Oil Prices Continue To Rally As EIA Confirms Crude Inventory Draw

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 107.4 -0.46 -0.43%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 113.5 +3.22 +2.92%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.581 -0.024 -0.43%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins 3.793 -0.016 -0.42%
Graph up Gasoline 42 mins 3.325 +0.122 +3.80%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 106.1 -3.10 -2.84%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 106.1 -3.10 -2.84%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 110.4 -3.74 -3.28%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 110.1 -3.34 -2.95%
Chart Mars US 20 mins 105.2 +3.48 +3.42%
Chart Gasoline 42 mins 3.325 +0.122 +3.80%

Graph down Marine 2 days 108.5 -2.12 -1.92%
Graph down Murban 2 days 110.1 -2.24 -1.99%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 104.9 -4.05 -3.72%
Graph down Basra Light 121 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 111.6 -4.83 -4.15%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 110.4 -3.74 -3.28%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 110.4 -3.74 -3.28%
Chart Girassol 2 days 109.7 -3.69 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 110.1 -3.34 -2.95%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 91.20 -1.33 -1.44%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 90.14 -1.72 -1.87%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 106.4 -1.72 -1.59%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 104.6 -1.72 -1.62%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 102.5 -1.72 -1.65%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 99.69 -1.72 -1.70%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 99.69 -1.72 -1.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 101.8 -1.72 -1.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 105.3 -1.72 -1.61%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 99.99 -1.72 -1.69%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 106.1 -3.10 -2.84%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 104.3 +3.50 +3.47%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 98.00 +3.50 +3.70%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 108.3 -8.78 -7.50%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 101.8 +3.58 +3.65%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 105.7 +3.58 +3.50%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 105.7 +3.58 +3.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 104.3 +3.50 +3.47%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 94.50 -1.75 -1.82%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 114.2 -1.72 -1.48%

Biden Administration Signals No Gulf Of Mexico Leases Through 2023

Oil Rises As Market Braces For Disruption Of Russian Energy Supply

Short Squeeze Sends Oil Prices Above $120

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Oil Prices Continue To Rally As EIA Confirms Crude Inventory Draw

By Irina Slav - Mar 30, 2022, 9:35 AM CDT
Crude oil prices moved higher today after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a crude oil inventory draw of 3.4 million barrels for the week to March 25.

This compared with a decline of 2.5 million barrels the EIA had estimated for the previous week, and another draw of 3 million barrels, estimated by the American Petroleum Institute for the week to March 25.

In gasoline, the EIA reported a modest build in inventories, at 800,000 barrels. Gasoline production averaged 9.1 million bpd last week.

This compared with an inventory draw of 2.9 million barrels for the previous week, with average daily production at 9.8 million barrels daily.

In middle distillates, the EIA estimated an inventory increase of 1.4 million barrels for the week to March 25, with production averaging 5.1 million bpd.

This compared with a middle distillate inventory draw of 2.1 million barrels for the previous week and average daily production of 5 million bpd.

Despite the increase in fuel production, prices at the pump remain too high for comfort, which this week prompted the House Energy and Commerce Committee to summon the CEOs of half a dozen large oil producers to a hearing titled “Gouged at the Gas Station: Big Oil and America’s Pain at the Pump.”

The lineup includes the CEOs of Chevron, Devon Energy Corp, Exxon, and Pioneer Natural Resources. Also among those summoned was the head of Shell’s U.S. operations and the chairman of BP America, Reuters reported.

Some Democratic legislators have blamed the oil industry for high oil prices and the resulting high fuel prices while the industry has countered with explanations that the oil market is a global market and price-setting is not within the powers of a single country.

Speaking of price-setting, OPEC is meeting tomorrow to discuss its production policy, with surprises little likely. The cartel and its partners in OPEC+ are adding 400,000 bpd to their monthly production, with some members falling short of the target because of technical difficulties.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Oil Rises As Market Braces For Disruption Of Russian Energy Supply
Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

