Why Saudi Arabia Hiked Oil Prices So Aggressively

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 14 mins SellBuy 66.60 +0.18 +0.27%
Graph down Brent Crude 30 mins SellBuy 68.62 -4.97 -6.75%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins SellBuy 3.766 -0.013 -0.34%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 1.989 +0.004 +0.20%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.116 +0.006 +0.27%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 72.36 +0.09 +0.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 72.36 +0.09 +0.12%
Chart Bonny Light 19 days 75.23 +1.07 +1.44%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 73.15 -2.14 -2.84%
Chart Mars US 30 mins 64.57 -5.39 -7.70%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.116 +0.006 +0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 days 73.77 +1.15 +1.58%
Graph up Murban 19 days 74.66 +0.88 +1.19%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 days 70.90 +1.20 +1.72%
Graph up Basra Light 19 days 75.77 +0.26 +0.34%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 days 75.30 +1.18 +1.59%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 days 75.23 +1.07 +1.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 days 75.23 +1.07 +1.44%
Chart Girassol 19 days 75.51 +1.06 +1.42%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 73.15 -2.14 -2.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 56.98 +0.12 +0.21%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 58.16 +0.23 +0.40%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 70.56 +0.18 +0.26%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 71.96 +0.18 +0.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 67.56 +0.43 +0.64%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 65.56 +0.18 +0.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 65.56 +0.18 +0.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 67.56 +0.43 +0.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 70.21 +0.18 +0.26%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 65.56 +0.18 +0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 72.36 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 62.75 -5.50 -8.06%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 56.50 -5.50 -8.87%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 73.51 -1.14 -1.53%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 60.37 -5.39 -8.20%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 64.32 -5.39 -7.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 64.32 -5.39 -7.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 62.75 -5.50 -8.06%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 62.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 75.90 +0.16 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 38 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 18 hours China Producing Half of the Worlds Electrical Vehicle Batteries is Experiencing Explosive Pollution
  • 1 hour Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours Natural Gas Cleaning Costs
  • 11 hours California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone

Breaking News:

Oil Continues To Collapse On OPEC News, COVID Fears

OPEC Could Double Its Control Over Oil Market

OPEC Could Double Its Control Over Oil Market

OPEC could double its control…

Everything You Need To Know About OPEC’s New Agreement

Everything You Need To Know About OPEC’s New Agreement

Sunday’s OPEC+ meeting has removed…

The Next Major Wildcard For Oil

The Next Major Wildcard For Oil

Fresh travel restrictions in Asia…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Gerald Jansen

Gerald Jansen

Gerald is an independent freelance energy analyst based in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Saudi Arabia Hiked Oil Prices So Aggressively

By Gerald Jansen - Jul 19, 2021, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The failure of the OPEC+ talks and the subsequent (albeit gradual) rapprochement of the sides coincided with Middle Eastern NOCs setting their August 2021 official selling prices. The connection between the OPEC+ talks and Saudi Arabia’s expectations was visible in that Saudi Aramco did not issue its official prices up until the last point, publishing them only when the Vienna meeting was definitely and certifiably called off. The delay of Saudi Arabia’s month-on-month hikes only underscores the intent; by hiking August prices across all continents, in most cases beyond the general market’s anticipations, Aramco put across a fairly straightforward message that it does not want the collective OPEC+ action to halt and it will not ramp up production beyond its quota. Other national oil companies followed suit, to varying degrees, and now, with the OPEC+ deal alive and kicking again, it all made perfect sense to do so.  Even though overall refining margins seem much healthier in Europe and North America, it was the Asian OSPs that generated the most interest, the main market outlet for Saudi barrels. The inter-month backwardation on Dubai M1-M3 futures widened last month by some 60 cents per barrel, therefore the general expectation was that the increments for August prices would be roughly along those lines. Saudi Aramco, however, raised Arab Super Light by $1 per barrel (to a $3.85 premium vs Oman/Dubai average) and all the other grades by $0.8 per barrel month-on-month. The odd thing about such an across-the-board move was the lack of differentiation between lighter and heavier grades, one of the main trends of 2021 overall after the flattening of differentials on the back of the 2020 price slump. 

Graph 1. Saudi Aramco Official Selling Prices for Asia in 2017-2021 (USD per barrel).

Saudi

Source: Saudi Aramco.

Saudi Aramco went for the same move in Europe, too. Formula prices for Northwest Europe were hiked by $0.8 per barrel month-on-month across the board for all grades, whilst US-bound prices were increased by 20 cents per barrel from July, with the exception of Arab Extra Light which was raised by 40 cents per barrel m-o-m. The issue is that the economic normalization that has been happening in western economies impacted lighter ends differently than it did the heavier yields – namely, grades rich in naphtha became the most in-demand segment of the crude spectrum. Bereft of nuance, the August price hike has led to Asian Arab Heavy prices reaching a 9-year high at $1.20 per barrel premium against the Oman/Dubai average, despite a protracted heavy-end weakness across the Asia Pacific. 

Related: Oil Prices Crash After OPEC+ Reaches Deal To Ease Cuts Graph 2. ADNOC Official Selling Prices in 2017-2021 (USD per barrel).

Adnoc

Source: IFAD.

The UAE benchmark Murban has followed a different route, even though the overall result was hardly different from its direct peer Arab Extra Light. The IFAD price for August 2021 Murban prices was set at $72.34 per barrel, some $1.28 per barrel above the cash Dubai monthly average. Whilst the exchange naturally calculates the average Murban OSP, the other grades are manually tweaked by ADNOC to reflect current market conditions. Here ADNOC was more in line with the general trend, rolling over Das, hiking Umm Lulu by 5 cents to parity with Murban, all the while dropping Upper Zakum by 10 cents from July to a differential of -$0.6 per barrel to Murban, the lowest since the onset of the pandemic. Upper Zakum, being the heaviest of ADNOC’s major streams at 34° API, is certainly facing a much harder task of finding market outlets than the light sweet Murban. 

Graph 3.  Iraqi Official Selling Prices for Asia in 2018-2021 (USD per barrel).

Iraqi

Source: SOMO.

Once Saudi Aramco set the overall course for Middle Eastern pricing in August, the Iraqi SOMO had little incentive to diverge from the charted course yet it still tried to add a layer of nuance. The Iraqi state oil marketer hiked Asia-bound prices by 80 cents per barrel month-on-month for Basrah Light and Basrah Medium, whilst increasing Basrah Heavy by 75 cents per barrel to a -$0.65 per barrel discount to the Oman/Dubai average, i.e. softening the blow on the heaviest of streams. SOMO’s European prices were even more buyer-friendly, seeing a 55-65 cents per barrel hike for its flagship grades and rolling over Kirkuk prices from July. Once again, the notion that heavy-yield-rich grades should see a smaller month-on-month increase than those rich in naphtha found its reflection in the August 2021 OSPs.

Graph 4. KPC Official Selling Prices for Asia in 2017-2021 (USD per barrel).

Official

Source: KPC.

Kuwait mirrored Saudi Aramco’s pricing and hiked its KEB August OSP by 80 cents per barrel to a 2.05 per barrel premium over the Oman/Dubai average, keeping the 10 cents per barrel discount to Arab Medium and the 20 cents per barrel discount to Basrah Light. Whilst Kuwait did get a production baseline hike, from 2.81mbpd to 2.96mbpd, its immediate export capacities might be curtailed by peak power demand. Generally reliant on associated gas for its power generation, quota-restricted oil production has triggered a decline in gas available for power generation just as Kuwait has been struggling to cope with one of its warmest summers on record. As a result, crude burns started rising in Kuwait again (getting closer to 0.2mbpd) on the heels of the country hitting several all-time peaks in power demand over the course of this month. Hypothetically, LNG imports might save the day for Kuwait (and it did indeed start importing LNG), however the exorbitantly high prices of liquefied gas limit the Middle Eastern nation’s space in doing so. 

Graph 5. NIOC Official Selling Prices for Asia in 2018-2021 (USD per barrel).

Official

Source: NIOC.

According to shipping data, Iranian exports have actually fallen back since May 2021, roughly corresponding to the start of nuclear negotiations. In March-April this year NIOC was exporting some 700-750kbpd of crude, most of it towards the Singapore-Malaysia-China triangle where anything might get blended and relabelled. In May-June, however, this has dropped to a mere 500kbpd, and whilst the possibility of some barrels resurfacing later and avoiding responsibility remains fully valid, the overall trend tilts towards a stagnation rather than an impending Iranian oil export boom. The ascent of Ebrahim Raisi to the post of Iran’s president will complicate matters more as the likelihood of seeing the JCPOA resuscitated following his assumption of office on August 08 is rather slim, i.e. the negotiators have a little more than 2 weeks to find a mutually acceptable solution. 

Related: Natural Gas Prices Still Have Room To Run

Graph 6. Middle Eastern Medium Sour Grades in 2018-2021 (USD per barrel).

Middle

Source: Saudi Aramco, NIOC, SOMO.

Interestingly, the Iranian national oil company NIOC copied Saudi Aramco’s 80 cents per barrel month-on-month increase for its flagship Iranian Light and Heavy streams going to Asia in August, sticking to the 30 cents per barrel discount on the Iran Light-Arab Light spread. Whilst reiterating its willingness to remain competitive against Saudi or Iraqi peers, Iran’s current market strategy feels somewhat different than that before 2015 – having become self-sufficient in transportation fuels it has become much more self-centric and lacks the massive hoarding of crude that dominated the pre-2015 reality. According to Kpler data, crude inventories in Iran have been on the decrease since late May so there is not even a stock build-up taking place, in anticipation of big things to come. So in the end, despite all the turbulence that this month has seen, everything returned to its “right” place – OPEC+ is controlling crude supply again, Saudi Arabia is maintaining intra-group discipline and Iran remains an invariable wild card.

By Gerald Jansen for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why We Can't Afford To Turn Our Backs On Fossil Fuels
Gerald Jansen

Gerald Jansen

Gerald is an independent freelance energy analyst based in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Huge Dividend Cripples World’s Largest Oil Company

Huge Dividend Cripples World’s Largest Oil Company
The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode

The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode
The Discovery That Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush

The Discovery That Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
Oil Suffers Double Whammy In Weakest Week Since March

Oil Suffers Double Whammy In Weakest Week Since March
Goldman Sachs Raises Oil Price Forecast Following OPEC Deal

Goldman Sachs Raises Oil Price Forecast Following OPEC Deal



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com