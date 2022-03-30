Oil Rises As Market Braces For Disruption Of Russian Energy Supply

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 107.5 -0.31 -0.29%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 113.5 +3.22 +2.92%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.588 -0.017 -0.30%
Graph down Heating Oil 54 mins 3.790 -0.019 -0.49%
Graph up Gasoline 2 hours 3.325 +0.122 +3.80%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 106.1 -3.10 -2.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 106.1 -3.10 -2.84%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 110.4 -3.74 -3.28%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 110.1 -3.34 -2.95%
Chart Mars US 13 mins 105.2 +3.48 +3.42%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 3.325 +0.122 +3.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 108.5 -2.12 -1.92%
Graph down Murban 2 days 110.1 -2.24 -1.99%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 104.9 -4.05 -3.72%
Graph down Basra Light 121 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 111.6 -4.83 -4.15%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 110.4 -3.74 -3.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 110.4 -3.74 -3.28%
Chart Girassol 2 days 109.7 -3.69 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 110.1 -3.34 -2.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 91.20 -1.33 -1.44%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 90.14 -1.72 -1.87%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 106.4 -1.72 -1.59%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 104.6 -1.72 -1.62%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 102.5 -1.72 -1.65%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 99.69 -1.72 -1.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 99.69 -1.72 -1.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 101.8 -1.72 -1.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 105.3 -1.72 -1.61%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 99.99 -1.72 -1.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 106.1 -3.10 -2.84%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 104.3 +3.50 +3.47%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 98.00 +3.50 +3.70%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 108.3 -8.78 -7.50%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 101.8 +3.58 +3.65%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 105.7 +3.58 +3.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 105.7 +3.58 +3.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 104.3 +3.50 +3.47%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 94.50 -1.75 -1.82%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 114.2 -1.72 -1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 28 mins "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 20 hours What Is Holding U.S. Oil Production Back?
  • 24 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 day Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 6 hours "Germany Gets Ready For Gas Rationing" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days "US Strikes Deal With EU To Boost LNG Exports, Reduce Bloc's Dependence On Russian Gas" - Zero Hedge
  • 14 hours Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 3 days Oliver Stone's 5 Star Documentary: "Ukraine on Fire: The Real Story" - 90 minutes
  • 4 days "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum

Breaking News:

Gulf Oil Producers Seek U.S. Military Support Against Yemen Attacks

International Energy Forum: $150 Oil Is Possible

International Energy Forum: $150 Oil Is Possible

Oil prices could spike to…

Oil Prices Continue To Rally As EIA Confirms Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Continue To Rally As EIA Confirms Crude Inventory Draw

Oil prices continued to rebound…

Pierre Andurand: Oil Could Jump To $200 By Year-End

Pierre Andurand: Oil Could Jump To $200 By Year-End

Oil prices could jump to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Rises As Market Braces For Disruption Of Russian Energy Supply

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 30, 2022, 8:39 AM CDT
  • Oil prices rebounded on Wednesday as Russia signaled it would want rubles not only for gas but also for oil, metals, and grains.
  • Markets aren't buying the optimism about the Russia-Ukraine peace talks.
  • Putin has set the deadline for accepting Ruble payments on the 31 March for Gazprom and Russia's Central Bank.
Join Our Community

Oil prices rebounded from Tuesday’s losses to rise by more than 3% early on Wednesday, as Russia signaled it would want rubles not only for gas but also for oil, metals, and grains.

As of 9:34 a.m. ET on Wednesday, ahead of the weekly U.S. oil inventory report from the Energy Information Administration, WTI Crude was up 3.63% at $108.00, and Brent Crude was trading up 3.45% at $114.03.

Volatility continued in the oil market this week. Oil slumped early yesterday, with the U.S. benchmark dipping briefly below $100 a barrel after signs emerged that the resumption of the Russia-Ukraine peace talks after two weeks may have been constructive. During the talks in Istanbul on Tuesday, Russia promised to significantly scale back its military operations and activity around Kyiv and in the northern city of Chernihiv. Ukraine, for its part, proposed it would keep a neutral status and would not join alliances or host troops of other countries on its territory.

The U.S., however, sounded skeptical about Russia’s promises to scale back its campaign, and on Wednesday, the market appeared not to be buying Moscow’s promises, either. Prices were also rising after the American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated late on Tuesday that there was a draw this week for crude oil of 3.0 million barrels, compared to analyst predictions of a 1.558 million barrel draw.

On Wednesday, the energy markets in Europe were bracing for a potential disruption to Russian natural gas supply ahead of a March 31 deadline Vladimir Putin had given to Gazprom and the central bank to arrange for ruble payments for gas.

In addition, Moscow signaled today that it could soon demand rubles for other exports, including those of oil, metals, and grains.  

“Given the level of uncertainty in the market at the moment combined with the tight supply/demand balance, we expect that oil prices will remain extremely volatile. Falling market liquidity will also add further volatility,” ING strategists Warren Patterson and Wenyu Yao said on Wednesday.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

International Energy Forum: $150 Oil Is Possible

Next Post

Oil Prices Continue To Rally As EIA Confirms Crude Inventory Draw
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Rationing Looms As Diesel Crisis Goes Global

Rationing Looms As Diesel Crisis Goes Global
Oil Prices Drop As China Initiates Biggest Covid Lockdown In 2 Years

Oil Prices Drop As China Initiates Biggest Covid Lockdown In 2 Years
Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Despite Record Discounts For Russian Crude

Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Despite Record Discounts For Russian Crude
High Gasoline Prices Are Starting To Hurt Demand

High Gasoline Prices Are Starting To Hurt Demand
U.S. Oil Production Recovery Speeds Up

U.S. Oil Production Recovery Speeds Up



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com