Merger Mania Paves The Way For A New Era In U.S. Shale

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 70.40 -0.16 -0.23%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 72.41 -0.48 -0.66%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 4.077 +0.050 +1.24%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins SellBuy 2.127 +0.001 +0.04%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.281 +0.010 +0.43%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.81 -2.64 -3.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.81 -2.64 -3.55%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 71.24 -0.55 -0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.89 -1.09 -1.45%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 68.16 -0.70 -1.02%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.281 +0.010 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 71.59 -1.43 -1.96%
Graph down Murban 1 day 72.52 -1.52 -2.05%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 68.00 -0.50 -0.73%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 73.00 -0.77 -1.04%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 72.37 -0.66 -0.90%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 71.24 -0.55 -0.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 71.24 -0.55 -0.77%
Chart Girassol 1 day 70.96 -0.75 -1.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.89 -1.09 -1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 55.55 -3.19 -5.43%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 56.86 -1.49 -2.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 23 hours 70.26 -2.69 -3.69%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 23 hours 71.66 -2.69 -3.62%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 67.01 -2.94 -4.20%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 65.01 -2.94 -4.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 65.01 -2.94 -4.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 67.11 -2.84 -4.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 69.61 -2.99 -4.12%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 65.76 -2.19 -3.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.81 -2.64 -3.55%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 60.75 -0.75 -1.22%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 75.87 +0.35 +0.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 64.51 -0.70 -1.07%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 68.46 -0.70 -1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 68.46 -0.70 -1.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 61.50 -2.75 -4.28%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 76.15 -2.66 -3.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 9 minutes California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone
  • 51 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 13 hours Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 6 hours The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder
  • 3 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days NordStream2
  • 2 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

Small Crude Inventory Draw Disappoints Markets

New Mexico Breaks Oil Production Record

New Mexico Breaks Oil Production Record

New Mexico broke an oil…

U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Recoup Losses

U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Recoup Losses

The number of oil and…

Shale Giants Hit Hard By Poor Hedging Decisions

Shale Giants Hit Hard By Poor Hedging Decisions

Earnings in the U.S. shale…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Merger Mania Paves The Way For A New Era In U.S. Shale

By Irina Slav - Aug 03, 2021, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Mergers and acquisitions are how an industry normally handles tough times. Asset prices drop, some companies can no longer survive on their own and become targets for those with the means to grow through takeovers.

The latest crisis, however, was different. The M&A wave started slowly, because a year ago, many people doubted that the oil and gas industry would be able to recover from the twin blows of the pandemic and the energy transition drive it spurred. Yet when it began, the wave carried several huge deals. The interesting thing about these deals was that almost none of them involved the vertically integrated supermajors as buyers.

The Financial Times' Justin Jacobs referred to these new pandemic-inspired majors in the U.S. shale patch as "super independents." In a recent article, Jacobs noted that deals worth more than $30 billion were completed in the second quarter of the year alone, adding that investor pressure would likely lead to more mergers and acquisitions in this space.

The reasons for the pressure are three-fold, according to Jacobs. Firstly, the fewer shale producers there are, the easier it is to keep production growth under control in case prices retreat. Secondly, we have the already familiar thirst for greater shareholder returns. Thirdly, having fewer larger shale oil and gas players would render them less vulnerable to mounting environmental pressure from various stakeholders.

Ultimately, however, it's a question of survival. The latest M&A wave in U.S. oil and gas may have started late, but it surely gathered pace quickly, especially when shale drillers, even some big ones, started going under, revealing the weaknesses of an industry that had been burning cash for years, subsisting on debt, and boosting production to pay off these debts. It was a vicious circle that could only take U.S. shale drillers that far.

"We have way too many players in the sector that are way too undercapitalised and too small to drive the efficiencies and returns that investors need, so we will continue to see consolidation happen," Citi energy banker Stephen Trauber told the FT's Jacobs.

According to him, companies with a market capitalization below $10 billion would find it hard to survive in today's energy industry, and there are only a few companies with that kind of market cap in U.S. shale right now.

There may be even fewer going forward because the consolidation drive is not over yet.

"Three of the last four quarters have been extremely active going back to 3Q 2020," Andrew Dittmar, senior M&A analyst at research and analytics firm Enverus, told Forbes' David Blackmon last month. "1Q 2021 was kind of quiet, but overall, we've had a little over $85 billion in US upstream M&A over the last 12 months. So we've been on a busy run of consolidation since the market began to re-emerge from COVID."

Earlier this year, Pioneer Natural Resources' chief executive, Scott Sheffield, said the shale industry needed further consolidation to get rid of the small independents that were the quickest to start adding rigs after prices began recovering.

"I hope other privates are taken out that are growing too much," Sheffield said, highlighting the growing divide between the biggest and the smallest in the business that turned the United States into the world's largest oil producer two years ago. Yet while this was probably a cause for pride in 2019, a year later, it became a problem.

When the coronavirus pandemic destroyed demand for oil with much of the world going into a lockdown, OPEC+—as well as a few other non-OPEC oil producers—agreed to put a cap on production to avoid a further slide in prices. The United States refused to impose production cuts, both on a federal government and on an industry level. The market, President Trump said at the time, will take care of production.

Indeed, the market did take care of production, eventually forcing U.S. producers to cut some 2 million barrels daily in total production. Much of these cuts came from the shale patch as small independents simply could no longer survive in the new price environment. Even back then, the large shale players warned against too much production, but for the small players, production was the only way to keep going in the vicious circle of debt-production-debt repayment.

The truth is that the more players there are in a market, the more difficult it is to control the direction the market takes. This is true for any industry, and oil and gas are no exception. So, the buying spree that large U.S. independents seem to be on has another explanation besides the synergies touted with each merger, the environmental pressure the industry is feeling sharply, and the other shareholder demands.

The truth is that the bigger piece you have of a market, the bigger say you get in pushing this market in a direction you want to see it move in. The fewer players in shale oil there are, therefore, the easier it will be to control it.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Shale Giants Hit Hard By Poor Hedging Decisions
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is The World’s Hottest Oil Play About To Surprise Markets Again?

Is The World’s Hottest Oil Play About To Surprise Markets Again?
Natural Gas Deficit Causes Prices To Soar

Natural Gas Deficit Causes Prices To Soar
Shale Giants Hit Hard By Poor Hedging Decisions

Shale Giants Hit Hard By Poor Hedging Decisions
Exxon Makes Another Major Oil Discovery Offshore Guyana

Exxon Makes Another Major Oil Discovery Offshore Guyana
Why Norway Won’t Give Up On Oil & Gas

Why Norway Won’t Give Up On Oil & Gas



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com