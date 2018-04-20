Trump Slams OPEC For Manipulating Oil Prices

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 68.08 -0.25 -0.37%
Brent Crude 10 mins 73.63 -0.15 -0.20%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.765 +0.070 +2.60%
Mars US 20 hours 68.14 -0.18 -0.26%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.96 +1.57 +2.26%
Urals 2 days 70.61 +1.71 +2.48%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.13 -0.11 -0.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.13 -0.11 -0.15%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.48 +1.46 +2.00%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.85 +0.71 +1.18%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.765 +0.070 +2.60%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 70.48 +1.95 +2.85%
Murban 2 days 73.53 +1.95 +2.72%
Iran Heavy 2 days 69.23 +1.47 +2.17%
Basra Light 2 days 70.96 +0.15 +0.21%
Saharan Blend 2 days 74.51 +1.48 +2.03%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.48 +1.46 +2.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.48 +1.46 +2.00%
Girassol 2 days 73.48 +1.46 +2.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.96 +1.57 +2.26%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 49.21 -0.52 -1.05%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.83 -2.89 -5.70%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 69.23 -0.34 -0.49%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.43 -0.14 -0.20%
Sweet Crude 2 days 60.98 -0.74 -1.20%
Peace Sour 2 days 58.33 -0.69 -1.17%
Peace Sour 2 days 58.33 -0.69 -1.17%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.33 +0.01 +0.02%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 65.83 -0.49 -0.74%
Central Alberta 2 days 59.08 -0.34 -0.57%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.13 -0.11 -0.15%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 58.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 73.00 +1.96 +2.76%
West Texas Sour 2 days 62.24 -0.18 -0.29%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.19 -0.18 -0.27%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.19 -0.18 -0.27%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.74 -0.18 -0.28%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.50 -0.25 -0.43%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.30 -0.18 -0.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 min Oil Falls As Trump Tweet Blasts OPEC
  • 5 hours Walmart and VW's Electrify America Team Up To Build Massive EV Charging Network Across US
  • 9 mins Comey vs.Trump, Part 2: Comey's Memos. What's next?
  • 18 hours Vistra Energy Says Coal Won't Come Back
  • 21 hours Bills passed to guard energy grid from cyberattacks
  • 1 day Without U.S., Germany...These 11 Countries Could Be The Future Of The Global Economy
  • 5 hours Asian Oil Demand To Hit Record - The Price Per Barrel Continues To Grow
  • 4 hours Trump's top energy adviser resigns
  • 3 hours Net Income At Saudi Aramco Tops $33 bn in the first half of 2017!
  • 20 hours Robot Completes Hardest Job Known to Man
  • 32 mins HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 1 day Maduro Under Pressure: EU Says May Impose More Sanctions On Venezuela If Democracy Undermined
  • 23 hours Trans Mountain Gets More Support Than You Might Think
  • 4 hours will oil hold?
  • 5 hours New task force formed-to evaluate postal service
  • 20 hours Is Today's Tesla News Good or Bad?

Breaking News:

Russia And Iran Hit Back At The Petrodollar

Alt Text

Oil Prices Fall As Russia Reconsiders Production Cuts

OPEC and Non-OPEC oil producers…

Alt Text

Exxon’s Favorable Guyana Oil Deal Won’t Happen Again

ExxonMobil’s oil discovery off Guyana…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Surge After Houthi Missile Attacks On Riyadh, Aramco Facilities

Oil prices soared on Wednesday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Trump Slams OPEC For Manipulating Oil Prices

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 20, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT Trump

Oil prices reversed gains and dipped early on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that oil prices are “artificially very high” and “will not be accepted”, the day after the price of oil reached its highest level since the end of 2014.

At 08:44 a.m. EDT on Friday, WTI Crude was down 0.57 percent at $67.94 and Brent Crude was down 0.66 percent at $73.29.

President Trump tweeted early on Friday:

“Looks like OPEC is at it again. With record amounts of Oil all over the place, including the fully loaded ships at sea, Oil prices are artificially Very High! No good and will not be accepted!”

The tweet came a day after oil prices reached end-2014 highs, with WTI Crude nearing $70 a barrel early on Thursday, following another drop in U.S. inventories and talk of Saudi Arabia reportedly pushing for oil prices as high as $100 a barrel.

Trump’s comments also come on the day on which energy ministers from OPEC and their Russia-led non-OPEC partners were meeting in Saudi Arabia to discuss the state of the oil market.

Yesterday, a meeting of the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) of the OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers found that oil inventories in developed economies had dropped to just 12 million barrels over the official target of the cuts—the five-year average.

After today’s meeting, the energy ministers of OPEC’s de facto leader Saudi Arabia and of Russia hinted at countering strategies, according to the first reports out of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said that despite the drop in global oil inventories, there is still work to be done. Related: How High Can Trump Push Oil Prices?

“We have to be patient, we don’t want to jump the gun, we don’t want to be complacent and listen to some of the noise that ‘mission accomplished’ and things of that sort,” al-Falih said.

Russia’s Alexander Novak, for his part, hinted to CNBC that Russia may not stay committed to the deal until the end of the year, although he dodged attempts to get a solid answer. According to Russia’s TASS agency, Novak also said that at the June meeting the partners could consider reducing the quotas in the production cut deal.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Prices Fall As Russia Reconsiders Production Cuts
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$100 Oil Is Back On The Table

$100 Oil Is Back On The Table
The One Man Who Could Send Oil To $100

The One Man Who Could Send Oil To $100

 Venezuelan Oil Enters The Disaster Zone

Venezuelan Oil Enters The Disaster Zone

 Oil Markets: The Calm Before The Storm

Oil Markets: The Calm Before The Storm

 The Bullish And Bearish Case For Oil

The Bullish And Bearish Case For Oil

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com