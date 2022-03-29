WTI Oil Falls Below $100 Amid Signals Of ‘Constructive’ Peace Talks

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 105.3 -0.65 -0.61%
Graph down Brent Crude 12 mins 111.5 -0.98 -0.87%
Graph down Natural Gas 3 hours 5.255 -0.253 -4.59%
Graph down Heating Oil 25 mins 3.771 -0.013 -0.34%
Graph up Gasoline 29 mins 3.237 +0.018 +0.56%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 109.2 -8.65 -7.34%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 109.2 -8.65 -7.34%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.1 -6.53 -5.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 113.4 -2.60 -2.24%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 103.1 -7.44 -6.73%
Chart Gasoline 29 mins 3.237 +0.018 +0.56%

Graph down Marine 2 days 110.6 -1.18 -1.06%
Graph down Murban 2 days 112.3 -1.10 -0.97%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 108.9 -6.54 -5.66%
Graph down Basra Light 120 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 116.4 -6.49 -5.28%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 114.1 -6.53 -5.41%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.1 -6.53 -5.41%
Chart Girassol 2 days 113.4 -6.79 -5.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 113.4 -2.60 -2.24%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 92.53 -7.52 -7.52%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 91.86 -7.94 -7.96%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 108.1 -7.94 -6.84%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 106.4 -7.94 -6.95%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 104.3 -7.94 -7.08%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 101.4 -7.94 -7.26%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 101.4 -7.94 -7.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 103.5 -7.94 -7.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 107.1 -7.94 -6.90%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 101.7 -7.94 -7.24%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 109.2 -8.65 -7.34%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 102.5 -7.75 -7.03%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 96.25 -7.75 -7.45%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 117.1 +2.17 +1.89%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 99.91 -7.94 -7.36%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 103.9 -7.94 -7.10%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 103.9 -7.94 -7.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 102.5 -7.75 -7.03%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 96.25 -8.00 -7.67%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 116.0 -7.94 -6.41%

WTI Oil Falls Below $100 Amid Signals Of ‘Constructive’ Peace Talks

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 29, 2022, 8:30 AM CDT
  • WTI crude slipped below $100 on Tuesday morning.
  • Russia's promise to scale back attacks around Kyiv and Chernihiv is seen as a positive signal in the peace negotiations.
  • Ukraine has proposed it would keep a neutral status and would not join alliances or host troops of other countries on its territory.
Oil prices dipped by more than 5% early on Tuesday, with the U.S. benchmark WTI slumping to just below $100 a barrel after signs emerged that the resumption of the Russia-Ukraine peace talks after two weeks may have been constructive.

As of 9:34 a.m. ET, WTI Crude was down 5.71% at $99.91, and Brent Crude was down 5.64% at $106.10.  

Oil extended the losses from Monday, when prices tumbled after China, the world’s largest oil importer, imposed a lockdown in Shanghai due to the high number of COVID infections, rekindling concern about the loss of oil demand in the top crude importing market.

The Monday drop in oil prices was another huge day-to-day swing in Brent crude prices, which plunged by nearly $11 a barrel on the day, or around 9 percent, Javier Blas, energy and commodities columnist at Bloomberg, noted on Monday. In absolute dollar terms, Monday’s oil price slide was the third-largest one-day fall, but in percentage terms, it was only the 27th largest one-day drop, Blas added.

Following a volatile start to trade early in the day on Tuesday, oil prices tumbled in the a.m. ET after signs emerged about a potentially positive outcome of the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, the first such talks in more than two weeks.

During the talks in Istanbul on Tuesday, Russia promised to scale back significantly its military operations and activity around Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv and in the northern city of Chernihiv. Ukraine, for its part, proposed it would keep a neutral status and would not join alliances or host troops of other countries on its territory. Ukraine, however, wants international security guarantees to keep it from attacks.

According to Reuters, the leading Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said he would review Ukraine’s proposals and report on them to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Hopes of peace sent oil prices plummeting early on Tuesday, although it’s unclear whether sanctions against Russia could be removed anytime soon.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

