +0.27%
Sweet Crude 1 day 57.79 +0.17 +0.30%
Peace Sour 1 day 55.04 +0.17 +0.31%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 57.04 +0.17 +0.30%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 61.29 +0.17 +0.28%
Central Alberta 1 day 56.79 +0.17 +0.30%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 60.00 +0.25 +0.42%
Giddings 1 day 53.75 +0.25 +0.47%
ANS West Coast 2 days 67.84 +0.01 +0.01%
West Texas Sour 1 day 57.49 +0.17 +0.30%
Eagle Ford 1 day 61.44 +0.17 +0.28%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 59.99 +0.17 +0.28%
Kansas Common 1 day 53.75 +0.25 +0.47%
Buena Vista 1 day 69.30 +0.17 +0.25%
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Escalating Trade War Ups Pressure On Oil Prices

By Irina Slav - Apr 06, 2018, 9:15 AM CDT oil rig

Oil prices fell earlier today after President Trump threatened to slap more tariffs on Chinese products, with West Texas Intermediate shedding almost a percentage point at the time of writing, to trade at US$63.02 a barrel and Brent changing hands for US$67.85 a barrel, down 0.70 percent.

President Trump yesterday told his trade administration to start working on additional tariffs worth another US$100 billion in Chinese goods in response to China’s retaliation to the initial tariffs on US$50 billion worth of Chinese goods. The retaliation was equal to the initial size of the U.S. goods package, which President Trump called “unfair”.

China did not waste any time in responding to the new threat, saying it “will follow suit to the end and at any cost, and will firmly attack, using new comprehensive countermeasures, to firmly defend the interest of the nation and its people.”

The prospect of a trade war sent the U.S. stock market down again, but the effect on crude oil, although clearly there, was in fact limited thanks to strong tailwinds.

Earlier this week, a Bloomberg survey among energy analysts found crude oil production across OPEC had slumped by 170,000 bpd last month to 32.04 million bpd. This is the lowest daily production rate in the cartel since April 2017, when it pumped 31.9 million bpd. The driver behind the fall was Venezuela, where oil production dropped by 100,000 bpd last month. Related: 2018 Oil & Gas Projects To Break Even At $44 Per Barrel

OPEC’s stated determination to stick to its production cut deal also served to curb the effect of the trade war news on oil prices, despite the rekindling of doubts that the deal might be cancelled earlier than December 2018 as tension between Saudi Arabia and OPEC co-member Iran deepens.

On the headwind side, U.S. crude oil production rose further last week, to 10.46 million bpd, but it failed to have a significant effect on prices as the news of tightening global supply outweighed the worry of a return to the glut on the back of booming U.S. production.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

